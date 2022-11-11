Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Maestros 901 10th Street

901 10th Street

Modesto, CA 95354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Jugos naturales de Manzana

$3.00

Lime Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Pepsi

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Naranja y Uva

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Tea

$3.00

Sangria y Agua Mineral

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

CasaMaestros Combinations

One Item Combination

$10.00

Two Item Combination

$15.00

Three Item Combination

$20.00

Four Item Combination

$25.00

CasaMaestros Dishes

Carne Asada "El Diego"

$24.00

Grilled onions, chiles toreados and spicy sauce

Carnitas Z CM

$24.00

Authentic 'Purepecha" style. Simply delicious.

CasaMaestros Enchiladas

$16.00

Corn tortillas dipped in green sauce

Cecina Cazadora

$22.00

Refried dry meat, cover on a tomatillo sauce, guacamole, beans and panela cheese.

Chavita's Favorite

$22.00

Red steak with house red sauce. Served with rice, & de la olla beans.

Enchiladas a La Crema

$16.00

Corn tortillas dipped in a rich chipotle sauce

Milanesa

$18.00

Chicken or steak, covered in bread crums

Milanesa Zaragoza

$22.00

Chicken or steak, covered in a special Culichi sauce

Molina's Enchiladas

$18.00

Corn tortillas with any meat or cheese. Filled in our traditional rich dark mole red sauce

Pollo a "La Ivan”

$22.00

Chicken thighs with onions and guisado

Pollo A La Plancha Paco's Style

$17.00

Grilled chicken sautéed in our home made chipotle or cream sauce. Served with rice and beans

Sopa de Pollo

$20.00

Chicken soup with squash, carrots, tomatoes, chayote (Takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook)

Soto's Favorite

$26.00

3 Tacos Fillet Mignon

Steak CM's Style

$24.00

Fillet Mignon, Ribeye or Tibone. With potatoes, vegetables and white rice (Takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook)

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$13.00

ice cream, hot chocolate fudge, and fresh strawberries

Estilo Mexicano

(1) Tacos “Al Cheff”

$4.50

Tortillas can be substitute with lettuce shells

(3) Tacos “Al Cheff”

$12.00

Tortillas can be substitute with lettuce shells

CasaMaestros Chimichangas

$15.00

Deep fried burrito, beans,rice, topped with sour cream.

Chile Verde Mexicano

$16.00

Pork meat, dipped in a special sauce. Served with rice and beans

Chiles Rellenos CasaMaestro

$20.00

American Cheese, dipped in eggs, and covered with a special sauce. Panela cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas de Pollo CasaMaestro Style

$18.00

Corn totillas, dip in fry oil. With chicken, cheese, lettuce, cabbage, special sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.

Grande CasaMaestros Burrito

$16.00

Asada, shrimp, chicken. Sub for bowl or lettuce wrap. Rice,beans & cheese.

Jose's Quesadilla

$15.00

Serve with side of guacamole and sour cream.

Maestro Burger Z Style

$12.00

Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, cheese & bacon. With french fries

Sopes a "La Cheff”

$20.00

Corn dough dipped in a special sauce, with beans, lettuce and cabbage. Served with rice and beans.

Super CasaMaestros Burrito

$19.00

sour cream & guacamole. Sub for bowl or lettuce wrap. Rice,beans & cheese.

Tacos "El Papi”

$20.00

Tortillas can be substitute with lettuce shells. 3 chicken wings, with salad and sauce. Choice of meat; Asada, Carnitas, Shrimp, Fish, Grilled Chicken.

Tamales Mary's Style

$15.00

Serve with rice and beans. Red or green sauce. Chicken, Pastor, Chile Verde, Rajas with cheese,Azucar (Cinnamon or Strawberries) (2)

Tostadas Lulu

$20.00

2 tostadas with rice and beans

Vegetarian Burritos

$18.00

Wrapped in green lettuce, with rice and beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream. Sautéed green and red bell peppers,

Vegetarian Quesadillas

$16.00

Sautéed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, and purple onions. Serve with side of guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetarian Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos. Sautéed green and red bell pepers, mushrooms, and purple onions. Wrapped in green lettuce and Served with side of guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetarian Tostadas

$16.00

Sautéed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, and purple onions. 2 tostadas with rice & beans.

Zaragoza CM Burrito

$22.00

Wet burrito, red or green sauce. Any meat. Sub for bowl or lettuce wrap. Rice,beans & cheese.

