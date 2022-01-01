Modesto juice & smoothie spots you'll love
More about Mango Crazy
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Mango Crazy
2001 McHenry Ave., Modesto
|Popular items
|Tostilokos
|$7.49
Choice of chips, Topitos, Takis, or Tostitos. Cucumber, Jicama, Pork Rinds, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo Candy Pieces, Clamato, Salt, Lime, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin.
|Tosticeviche
|$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
|Corn In A Cup
|$6.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.