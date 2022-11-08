Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers
Burgers

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ 1740 Pacific Avenue

1,677 Reviews

$$

1740 Pacific Ave

Stockton, CA 95204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tri-Tip Sandwich
Rib Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich

Fat City Bites

Junk Nachos

Junk Nachos

$15.99

Comes with your choice of meat and all the fixin’s. Served on chips

Slider Basket

Slider Basket

$9.99

Three sliders served with choice of meat. Served with BBQ sauce

Harley Fries

Harley Fries

$10.99

Fries Stacked with mac and cheese

Harley Fries with Meat

Harley Fries with Meat

$15.99

Harley Fries with your choice of meat.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Large Golden Brown, delicious onion rings

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

$5.99

Fat City Fries, Crispy and delicious

Garlic Tots

Garlic Tots

$7.99

Crispy Tater Tots tossed in Garlic butter! YUM!! Topped with parmesan cheese.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$7.99

Fat City fries topped garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$11.99

Fries with Fat City Chili and topped with shredded cheddar.

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$14.99

Delectably sweet and savory, these Smoked BBQ pork rib tips are irresistible

Fat City Spud

Fat City Spud

$19.99

A Jumbo Baked Potato with butter, cheese sauce, 1/2 pound of meat of your choice. Topped with BBQ sauce and sour cream.

Meat Plates

Meat plates are the beef of our business.
One Meat Plate

One Meat Plate

$22.99

A half pound of meat of your choice, served with two sides and roll

Two Meat Plate

Two Meat Plate

$34.99

Pick two of our perfectly smoked meats and two sides of your choice. Served with a Roll

Three Meat Plate

Three Meat Plate

$39.99

Pick three of our perfectly smoked meats and two sides of your choice. Served with a Roll.

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$18.99

Fat City smoked chicken. So juicy!! Served with two sides of your choice and a Roll.

St Louis Rib Full Slab

St Louis Rib Full Slab

$34.99

A full slab of our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Smoked tell nice and tender. Flavor is on point. Served with 2 sides of your choice and a Roll.

St Louis Rib 1/2 Slab

St Louis Rib 1/2 Slab

$23.99

A 1/2 slab of our St. Louis Pork Ribs. Smoked tell nice and tender. Flavor is on point. Served with 2 sides of your choice and a Roll.

The Pit

The Pit

$45.99

All of Fat City's smoked meats. . Two sides and a Roll (subject to availability)

Fat City Salad

A healthy bed of spring mix topped with red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and your choice of meat & dressing.
Fat City Garden Salad Meal

Fat City Garden Salad Meal

$14.99

A healthy bed of spring mix topped with red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and your choice of meat & dressing.

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches come with lettuce, red onion, tomato, add BBQ and Mayo on a Genova Milk Roll.
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

Brisket Pilled High on a toasted Genova Milk Roll. With Mayo and BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice.

Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked chicken thigh tossed in fat City batter then fried tell golden brown. Served on toasted Genova Milk Roll with Fat City sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Your choice of side.

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$16.99

The bones fell off our St. Louis Ribs and that rib meat fell onto a toasted Genova Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$16.99

Perfectly smoked Tri Tip sliced and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked Chicken Thigh hand shredded and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked all beef hot links grilled and put onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Turkey breast smoked and sliced and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$15.99

1/2 pound all beef hand formed patty put on a toasted Genova Milk hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a side of your choice.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Daily Specials

Taco

Taco

$2.99

Crunchy deep fried flour tortilla shell. Filled with your choice of meat topped with Fat City Coleslaw.

Rib Eye Sandwich (Thursday)

Rib Eye Sandwich (Thursday)

$19.75Out of stock

½ pound hand cut Rib eye Steak, Grilled to perfection. On a toasted Genova Milk Roll. All the Veggies are on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Deep Fried Ribs

Deep Fried Ribs

$23.99

A half slab our St. Louis ribs battered and fried tell golden brown. Talk about FLAVOR! Comes with your choice of a side. And a Roll.

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.99

Full Rack of Ribs, 1/2 pound of meat of your choice. Large Salad, Large Chili, Large Mac & Cheese and 4 rolls

Fat City Grilled Cheese Meal

Fat City Grilled Cheese Meal

$17.99

The August special is here. Fat City Grilled Cheese meal . Sourdough bread loaded with cheese and meat of your choice. Toasted just right. Includes a side and a 24oz fountain drink. Your Welcome!!!

2pc Fried Chicken Meal

2pc Fried Chicken Meal

$17.99

Smoked Fried Chicken Meal, Nice big juicy thigh and leg smoked and fried perfectly. Comes with a side and a drink and of course some Fat City sauce to dip that chicken in.

Kid's Meals

Chicken Strips (4)

Chicken Strips (4)

$9.99

4 chicken strips and kids fries, served with a kids drink

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Mac & Cheese with a kids fries and kids drink.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Every kids favorite. Melted American cheese on bread. Served with a kids fries and a kids drink

Sliders

Sliders

$9.99

Two sliders with your choice of meat. Comes with kids fries and drink

Adult Chicken Strips

Adult Chicken Strips

$13.99

4 chicken tenders with a large fries and a large drink.

Adult Mac & Cheese

Adult Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Mac & Cheese with large fries and a large drink

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Grilled Cheese sandwich with large fries and a large drink

Adult Slider

Adult Slider

$13.99

2 sliders with your choice of meat, large fries and a large drink.