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$25.00

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00

Vegetarian Fajitas

$20.00

Combo Fajitas

$28.00

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Mini Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Soft Taco

$7.00

Molcajete

Molcajete

$24.00

Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Molcajete - 2 Meat Combo

$32.00

Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce.Serve with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Molcajete - 3 Meat Combo

$36.00

Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce.Serve with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Molcajete - Double Meat

$42.00

Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce.Serve with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Salads

Chicken Cesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled or shredded chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tortilla strip and cheese

Christian's Maestros Salad

$18.00

Chicken or shrimp, mix of dressing, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, red oninos, and green and red bell peppers

Salad Antonio

$18.00

Italian sauce, cheese, sweet raisins and sweet peanuts. With chicken or shrimp

Taco Salad

$18.00

Deep fried flour tortilla, with beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Choice of meat: Asada or Chicken

Sides

Aguacate

$3.00

Aguachile Salsa

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Cheese

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Lime

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Salsas

$2.00

Sour Creme

$2.00

Starters/Appetizers

12 Casa Wings

$25.00

Buffalo, Barbecue or Sweet Chile Sauce

6 Casa Wings

$15.00

Buffalo, Barbecue or Sweet Chile Sauce

Al Viento del Mar

$30.00

Onion, fish, and shrimp covered in bread crumbs. Stewed in a special sauce. (Can feed 6-8 people)

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

Fries topped cheese, onions, jalapeños, green sauce, and sour cream.

Casa Bean Dip w/Green Sauce & Queso

$10.00

Casa Cielo

$40.00

Quesadillas, chicken wings and asada, chicken, carnitas or vegetarian taquitos

Casa Guac Large

$10.00

Casa Guac Small

$5.00

Casa Maestros Choriqueso

$16.00

Queso fundido and chorizo

Casa Nachos Enrique's Favorite

$16.00

Corn tortillas, beans, cheese, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream. Chicken or Asada

CasaMaestros Cebollas y Chiles

$12.00

Onions cover on bread crumbs with a special sauce

Fruit Tower

$15.00

Watermelon, strawberries, pineapple & jicama (seasonal fruits)

Tres Amigos

$15.00

80% beef 20% chorizo patty on a grilled bun topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole & grilled onions.

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Coors Banquet BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Corona Familiar BTL

$5.00

Corona Premier BTL

$5.00

Estrella BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Modelo Esp BTL

$5.00

Modelo Negra BTL

$5.00

Pacifico BTL

$5.00

Canned Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Draft Beer

805 8oz

$5.00

Blue Moon 8oz

$5.00

Coors Light 8oz

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA 8oz

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 8oz

$5.00

Modelo Especial 8oz

$5.00

Modelo Negra 8oz

$5.00

805 16oz

$8.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$8.00

Coors Light 16oz

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA 16oz

$8.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$8.00

Modelo Especial 16oz

$8.00

Modelo Negra 16oz

$8.00

Michelada Corona

$9.00

Michelada Heineken

$9.00

Michelada Modelo Esp.

$9.00

Michelada Modelo Negra

$9.00

Michelada Pacifico

$9.00

Red Wine

Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Cabernet BTL

$35.00

White Wine

White Zinfandel GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

White Zinfandel BTL

$35.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

Chardonnay BTL

$35.00

Korbel Champagne

Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

Estilo Viejo

$14.00

Tequila, ginger beer, mint, agave, fresh muddle watermelon

Fuego Fresco

$12.00

Fresh muddled cucumber & hint of jalapeno, agave, fresh lime juice, well tequila, tajin rim (if requested)

Labios Compartidos

$12.00

Fresh strawberries & watermelon muddled together, lime juice, agave syrup, tequila blanco, tajin rim (if requested)

Maestros Cadillac

$14.00

Tequila blanco, fresh lime juice, agave syrup, grand marnier, salted rim

Mango Loco (Seasonal)

$12.00

Fresh mango, tamarindo puree, lime juice, simple syrup, margarita mix, tajin rim

Margarita Feliz a la casa

$12.00

Tequila blanco, fresh lime, agave syrup, salted rim

Paloma de la casa

$12.00

Tequila, grapefruit, lime, salt, squirt, tajin rim

Quiero Tamarindo

$12.00

Fresh lime juice, tamarindo puree, mint garnish, tequila blanco

Dia Obscuro

$12.00

Rum, ginger beer, lime wedge

Maestros Mojito

$12.00

White rum, simple syrup, sugar, fresh mint leaves, club soda

Viejo Cubano

$12.00

Rum, Angostura bitters, simple syrup, champagne

Berry Smash

$12.00

Vodka, lime, fresh mint, blackberries or raspberries, simple syrup, soda water

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka, bloody mary mix, garnish w/lime, olives, cucumber

