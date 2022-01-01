Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Stockton
/
Stockton
/
Quesadillas
Stockton restaurants that serve quesadillas
FRENCH FRIES
FED
116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton
Avg 5
(18 reviews)
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.00
More about FED
La Mesa
329 Lincoln Center, Stockton
No reviews yet
Quesadilla
Pork Belly, Chicharrones, Oaxaca, Ancho Chili Tortilla.
OR
Beef Birria, Onion, Puya Salsa, Oaxaca Cheese, Lime, Consomme
Kids Quesadilla
$7.00
More about La Mesa
