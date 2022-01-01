  • Home
  • /
  • Tracy
  • /
  • Town & Country Cafe - 27 W 10th Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Town & Country Cafe 27 W 10th Street

review star

No reviews yet

27 W 10th Street

Tracy, CA 95376

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SAUCES

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.99

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$1.99

SIDE PICO

$0.99

SIDE CRANBERRY

$1.59

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.99

SIDE TC SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE SHERRY CREAM

$2.99

Side Ranch

$0.99

Vanilla Sauce

$3.99

SPREADS

SIDE MAYO

$0.99

SIDE PESTO MAYO

$1.49

SIDE CHIPOLTE MAYO

$1.49

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$0.99

SIDE HOT HONEY

$1.59

SIDE POTATA AIOLI

$1.49

BREADS

SUB FOR BRIOCHE BUN

$1.99

SUB SLICED SOURDOUGH

$1.99

SUB SLICED WHEAT

$1.99

SUB CIABATTA ROLL

$2.29

SUB FOCACCIA FRENCH T FOR THICK OR THIN FT

$3.99

ADD FOCACCIA BREAD

$2.99

FULL LOAF OF FOCACCIA BREAD

$5.99

LOAF OF SOURDOUGH

$6.99

LOAF OF WHEAT

$6.99

SUB GLUTEN FREE BREAD

$1.99

CIABATTA ROLL SINGLE

$1.99

Side Biscuit &butter

$1.99

Sub Thick Ft

$3.99

Sub Foc 1\2 Haystck

$5.99

Sub Foc Thk Ft

$3.99

SUB POTATOES

SUB FOR SINGLE PANCAKE

$3.99

SUB FOR 1/2 ORDER HAYSTACK

$5.99

SUB FOR BELGIUM WAFFLE

$6.99

SUB FOR FOCACCIA FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

SUB FOR 1 SLICE THICK CUT FT

$4.99

SUB FOR 2 THIN CUT FT

$3.99

SUB FOR FRUIT

$3.99

SUB FOR REGULAR FRIES

$1.99

SUB FOR SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.99

SUB FOR TATER TOTS

$1.99

SUB FOR GARLIC FRIES

$4.99

SUB FOR LOADED FRIES

$6.99

SUB FOR LOADED TOTS

$6.99

POTATO SIDES

SIDE OF BREAKFAST POTATOES

$1.99

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES WITH ONIONS & BELLS

$2.99

SIDE POTATOES WITH COUNTRY GRAVY ON TOP

$3.99

SIDE REG FRIES

$3.29

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$3.99

50/50 REG & SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

SIDE GARLIC FRIES

$3.99

SIDE LOADED FRIES

$6.99

SIDE LOADED TOTS

$6.99

Regular Tots

$3.29

MEATS & EGGS

ADD BACON

$3.59

SAUSAGE LINK

$3.59

HAM

$3.59

CHORIZO

$3.59

80Z BEEF PATTY

$6.99

8OZ TURKEY PATTY

$6.99

4OZ ROAST TURKEY LUNCHMEAT

$5.99

4OZ ROAST BEEF LUNCHMEAT

$5.99

ROSEMARY GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.99

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$7.49

VEGAN SAUSAGE

$6.99

EGG

$1.99

VEGAN EGG

$6.99

Egg Whites

$2.99

FRUIT AND VEGGIES

SIDE FRUIT

$3.99

BERRIES ONLY

$5.99

SAUTEED SPINACH

$0.99

GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$0.99

GRILLED MUSHROOM AND ONION

$1.99

GRILLED SPINACH MUSHROOM AND ONION

$2.99

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.99

SIDE SLICED TOMATO

$0.49

SIDE LETTUCE TOMATO & ONION

$1.49

SIDE LETTUCE & TOMATO

$0.99

CHEESE

PICK YOUR CHEESE

$2.99

TOASTS AND CAKES

Sub For Small Butter Stack

BEER And BLOODYS

Share & Joy

$8.99

Moontime

$8.99

Bee’s Better Have My Honey

$7.99

Hoptomic Double IPA

$8.99

Lagunitas IPA

$6.99

Modelo Especial

$6.99

805

$6.99Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$10.99

our blend of tomato juice, soju wine vodka & spices

KIDS BEVERAGE

MILK

$3.49

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.49

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.99

APPLE JUICE

$3.49

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49

LEMONADE

$3.49

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.99

MIMOSA'S

Bottle Service! California Sparkling Wine

$30.00

750ml full carafe of OJ or Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Mimosa

$10.99

Blood Org Mimosa

$10.99

Pom Soda Mimosa

$10.99

The Distillery Mimosa

$10.99

champagne, soju vodka, OJ & cranberry juice

Over the Top

$12.99

champagne, raspberry sorbet, lemonade

Beermosa

$8.99

California Sparkling Wine

$9.99

Traditional Mimosa

$10.99

Very Berry Mimosa

$13.00

NON - ALCOHOLIC

Uncommon Grounds Coffee

$3.89

Numi Tea

$3.49

From Scratch Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonde

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milke

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Water

Orange & Cranberry Juice

$3.59

Strawberry basil soda

$5.00

SODA

PEPSI

$3.49

DIET PEPSI

$3.49

SIERRA MIST

$3.49

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

ROY ROGERS

$4.00

Strawberry basil soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

T&C proudly serves "Updated Twists on Old Traditions" for Breakfast and Lunch! Our food is fresh sourced locally when available and is made when you order! Known for our famous House made Focaccia Bread Cinnamon Rolls and Haystacks as well as Benedicts and so much more! Mimosa's and soon to the menu a full bar and Dinner!

Website

Location

27 W 10th Street, Tracy, CA 95376

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro 135
orange star4.6 • 2,490
135 W 10th St Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
I Live for Dessert
orange starNo Reviews
807 N. Central Avenue Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Juniors'
orange starNo Reviews
939 Central Ave Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Town and Country Market on 6th
orange starNo Reviews
21 E 6th Street Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
La Plaza Taqueria - Tracy
orange star4.2 • 993
3225 N Tracy Blvd Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Dhaba Indian Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 5,865
2242 W Grant Line Rd Tracy, CA 95377
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tracy

Dhaba Indian Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 5,865
2242 W Grant Line Rd Tracy, CA 95377
View restaurantnext
Taqueria La Mexicana
orange star4.5 • 5,757
2610 S Tracy Blvd Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Bistro 135
orange star4.6 • 2,490
135 W 10th St Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
La Plaza Taqueria - Tracy
orange star4.2 • 993
3225 N Tracy Blvd Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tracy
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston