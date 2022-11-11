Casa Maestros 901 10th Street
Drinks
Apple Juice
Chamomile Tea
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Green Tea
Iced Tea
Jarritos
Jugos naturales de Manzana
Lime Tea
Mexican Coke
Mexican Pepsi
Milk
Mineral Water
Mr. Pibb
Naranja y Uva
Orange Juice
Orange Tea
Sangria y Agua Mineral
Sprite
Squirt
CasaMaestros Combinations
CasaMaestros Dishes
Carne Asada "El Diego"
Grilled onions, chiles toreados and spicy sauce
Carnitas Z CM
Authentic 'Purepecha" style. Simply delicious.
CasaMaestros Enchiladas
Corn tortillas dipped in green sauce
Cecina Cazadora
Refried dry meat, cover on a tomatillo sauce, guacamole, beans and panela cheese.
Chavita's Favorite
Red steak with house red sauce. Served with rice, & de la olla beans.
Enchiladas a La Crema
Corn tortillas dipped in a rich chipotle sauce
Milanesa
Chicken or steak, covered in bread crums
Milanesa Zaragoza
Chicken or steak, covered in a special Culichi sauce
Molina's Enchiladas
Corn tortillas with any meat or cheese. Filled in our traditional rich dark mole red sauce
Pollo a "La Ivan”
Chicken thighs with onions and guisado
Pollo A La Plancha Paco's Style
Grilled chicken sautéed in our home made chipotle or cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken soup with squash, carrots, tomatoes, chayote (Takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook)
Soto's Favorite
3 Tacos Fillet Mignon
Steak CM's Style
Fillet Mignon, Ribeye or Tibone. With potatoes, vegetables and white rice (Takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook)
Estilo Mexicano
(1) Tacos “Al Cheff”
Tortillas can be substitute with lettuce shells
(3) Tacos “Al Cheff”
Tortillas can be substitute with lettuce shells
CasaMaestros Chimichangas
Deep fried burrito, beans,rice, topped with sour cream.
Chile Verde Mexicano
Pork meat, dipped in a special sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chiles Rellenos CasaMaestro
American Cheese, dipped in eggs, and covered with a special sauce. Panela cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas de Pollo CasaMaestro Style
Corn totillas, dip in fry oil. With chicken, cheese, lettuce, cabbage, special sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
Grande CasaMaestros Burrito
Asada, shrimp, chicken. Sub for bowl or lettuce wrap. Rice,beans & cheese.
Jose's Quesadilla
Serve with side of guacamole and sour cream.
Maestro Burger Z Style
Tomatoes, onions, lettuce, cheese & bacon. With french fries
Sopes a "La Cheff”
Corn dough dipped in a special sauce, with beans, lettuce and cabbage. Served with rice and beans.
Super CasaMaestros Burrito
sour cream & guacamole. Sub for bowl or lettuce wrap. Rice,beans & cheese.
Tacos "El Papi”
Tortillas can be substitute with lettuce shells. 3 chicken wings, with salad and sauce. Choice of meat; Asada, Carnitas, Shrimp, Fish, Grilled Chicken.
Tamales Mary's Style
Serve with rice and beans. Red or green sauce. Chicken, Pastor, Chile Verde, Rajas with cheese,Azucar (Cinnamon or Strawberries) (2)
Tostadas Lulu
2 tostadas with rice and beans
Vegetarian Burritos
Wrapped in green lettuce, with rice and beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream. Sautéed green and red bell peppers,
Vegetarian Quesadillas
Sautéed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, and purple onions. Serve with side of guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian Tacos
3 Tacos. Sautéed green and red bell pepers, mushrooms, and purple onions. Wrapped in green lettuce and Served with side of guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian Tostadas
Sautéed green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, and purple onions. 2 tostadas with rice & beans.
Zaragoza CM Burrito
Wet burrito, red or green sauce. Any meat. Sub for bowl or lettuce wrap. Rice,beans & cheese.
Fajitas
Molcajete
Molcajete
Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Molcajete - 2 Meat Combo
Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce.Serve with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Molcajete - 3 Meat Combo
Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce.Serve with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Molcajete - Double Meat
Rock Molcajete filled with cheese, homemade red or green or mix sauce.Serve with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Salads
Chicken Cesar Salad
Grilled or shredded chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tortilla strip and cheese
Christian's Maestros Salad
Chicken or shrimp, mix of dressing, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, red oninos, and green and red bell peppers
Salad Antonio
Italian sauce, cheese, sweet raisins and sweet peanuts. With chicken or shrimp
Taco Salad
Deep fried flour tortilla, with beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Choice of meat: Asada or Chicken
Sides
Starters/Appetizers
12 Casa Wings
Buffalo, Barbecue or Sweet Chile Sauce
6 Casa Wings
Buffalo, Barbecue or Sweet Chile Sauce
Al Viento del Mar
Onion, fish, and shrimp covered in bread crumbs. Stewed in a special sauce. (Can feed 6-8 people)
Carne Asada Fries
Fries topped cheese, onions, jalapeños, green sauce, and sour cream.
Casa Bean Dip w/Green Sauce & Queso
Casa Cielo
Quesadillas, chicken wings and asada, chicken, carnitas or vegetarian taquitos
Casa Guac Large
Casa Guac Small
Casa Maestros Choriqueso
Queso fundido and chorizo
Casa Nachos Enrique's Favorite
Corn tortillas, beans, cheese, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream. Chicken or Asada
CasaMaestros Cebollas y Chiles
Onions cover on bread crumbs with a special sauce
Fruit Tower
Watermelon, strawberries, pineapple & jicama (seasonal fruits)
Tres Amigos
80% beef 20% chorizo patty on a grilled bun topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole & grilled onions.
