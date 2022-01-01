Modesto American restaurants you'll love

Twin Rivers Saloon image

GRILL

Twin Rivers Saloon

7000 maze Blvd, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Mustard Chicken$16.00
Pretzel$12.00
Deep fried oysters$12.00
More about Twin Rivers Saloon
Wildfire Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildfire Public House

1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto

Avg 4.1 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand breaded breast, Pepper Jack, sriracha aioli on a bolillo rol
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and green beans
Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne$26.00
Charred tomato garlic cream sauce
More about Wildfire Public House
Marie Callenders image

 

Marie Callenders

3500 Coffee Rd., Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast$17.49
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Chocolate Satin Pie$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
More about Marie Callenders
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

3801 Pelandale Avenue, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
More about Tahoe Joe's
BurgerIM-Modesto 146 image

 

BurgerIM-Modesto 146

1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dry Aged Beef$8.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Barbecue, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Trio Burgers$10.99
Choose Three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.
Angus Beef$7.99
. 1/3 lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese.
More about BurgerIM-Modesto 146

