Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Plaza Taqueria - Tracy

993 Reviews

$

3225 N Tracy Blvd

Tracy, CA 95376

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Burrito
Super Burrito
Large Agua Fresca

Burritos

Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito

$10.99

Meat, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Rice & Beans.

Super Burrito

Super Burrito

$11.99

Meat, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Rice & Beans.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Rice & Beans.

Tacos

La Plaza Street Taco

La Plaza Street Taco

$2.99

Meat, Onion, Cilantro & Salsa.

Taco Grande

Taco Grande

$3.99

Meat, Onion, Cilantro & Salsa.

Super Taco

Super Taco

$4.99

Meat, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Salsa & Beans.

Tortas

Meat, Refried Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Mayonnaise, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce & Jalapeño.
Tortas

Tortas

$10.99

Meat, Guacamole, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Refried Beans & Mayonnaise.

Bowls

Meat, Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Hot Salsa.
Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.99

Meat, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Rice & Beans.

Quesadillas

Meat, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.
Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$10.49

Meat, Guacamole, Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

1 Quesabirria

1 Quesabirria

$4.99

Meat, Cheese, Cilantro & Onion. (Consome not included)

3 Quesabirrias Combo

3 Quesabirrias Combo

$16.99

Meat, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Beef Broth/Consome.

Nachos

Meat, Refried Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Jalapeno.

Nachos

$10.99

Meat, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos & Refried Beans.

Sides

1 Jalapeno & Grilled Onions

$1.49

Only Grilled Onions

$0.99

Only 1 Jalapeno

$0.99
Chips

Chips

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99
Chips & Pico de Gallo

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$3.99
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99
Chips, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

Chips, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

$5.99

4oz Cup of Salsa

$1.99
4oz Pico de Gallo

4oz Pico de Gallo

$1.99
4oz Guacamole

4oz Guacamole

$2.99

4oz Sour Cream

$1.99
8oz Rice

8oz Rice

$3.99

8oz Refried Beans

$3.99
8oz Whole Beans

8oz Whole Beans

$3.99

8oz Rice & 8oz Refried Beans

$6.99

4 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

Large Agua Fresca

Large Agua Fresca

$4.99
Medium Agua Fresca

Medium Agua Fresca

$4.49

Sodas

Coca Cola 500 ML

Coca Cola 500 ML

$3.99
Diet Coke 500 ML

Diet Coke 500 ML

$3.99
Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.49
Jarrito Tamarind

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.49
Sparkling Water (Mineragua)

Sparkling Water (Mineragua)

$3.49
Sangria

Sangria

$3.49
Apple Cider (Sidral)

Apple Cider (Sidral)

$3.49

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Haz llegado a la mejor Taqueria! Come in and enjoy!

La Plaza Taqueria #1 image
La Plaza Taqueria #1 image
Main pic

