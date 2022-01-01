Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Stockton

Stockton restaurants
Stockton restaurants that serve quesadillas

FED image

FRENCH FRIES

FED

116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
More about FED
Quesadilla image

 

La Mesa

329 Lincoln Center, Stockton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla
Pork Belly, Chicharrones, Oaxaca, Ancho Chili Tortilla.
OR
Beef Birria, Onion, Puya Salsa, Oaxaca Cheese, Lime, Consomme
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
More about La Mesa

