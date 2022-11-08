FAT CITY Brew & BBQ 1740 Pacific Avenue
1740 Pacific Ave
Stockton, CA 95204
Popular Items
Fat City Bites
Junk Nachos
Comes with your choice of meat and all the fixin’s. Served on chips
Slider Basket
Three sliders served with choice of meat. Served with BBQ sauce
Harley Fries
Fries Stacked with mac and cheese
Harley Fries with Meat
Harley Fries with your choice of meat.
Pub Fries
Fat City Fries, Crispy and delicious
Garlic Tots
Crispy Tater Tots tossed in Garlic butter! YUM!! Topped with parmesan cheese.
Garlic Fries
Fat City fries topped garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Chili Fries
Fries with Fat City Chili and topped with shredded cheddar.
Rib Tips
Delectably sweet and savory, these Smoked BBQ pork rib tips are irresistible
Fat City Spud
A Jumbo Baked Potato with butter, cheese sauce, 1/2 pound of meat of your choice. Topped with BBQ sauce and sour cream.
Meat Plates
One Meat Plate
A half pound of meat of your choice, served with two sides and roll
Two Meat Plate
Pick two of our perfectly smoked meats and two sides of your choice. Served with a Roll
Three Meat Plate
Pick three of our perfectly smoked meats and two sides of your choice. Served with a Roll.
Smoked Chicken
Fat City smoked chicken. So juicy!! Served with two sides of your choice and a Roll.
St Louis Rib Full Slab
A full slab of our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Smoked tell nice and tender. Flavor is on point. Served with 2 sides of your choice and a Roll.
St Louis Rib 1/2 Slab
A 1/2 slab of our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Smoked tell nice and tender. Flavor is on point. Served with 2 sides of your choice and a Roll.
The Pit
All of Fat City's smoked meats. . Two sides and a Roll (subject to availability)
Fat City Salad
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket Pilled High on a toasted Genova Milk Roll. With Mayo and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice.
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smoked chicken thigh tossed in fat City batter then fried tell golden brown. Served on toasted Genova Milk Roll with Fat City sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Your choice of side.
Rib Sandwich
The bones fell off our St. Louis Ribs and that rib meat fell onto a toasted Genova Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Perfectly smoked Tri Tip sliced and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Thigh hand shredded and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Hot Link Sandwich
Smoked all beef hot links grilled and put onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey breast smoked and sliced and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
Hamburger
1/2 pound all beef hand formed patty put on a toasted Genova Milk hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a side of your choice.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Daily Specials
Taco
Crunchy deep fried flour tortilla shell. Filled with your choice of meat topped with Fat City Coleslaw.
Rib Eye Sandwich (Thursday)
½ pound hand cut Rib eye Steak, Grilled to perfection. On a toasted Genova Milk Roll. All the Veggies are on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Deep Fried Ribs
A half slab our St. Louis ribs battered and fried tell golden brown. Talk about FLAVOR! Comes with your choice of a side. And a Roll.
Family Meal
Full Rack of Ribs, 1/2 pound of meat of your choice. Large Salad, Large Chili, Large Mac & Cheese and 4 rolls
Fat City Grilled Cheese Meal
The August special is here. Fat City Grilled Cheese meal . Sourdough bread loaded with cheese and meat of your choice. Toasted just right. Includes a side and a 24oz fountain drink. Your Welcome!!!
2pc Fried Chicken Meal
Smoked Fried Chicken Meal, Nice big juicy thigh and leg smoked and fried perfectly. Comes with a side and a drink and of course some Fat City sauce to dip that chicken in.
Kid's Meals
Chicken Strips (4)
4 chicken strips and kids fries, served with a kids drink
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese with a kids fries and kids drink.
Grilled Cheese
Every kids favorite. Melted American cheese on bread. Served with a kids fries and a kids drink
Sliders
Two sliders with your choice of meat. Comes with kids fries and drink
Adult Chicken Strips
4 chicken tenders with a large fries and a large drink.
Adult Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese with large fries and a large drink
Adult Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese sandwich with large fries and a large drink
Adult Slider
2 sliders with your choice of meat, large fries and a large drink.
Amarie's Treats
Fridge Beer
Craft Tall Can (Copy)
Any 16oz Craft beer selection from the Fridge.
Craft Can 12oz (Copy)
Any 12oz craft selection from the Fridge
Domestic Can 12oz (Copy)
Any 12 oz domestic can or bottle from the Fridge. Bud Light, Corona, Pacifico, Coors light, Ultra, and etc...
Import Can 12oz (Copy)
4pk of Any Craft Can (Copy)
Wine
FAT CITY The Good Life Rose
Fat City Brew & BBQ Wine Collection This 2016 Rose is the perfect addition to a delicious meal. It embodies a sweet, fruity nose that gives way to delicate aromas of sun-ripened berries. A refreshing burst of flavor tickles your taste buds when the strawberry and melon flavors are discovered. It’s crisp, refreshing finish brings a delightful balance to this slightly sweet wine. Drink good wine. Fire up the BBQ. Live the good life.
FAT CITY The Good Life Chardonnay
This 2018 Chardonnay is the perfect addition to a delicious meal. Its beautiful pale-yellow color is created by the effortless intertwines of honeydew and lemon rind with a touch of vanilla and butter. The bold flavor it embodies builds with crisp apple accompanied by a touch of spice, while the slight acidic finish maintains its freshness and structure. Drink good wine. Fire up the BBQ. Live the good life.
FAT CITY The Good Life Cabernet
This 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect addition to a delicious meal. This wine embodies a rich structure that includes dark berry and lush fruitiness that harmonize with toasted oak tannins and a smoky spice. With undertones of oak and vanilla, its overall balance allows you to experience the nuances of its flavor with a velvety mouthfeel first sip to its memorable supple finish. Drink good wine. Fire up the BBQ. Live the good life.
Cali-Esta Fizzy Sangria
This Sangria was carefully created to include the perfect blend of Strawberry, Mango, Peach and Mint flavors all in one bottle. To make it stand above the rest they added a touch bubbles to the party.
Sides and Misc
Garden Side Salad
Spring mix salad with onion, tomato and cheddar cheese. With a dressing of your choice.
Chili Beans
Full of flavor and just enough heat. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Mac n Cheese
Extra Chezzy
Fries
Fat City Fries.
Potato Salad
Ice cold and delicious.
Coleslaw
Crisp and full of flavor
Tater Tots
Crunchy and delicious
Baked Potato
Baked potato with butter.
Loaded Baked Potato
Just a loaded potato!
Garlic Tots
Crispy Tots with Garlic sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Garlic Fries
Crispy Fries with Garlic sauce topped with Parmesan cheese.
Extra Sauce To Go
Side Ketchup
Side Of Ranch
Meat Side and Misc
Beverages
Rob's Smokin Rub
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
We’re serving up award-winning California-style BBQ with our famous TriTip, Brisket, Chicken, of course St Louis Ribs. Pair all these meats with local 🍷 wines and🍺 ice-cold brews on tap. Beer draft rotates so it's always something new & fresh. We have a fridge for some to-go options as well. You're sure to find something delicious. Let us amaze you! 📲 Join the FAT CITY community by texting (209) 231-4138 👊🏼
