Salmon in Stockton

Stockton restaurants
Stockton restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Bowl image

 

Ahipoki CA

4932 Pacific Avenue, Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$13.00
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
More about Ahipoki CA
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled

1926 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.4 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$12.49
Grilled Salmon$13.99
More about Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

4780 West Lane, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$31.00
More about The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
MIBURGER Stockton image

 

MIBURGER Stockton

4027 E Morada Lane, Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Salmon$9.99
More about MIBURGER Stockton

