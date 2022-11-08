FAT CITY Brew & BBQ 1740 Pacific Avenue

FAT CITY The Good Life Cabernet

$25.00 +

This 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect addition to a delicious meal. This wine embodies a rich structure that includes dark berry and lush fruitiness that harmonize with toasted oak tannins and a smoky spice. With undertones of oak and vanilla, its overall balance allows you to experience the nuances of its flavor with a velvety mouthfeel first sip to its memorable supple finish. Drink good wine. Fire up the BBQ. Live the good life.