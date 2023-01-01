Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs

621 9th Street, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Chipotle with Honey chicken$20.00
Honey roasted chicken sautéed with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions .
More about Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Modesto - Tully Rd

3430 Tully Rd, Modesto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Modesto - Tully Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Spaghetti

Street Tacos

Penne

Arugula Salad

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cookies

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (61 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (702 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston