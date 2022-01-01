Go
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ

We’re serving up award-winning California-style BBQ with our famous TriTip, Brisket, Chicken, of course St Louis Ribs. Pair all these meats with local 🍷 wines and🍺 ice-cold brews on tap. Beer draft rotates so it's always something new & fresh. We have a fridge for some to-go options as well. You're sure to find something delicious. Let us amaze you!
📲 Join the FAT CITY community by texting (209) 231-4138 👊🏼

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1740 Pacific Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1677 reviews)

Popular Items

Slider Basket$10.75
Three sliders served with choice
of pulled pork, chicken, tri tip,
hot link, hamburger, ribs,
brisket or turkey. Served with
BBQ sauce
Sandwich Tri-Tip$18.90
Perfectly smoked Tri Tip sliced and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Sandwich Brisket$21.12
Brisket Pilled High on a toasted Genova Milk Roll. With Mayo and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice.
Family Pack-Protein-Family Salad-Chili-Mac-Corn$57.50
Our ready to go Family Pack is ideal for the families on the go. Pick your protein and salad dressing and you've got it made. Comes with a Full slab of St. Louis ribs and 1/2 pound of Meat of your choice, Family salad, Chili Beans, Mac & Cheese with 4 corn muffins.
Rolls & Butter$1.00
Sandwich Pulled Pork$15.71
12 hour smoked Pork Butt hand pulled and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Two Meat Plate$42.60
Pick two of our perfectly smoked meats and two sides of your choice. Served with a corn muffin
St Louis Rib Full Slab$42.60
A full slab of our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Smoked tell nice and tender. Flavor is on point. Served with 2 sides of your choice and a corn muffin.
Rib Sandwich$18.82
The bones fell off our St. Louis Ribs and that rib meat fell onto a toasted Genova Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Three Meat Plate$49.23
Pick three of our perfectly smoked meats and two sides of your choice. Served with a corn muffin.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1740 Pacific Ave

Stockton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

