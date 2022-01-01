Tracy restaurants you'll love

Tracy restaurants
Toast
  • Tracy

Tracy's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Indian
Middle Eastern
Must-try Tracy restaurants

Bistro 135 image

 

Bistro 135

135 W 10th St, Tracy

Avg 4.6 (2490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Chicken Pasta$21.00
Creamy Pesto$21.00
Whole Beet Salad$13.00
More about Bistro 135
La Plaza Taqueria #1 image

 

La Plaza Taqueria #1

3225 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy

Avg 4.2 (993 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Asada$2.75
Taco Al Pastor$2.75
Taco Al Pastor$2.75
More about La Plaza Taqueria #1
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy image

 

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy

2610 S Tracy Blvd #130, Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mixed Pakora$4.95
Assorted fresh veggies napped in batter and fried
Butter Chicken$12.95
A special chicken cooked in creamy sauce made with butter, tomatoes and onions
Chicken Chili$11.95
Chicken, pepper, onions and goan chilies w/ tomatoes & spices
More about Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy
Dhaba Indian Cuisine image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dhaba Indian Cuisine

2242 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy

Avg 4.4 (5865 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tandoori Chicken$12.95
Chicken marinated in sauce with yogurt, garlic, ginger, and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.
Butter Chicken$11.95
Marinated chicken cooked in tomato curry sauce and Indian spices. Also known as Chicken makhani.
Mixed Platter$7.95
Mixed veggie platter includes a samosa, mixed veggie pakora, and aloo tikki
More about Dhaba Indian Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Town & Country Cafe

27 W 10th Street, Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Salad$5.99
spring mix, kidney & garbanzo beans TC focaccia bread croutons & choice of dressing
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
8oz handmade beef patty hickory smoked bacon, Tillamook sharp cheddar, BBQ sauce served on Brioche bun
Cup$4.99
More about Town & Country Cafe
JUNIORS image

 

JUNIORS

939 Central Ave, Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Rings$8.00
Beer battered Crispy
More about JUNIORS
Restaurant banner

 

Papa Urb's Grill

549 W Clover Rd,, Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Papa Urb's Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tracy

Garlic Naan

Naan

