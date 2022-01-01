Modesto juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Modesto

Mango Crazy image

 

Mango Crazy

Mobile Food Truck, MODESTO

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mango Crazy
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Mango Crazy

2001 McHenry Ave., Modesto

Avg 4.5 (293 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tostilokos$7.49
Choice of chips, Topitos, Takis, or Tostitos. Cucumber, Jicama, Pork Rinds, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo Candy Pieces, Clamato, Salt, Lime, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin.
Tosticeviche$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
Corn In A Cup$6.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
More about Mango Crazy

