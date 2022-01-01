Brentwood restaurants you'll love
Brentwood's top cuisines
Must-try Brentwood restaurants
More about Wence House California Cuisine
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wence House California Cuisine
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Michelle's Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
More about Chill Tea and Coffee
Chill Tea and Coffee
2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)
|$4.50
Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
|Hella Dirty Chai
|$5.00
Original Chai Dirty with Hella more Coffee
|Chai
|$4.00
Original Creamy and Sweet Chai
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
6580 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Individual Green Salad
|$7.75
with tomato, olives, and croutons.
creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.00
classic chicken parmigiana, served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.
|Lasagna
|$14.00
with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.
More about Chill Tea and Coffee
Chill Tea and Coffee
60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Hella Dirty Chai
|$5.00
Original Chai Dirty with Hella more Coffee
|Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)
|$4.50
Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
|High 5
|$4.50
Creamy & Sweet our version of a White Chocolate Mocha
More about 22 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
22 Beach Hut Deli
2540 Sand Creek Rd, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Cali Caprese
|$7.95
Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
More about Fire Wings Brentwood
Fire Wings Brentwood
2505 Sand Creek RD, Brentwood
|Popular items
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Station 16 Brentwood
Station 16 Brentwood
2505 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood
More about Hop Asylum
Hop Asylum
2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101, Brentwood