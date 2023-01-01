Chipotle chicken in Modesto
Modesto restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs
Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs
621 9th Street, Modesto
|Penne Chipotle with Honey chicken
|$20.00
Honey roasted chicken sautéed with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions .
More about West Coast Sourdough - Modesto - Tully Rd
West Coast Sourdough - Modesto - Tully Rd
3430 Tully Rd, Modesto
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.