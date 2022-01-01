Tracy restaurants you'll love
More about Bistro 135
Bistro 135
135 W 10th St, Tracy
|Popular items
|Creamy Chicken Pasta
|$21.00
|Creamy Pesto
|$21.00
|Whole Beet Salad
|$13.00
More about La Plaza Taqueria #1
La Plaza Taqueria #1
3225 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy
|Popular items
|Taco Asada
|$2.75
|Taco Al Pastor
|$2.75
More about Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy
2610 S Tracy Blvd #130, Tracy
|Popular items
|Mixed Pakora
|$4.95
Assorted fresh veggies napped in batter and fried
|Butter Chicken
|$12.95
A special chicken cooked in creamy sauce made with butter, tomatoes and onions
|Chicken Chili
|$11.95
Chicken, pepper, onions and goan chilies w/ tomatoes & spices
More about Dhaba Indian Cuisine
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dhaba Indian Cuisine
2242 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy
|Popular items
|Tandoori Chicken
|$12.95
Chicken marinated in sauce with yogurt, garlic, ginger, and home ground spices. Rice NOT included.
|Butter Chicken
|$11.95
Marinated chicken cooked in tomato curry sauce and Indian spices. Also known as Chicken makhani.
|Mixed Platter
|$7.95
Mixed veggie platter includes a samosa, mixed veggie pakora, and aloo tikki
More about Town & Country Cafe
Town & Country Cafe
27 W 10th Street, Tracy
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$5.99
spring mix, kidney & garbanzo beans TC focaccia bread croutons & choice of dressing
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
8oz handmade beef patty hickory smoked bacon, Tillamook sharp cheddar, BBQ sauce served on Brioche bun
|Cup
|$4.99