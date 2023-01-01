Go
Main picView gallery

TOGO'S - 333103 - Stockton - Frontage Rd.

Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4850 California 99

Stockton, CA 95215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4850 California 99, Stockton CA 95215

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
FED - Stockton
orange star5.0 • 18
116 N. Hunter Street Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
Nash + Tender Stockton
orange starNo Reviews
222 N El Dorado St STE B1 Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
La Estrella Tacos & Seafood - 1226 W Lathrop Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1226 W Lathrop Rd Manteca, CA 95336
View restaurantnext
Fat City Brew & BBQ
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stockton

Fat City Brew & BBQ
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
orange star4.6 • 816
4780 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000621 - Park West Place
orange star4.7 • 621
10952 Trinity Pkwy Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000956 - Palm Crossing
orange star4.7 • 621
2829 West March Lane Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Stockton

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TOGO'S - 333103 - Stockton - Frontage Rd.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston