Milano Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza shop, been open since 2005. Newly renovated.
Location
567 W Clover Rd, Tracy, CA 95376
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chef Hits The Streets Food Trailer (check IG for location)
No Reviews
2900 North Macarthur Drive Tracy, CA 95304
View restaurant