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Vodka, 100% cranberry juice, lemon juice, Cointreau, simple syrup

Dia Caliente

$12.00

Vodka, fresh watermelon, agave, lime juice

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice

Pina Fresia

$12.00

Vodka, fresh pineapple, mint leaves, simple syrup, soda water

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Vodka Spritzer

$12.00

Vodka, cranberry juice, fresh strawberry, lemon, soda water

Vodka Tonic

$12.00

Vodka, tonic water, lime wedges

B.H. Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bourbon, Angostura bitters, blackberries, orange peel, sugar, water

Bourbon Swizzle

$12.00

Bourbon, Peychaud's bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup, mint, aromatic bitters

Mint Julep

$8.00

Bourbon, sugar, mint leaves, water

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bourbon, Angostura bitters, orange peel, sugar, one cube of ice

Rick’s Favorite

$8.00

Buchanan’s, pineapple, splash cranberry

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Bourbon, lemon juice, sugar, orange slice, maraschino cherry

Flights

Tequila Flight

Margarita Flight

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Titos DBL

$24.00

Absolut DBL

$16.00

Kettle One DBL

$20.00

Ciroc DBL

$20.00

Ciroc Mango DBL

$20.00

Ciroc Red Berry DBL

$20.00

Ciroc Peach DBL

$20.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$12.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$12.00Out of stock

No. 209

$12.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray DBL

$24.00

No. 209 DBL

$24.00

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00Out of stock

Malibu

$10.00

Barton

$10.00

Well (Conciere) DBL

$20.00

Malibu DBL

$20.00

Barton DBL

$20.00

Tequila

1800 Blanco

$12.00

1800 Cristalino

$13.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

818 Blanco

$14.00

Cabo Wabo

$12.00

Calirosa Anejo

$14.00

Calirosa Rosa Blanco

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazcanes Anejo

$15.00

Cazcanes Blanco

$14.00

Cazcanes Reposado

$16.00

Chamucos Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Chamucos Blanco

$10.00

Chamucos Reposado

$12.00

Chinaco

$10.00

Chinaco Reposado

$12.00

Cincoro Blanco

$28.00

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Clase Azul Bottle

$550.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$54.00

Clase Azul XT Mezcal

$65.00

Codigo Anejo

$16.00

Codigo Blanco

$14.00

Codigo Reposado

$18.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Corzo Anejo

$14.00

Corzo Reposado

$13.00

Corzo Silver

$12.00

Deleon Anejo

$14.00

Deleon Reposado

$12.00

Don Fulano

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$14.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$15.00

El Burrito Mezcal Blanco

$12.00

El Jimador

$10.00

El Sativo

$14.00

Flecha Azul Anejo

$14.00

Flecha Azul Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

La Adelita Anejo

$14.00

La Adelita Blanco

$12.00

La Adelita Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Revel Reposado

$16.00

Revolucion Anejo

$13.00

Revolucion Blanco

$14.00

Revolucion Reposado

$16.00

Sombra

$13.00

Sunday Funday Shot

$8.00

123 Tequila Anejo

$14.00

123 Tequila Blanco

$14.00

123 Tequila Reposado

$14.00

Teremana Anejo

$15.00

Teremana Blanco

$13.00

Teremana Reposado

$14.00

Volcan Anejo Cristalino

$14.00

Volcan Blanco

$12.00

Volcan Reposado

$13.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Tequila DBL

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$24.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$26.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$24.00

Don Julio 70 DBL

$28.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$64.00

Clase Azul DBL

$64.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$24.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$26.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$28.00

1800 Cristalino DBL

$26.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$22.00

Patro Anejo DBL

$24.00

Corralejo DBL

$20.00

Cincoro DBL

$56.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal Apple

Out of stock

Fireball

$10.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman

$10.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels Tennesse Fire

$10.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels Tennesse Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$11.00

Seagram's VO

Slane

Tullamore Dew

Jameson DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels Fire DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman DBL

$20.00

Johnny Walker Red Label DBL

$22.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label DBL

$22.00

Johnny Walker Black Label DBL

$22.00

Proper Twelve DBL

$22.00

Makers Mark DBL

$20.00

Fireball DBL

$20.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Four Roses DBL

$20.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$20.00

Crown Royal DBL

$20.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$20.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$20.00

Bulleit DBL

$24.00

Cognac

Remy Martin

Out of stock

Remy Martin VSOP

Martell VSOP

$12.00Out of stock

Hennessey

$14.00

Grand Marnier

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

901 10th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Directions

Banner pic

