Modesto American restaurants you'll love

More about Twin Rivers Saloon
GRILL
Twin Rivers Saloon
7000 maze Blvd, Modesto
|Popular items
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$16.00
|Pretzel
|$12.00
|Deep fried oysters
|$12.00
More about Wildfire Public House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildfire Public House
1533 Oakdale Road, Modesto
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand breaded breast, Pepper Jack, sriracha aioli on a bolillo rol
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
Pan seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine cream sauce served over cheddar mashed potatoes and green beans
|Harissa Spiced Shrimp Penne
|$26.00
Charred tomato garlic cream sauce
More about Marie Callenders
Marie Callenders
3500 Coffee Rd., Modesto
|Popular items
|Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
|$17.49
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Chocolate Satin Pie
|$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
More about Tahoe Joe's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
3801 Pelandale Avenue, Modesto
|Popular items
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
More about BurgerIM-Modesto 146
BurgerIM-Modesto 146
1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1, Modesto
|Popular items
|Dry Aged Beef
|$8.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Barbecue, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|Trio Burgers
|$10.99
Choose Three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.
|Angus Beef
|$7.99
. 1/3 lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese.