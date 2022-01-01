Brentwood restaurants you'll love

Brentwood restaurants
Toast
  • Brentwood

Brentwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Brentwood restaurants

Wence House California Cuisine image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wence House California Cuisine

6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2, Brentwood

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$15.00
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Michelle's Steak Sandwich$18.00
Chill Tea and Coffee image

 

Chill Tea and Coffee

2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100, Brentwood

Avg 4.9 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)$4.50
Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
Hella Dirty Chai$5.00
Original Chai Dirty with Hella more Coffee
Chai$4.00
Original Creamy and Sweet Chai
Melo's Pizza and Pasta image

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

6580 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Individual Green Salad$7.75
with tomato, olives, and croutons.
creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
classic chicken parmigiana, served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.
Lasagna$14.00
with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.
22 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

22 Beach Hut Deli

2540 Sand Creek Rd, Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (1413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Cali Caprese$7.95
Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Fire Wings Brentwood image

 

Fire Wings Brentwood

2505 Sand Creek RD, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
Restaurant banner

 

Station 16 Brentwood

2505 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hop Asylum

2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brentwood

Chicken Sandwiches

