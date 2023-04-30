Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hebrews Coffee Shack

3034 West Michigan Avenue

Stockton, CA 95204

COFFEE

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Double shot of espresso and water

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso and milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Double shot of espresso with chocolate and milk

DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of espresso

Drip coffee

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50+

Drip coffee of the day

Cold Brew

COLD BREW

$5.00+

COCOA AND CHOCOLATE MILK

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Hot cocoa made with abuelitas chocolate and milk

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Abuelitas chocolate and milk

TEA

Tropical Green tea

Green tea

$4.00+

Paris Black tea

Black Tea

$4.00+

CHAI

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

RED BULL

RED BULL

$6.00+

SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

WATER

WATER

$1.00

GOODIES

PASTRIES

Poppyseed Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Strawberry Waffle

$1.50

Cherry Danish

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come and enjoy!

Location

3034 West Michigan Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204

Directions