Amarie's Treats

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$7.99

Creamy and delicious!! Add your favorite sauce.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

One large delicious cookie, smoked then finished in the oven. So GOOD

Fridge Beer

Craft Tall Can (Copy)

$8.00

Any 16oz Craft beer selection from the Fridge.

Craft Can 12oz (Copy)

$7.00

Any 12oz craft selection from the Fridge

Domestic Can 12oz (Copy)

$4.50

Any 12 oz domestic can or bottle from the Fridge. Bud Light, Corona, Pacifico, Coors light, Ultra, and etc...

Import Can 12oz (Copy)

$5.00

4pk of Any Craft Can (Copy)

$22.99

Wine

FAT CITY The Good Life Rose

FAT CITY The Good Life Rose

$18.00+

Fat City Brew & BBQ Wine Collection This 2016 Rose is the perfect addition to a delicious meal. It embodies a sweet, fruity nose that gives way to delicate aromas of sun-ripened berries. A refreshing burst of flavor tickles your taste buds when the strawberry and melon flavors are discovered. It’s crisp, refreshing finish brings a delightful balance to this slightly sweet wine. Drink good wine. Fire up the BBQ. Live the good life.

FAT CITY The Good Life Chardonnay

FAT CITY The Good Life Chardonnay

$23.00+

This 2018 Chardonnay is the perfect addition to a delicious meal. Its beautiful pale-yellow color is created by the effortless intertwines of honeydew and lemon rind with a touch of vanilla and butter. The bold flavor it embodies builds with crisp apple accompanied by a touch of spice, while the slight acidic finish maintains its freshness and structure. Drink good wine. Fire up the BBQ. Live the good life.

FAT CITY The Good Life Cabernet

FAT CITY The Good Life Cabernet

$25.00+

This 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect addition to a delicious meal. This wine embodies a rich structure that includes dark berry and lush fruitiness that harmonize with toasted oak tannins and a smoky spice. With undertones of oak and vanilla, its overall balance allows you to experience the nuances of its flavor with a velvety mouthfeel first sip to its memorable supple finish. Drink good wine. Fire up the BBQ. Live the good life.

Cali-Esta Fizzy Sangria

Cali-Esta Fizzy Sangria

$18.00+

This Sangria was carefully created to include the perfect blend of Strawberry, Mango, Peach and Mint flavors all in one bottle. To make it stand above the rest they added a touch bubbles to the party.

Sides and Misc

Garden Side Salad

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Spring mix salad with onion, tomato and cheddar cheese. With a dressing of your choice.

Chili Beans

Chili Beans

$4.99

Full of flavor and just enough heat. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Extra Chezzy

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Fat City Fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Large Golden Brown, delicious onion rings

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.99

Ice cold and delicious.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99

Crisp and full of flavor

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

Crunchy and delicious

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$5.99

Baked potato with butter.

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.99

Just a loaded potato!

Garlic Tots

Garlic Tots

$6.99

Crispy Tots with Garlic sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.99

Crispy Fries with Garlic sauce topped with Parmesan cheese.

Extra Sauce To Go

$0.34

Side Ketchup

$0.10

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Meat Side and Misc

Side Brisket

Side Brisket

Our tasty Brisket 1/4lbs, 1/2lbs or 1lbs

Side Pulled Pork

Side Pulled Chicken

Side Pulled Chicken

Yummy juicy chicken, 1/4lbs, 1/2lbs or 1lbs

Side Turkey

Side Tri-Tip

Side Tri-Tip

Mouth watering Tri Tip. 1/4lbs. 1/2lbs, or 1lbs

Side Hot Link

Smoked Chicken

$12.99

Side Rib Meat

St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$29.98+

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.89+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.89+
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.89+
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.89+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.89+
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89+
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.89+
Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.89+

Unsweetened Tea

$2.89+

Sweetened Tea

$2.89+

Water Bottle

$1.52

Capri Sun

$1.01

Rob's Smokin Rub

BBQ ( Frog Sauce )

$8.99

Sweet n Tangy

$8.99

Sweet Chipotle

$8.99

Manganero

$8.99

Sweet Sophistication

$9.50

Raspberry Chipotle

$8.99

Sweet Rub

$10.50

Mildly Hot Rub

$10.50

Smokey Hot Rub

$10.50

Beef Rub

$10.50

Savory Chipotle Rub

$10.50

Trainwreck Rub

$10.50

MATE Rub

$10.50

LImited Edition Swag

X-Large

$25.00

Large

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Small

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

3X-Large

$25.00

4X-Large

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Water Bottle

$15.00

Cozy

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re serving up award-winning California-style BBQ with our famous TriTip, Brisket, Chicken, of course St Louis Ribs. Pair all these meats with local 🍷 wines and🍺 ice-cold brews on tap. Beer draft rotates so it's always something new & fresh. We have a fridge for some to-go options as well. You're sure to find something delicious. Let us amaze you! 📲 Join the FAT CITY community by texting (209) 231-4138 👊🏼

Website

Location

1740 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204

Directions

Gallery
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ image
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ image
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Stockton

Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
orange star4.6 • 816
4780 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000621 - Park West Place
orange star4.7 • 621
10952 Trinity Pkwy Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000956 - Palm Crossing
orange star4.7 • 621
2829 West March Lane Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
Taps Barrel House
orange star4.7 • 201
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stockton
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston