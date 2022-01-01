Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE

1,848 Reviews

$$

6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2

Brentwood, CA 94513

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata
Fish Tacos
The Wence Cheeseburger

Lunch/Dinner

Onion Rings

$8.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Scampi

$14.00

Brussel sprouts

$12.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Coconut Prawns

$13.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Artichokes

$12.00

Half Salad

$6.00

Wings

$15.00

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Half Garlic Bread

$4.50

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Corn Dill Salmon

$25.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

New York Steak

$32.00

Pork Chop

$27.00

Mixed Seafood

$35.00

Chipotle Sea Bass

$35.00

Pesto Sea Bass

$35.00

Blackened Grilled Prawn Tacos

$17.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

The Wedge

$13.00

Western BBQ

$16.00

Chicken Apple

$16.00

Fiesta Salad

$18.00

Half Salad

$6.00

Chicken Pear

$16.00

The Wence Cheeseburger

$14.00

Rachel's BBQ Burger

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

French Dip

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Michelle's Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Garden

$13.00

Greek

$13.00

Southwest

$13.00

Bowl

$7.00

Cup

$5.00

Jambalaya

$24.00

Fettucine

$15.00

Primavera

$17.00

Gnocchi

$15.00

Truffle Mac-N-Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Gorgonzola

$22.00

Marsala

$20.00

Seafood Pasta

$28.00

BREAKFAST

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Single Pancake

$5.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Country Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Two egg whites

$4.00

Impossible Patty

$6.00

Hot Link Sausage

$5.00

Veggie Patty

$6.00

Hashbrown

$4.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Linguica

$5.00

Pancake Stack

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Pancake Combo

$17.00

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$16.00

Strawberries & Cream French Toast

$16.00

French Toast Combo

$17.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.00

Chorizo Burrito

$17.00

NY Steak and Eggs

$18.00

The Traditional

$17.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Cowboy Omelet

$18.00

Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Portuguese Omelet

$17.00

Denver Omelet

$17.00

Monterey Omelet

$17.00

Classic Benedict

$17.00

California Benedict

$17.00

Crab Benedict

$22.00

Fried Chicken Benedict

$17.00

Eggs Florentine

$16.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese /Kids

$8.00

Chicken Strips/Kids

$8.00

Hamburger/Kids

$8.00

Penne Pasta/Kids

$8.00

Mac And Cheese/Kids

$8.00

Quesadilla/Kids

$8.00

Scoop Gelato

$2.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Cookie Melt

$8.00

Desserts

Alyssa's Cookie Melt

$8.00

Berry Crisp

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Gelato

$2.00

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00

Pear Bread Pudding

$8.00

Pumpkin cheesecake

$8.00

Limoncello tiramisu

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00Out of stock

BD Gelato

Kids Breakfast

Kids French Toast Combo

$10.00

Kids Pancake Combo

$10.00

Kids Classic Breakfast

$10.00

Kids Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.00

SIDES

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side of avocado

$3.00

Side of Garlic Mash

$4.00

Small side of fries

$5.00

4 Prawns

$6.00

Crab 2 ounce side

$12.00

Side of sour cream

$1.00

Salmon filet

$10.00

Extra Side of Crab

$12.00
Restaurant info

California Cuisine offers high quality gourmet food in all Contra Costa County with a relaxed atmosphere that the whole family will enjoy!

Website

Location

6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2, Brentwood, CA 94513

Directions

Gallery
Wence House California Cuisine image
Wence House California Cuisine image
Wence House California Cuisine image