Bottled Beer
Canned Seltzers
Draft Beer
805 8oz
Blue Moon 8oz
Coors Light 8oz
Lagunitas IPA 8oz
Michelob Ultra 8oz
Modelo Especial 8oz
Modelo Negra 8oz
805 16oz
Blue Moon 16oz
Coors Light 16oz
Lagunitas IPA 16oz
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Modelo Especial 16oz
Modelo Negra 16oz
Michelada Corona
Michelada Heineken
Michelada Modelo Esp.
Michelada Modelo Negra
Michelada Pacifico
White Wine
Cocktails
Tequila Sunrise
Mimosa
Mimosa Carafe
Bottomless Mimosa
Estilo Viejo
Tequila, ginger beer, mint, agave, fresh muddle watermelon
Fuego Fresco
Fresh muddled cucumber & hint of jalapeno, agave, fresh lime juice, well tequila, tajin rim (if requested)
Labios Compartidos
Fresh strawberries & watermelon muddled together, lime juice, agave syrup, tequila blanco, tajin rim (if requested)
Maestros Cadillac
Tequila blanco, fresh lime juice, agave syrup, grand marnier, salted rim
Mango Loco (Seasonal)
Fresh mango, tamarindo puree, lime juice, simple syrup, margarita mix, tajin rim
Margarita Feliz a la casa
Tequila blanco, fresh lime, agave syrup, salted rim
Paloma de la casa
Tequila, grapefruit, lime, salt, squirt, tajin rim
Quiero Tamarindo
Fresh lime juice, tamarindo puree, mint garnish, tequila blanco
Dia Obscuro
Rum, ginger beer, lime wedge
Maestros Mojito
White rum, simple syrup, sugar, fresh mint leaves, club soda
Viejo Cubano
Rum, Angostura bitters, simple syrup, champagne
Berry Smash
Vodka, lime, fresh mint, blackberries or raspberries, simple syrup, soda water
Bloody Mary
Vodka, bloody mary mix, garnish w/lime, olives, cucumber
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, 100% cranberry juice, lemon juice, Cointreau, simple syrup
Dia Caliente
Vodka, fresh watermelon, agave, lime juice
Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice
Pina Fresia
Vodka, fresh pineapple, mint leaves, simple syrup, soda water
Sex On The Beach
Vodka Spritzer
Vodka, cranberry juice, fresh strawberry, lemon, soda water
Vodka Tonic
Vodka, tonic water, lime wedges
B.H. Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Angostura bitters, blackberries, orange peel, sugar, water
Bourbon Swizzle
Bourbon, Peychaud's bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup, mint, aromatic bitters
Mint Julep
Bourbon, sugar, mint leaves, water
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Angostura bitters, orange peel, sugar, one cube of ice
Rick’s Favorite
Buchanan’s, pineapple, splash cranberry
Whiskey Sour
Bourbon, lemon juice, sugar, orange slice, maraschino cherry
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Ciroc
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Red Berry
Kettle One
Titos
Grey Goose
Effen Cucumber
Well Vodka
Titos DBL
Absolut DBL
Kettle One DBL
Ciroc DBL
Ciroc Mango DBL
Ciroc Red Berry DBL
Ciroc Peach DBL
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Blanco
1800 Cristalino
1800 Reposado
818 Blanco
Cabo Wabo
Calirosa Anejo
Calirosa Rosa Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazcanes Anejo
Cazcanes Blanco
Cazcanes Reposado
Chamucos Anejo
Chamucos Blanco
Chamucos Reposado
Chinaco
Chinaco Reposado
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Clase Azul
Clase Azul Bottle
Clase Azul Mezcal
Clase Azul XT Mezcal
Codigo Anejo
Codigo Blanco
Codigo Reposado
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Corzo Anejo
Corzo Reposado
Corzo Silver
Deleon Anejo
Deleon Reposado
Don Fulano
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Reposado
El Burrito Mezcal Blanco
El Jimador
El Sativo
Flecha Azul Anejo
Flecha Azul Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
La Adelita Anejo
La Adelita Blanco
La Adelita Reposado
Milagro Anejo
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Revel Reposado
Revolucion Anejo
Revolucion Blanco
Revolucion Reposado
Sombra
Sunday Funday Shot
123 Tequila Anejo
123 Tequila Blanco
123 Tequila Reposado
Teremana Anejo
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Volcan Anejo Cristalino
Volcan Blanco
Volcan Reposado
Well Tequila
Well Tequila DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Casamigos Anejo DBL
Don Julio Blanco DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Don Julio 70 DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Clase Azul DBL
Herradura Blanco DBL
Herradura Reposado DBL
Herradura Anejo DBL
1800 Cristalino DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patro Anejo DBL
Corralejo DBL
Cincoro DBL
Whiskey
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Gentleman
Jack Daniels Tennesse Fire
Jack Daniels Tennesse Honey
Jameson
Johnny Walker Black Label
Johnny Walker Blue Label
Johnny Walker Red Label
Makers Mark
Proper Twelve
Seagram's VO
Slane
Tullamore Dew
Jameson DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jack Daniels Fire DBL
Jack Daniels Honey DBL
Jack Daniels Gentleman DBL
Johnny Walker Red Label DBL
Johnny Walker Blue Label DBL
Johnny Walker Black Label DBL
Proper Twelve DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Fireball DBL
Scotch/Bourbon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
