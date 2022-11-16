Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Plaza Taqueria - Tracy
993 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Haz llegado a la mejor Taqueria! Come in and enjoy!
Location
3225 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95376
