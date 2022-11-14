Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

LOS CUATES RESTAURANT SEAFOOD & BAR

572 Reviews

$$

7950 ARROYO CIR

GILROY, CA 95020

Popular Items

Quesabirria Tacos 16.00
Super Burrito $11
PLATO DE CARNE ASADA $18.99

Caldos

Caldo De Pollo

Caldo De Pollo

$15.00

served with onions, cilantro, and limes on the side. Tortillas.

Caldo de Pescado

Caldo de Pescado

$20.00
Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$18.00

Beef Stew, Vegetables, Rice on the side, cilantro, onions and limes. Choice of Tortilla.

Tacos

Super Taco $4

Super Taco $4

$4.00

Our super taco comes with a homemade corn tortilla with your choice of meat topped off with whole beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, and guacamole

Taco de Camaron $5

$5.00

SEPARADO

Taco Loco Steak & Shrimp $6

Taco Loco Steak & Shrimp $6

$6.00

Steak, Shrimp, Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Avocadoes.

Regular Taco

$3.49

Burritos & Tortas

Super Burrito $11

$11.00

A toasty flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, guac, sour cream, cheese, red salsa, and your choice of meat

BEAN & CHEESE $6.50

$6.50

VEGGIE BURRITO $9

$7.00

Burrito Mojado $11

$12.00

A toasty flour tortilla with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, whole beans, guacamole, red salsa then drenched in your choice of red or green salsa and topped off with cheese

Torta Cubana $10

Torta Cubana $10

$10.00

A Mexican sandwich with egg, ham, milanesa either chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and slices of avocado

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.00

Regular Burrito

$8.99
TORTA $9.99

TORTA $9.99

$9.99Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Ham, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chorizo.

Super Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Eggs, Ham, Chorizo, Potatoes, guacamole, cheese sour cream.

Torta Thursday $7

$7.00

Antojitos

Quesadilla Los Cuates $9

$8.99

A toasty flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat served with a side of lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guac and sour cream.

Sope $7

$7.00

Corn patty with your choice of meat, refried beans, fresh lettuce, guac, Pico de Gallo, tomatoes, and cheese

Pupusas Plate $8

$7.99

Two homemade pupusas stuffed with your choice of either chicharron

QUESADILLA DE MAIZ $4

$4.00

tostada tinga de pollo $7

$7.00

Chicken Tostada

$6.99

Favoritos

Quesabirria Tacos 16.00

$16.00

Three tacos that have been dipped in broth, thrown on a grill to crisp and stuffed with melted cheese, birria meat, and topped with cilantro & onions with broth on the side for dipping

Super Nachos 13.00

Super Nachos 13.00

$13.00

Kids

CHEESEBURGER/ NINOS $8.99

$8.99

CHICKEN TENDERS/ NINOS $8.99

$8.99

Kids Huevos con Jamon y Frijoles $6.99

$6.99Out of stock

A mini french toast dish with an egg to your liking, with a side of either crispy bacon or sausage!

Kids Pancakes $6.99

$6.99Out of stock

Two buttermilk pancakes, eggs to your liking, with your choice of either crispy bacon or sausage!

Kids French Toast $6.99

$6.99Out of stock

A mini french toast dish with an egg to your liking, with a side of either crispy bacon or sausage!

EXTRA FRIES $3.99

$3.99

Kids Quesadilla solo queso $8.99

$8.99

Taco Plate Kids $8.99

$8.99

Platillos

FAMOUS FAJITAS

$18.99

Grilled chicken, beef, or a mix of the two with grilled bell peppers and onions, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Plato de Chile Relleno $18.99

$18.99

A cheese stuffed Chile, topped with traditional salsa, melted cheese, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

PLATO DE CHILE VERDE $18.99

$18.99

Our fresh pork simmered in our homemade green salsa served with

PLATO DE CARNE ASADA $18.99

$18.99

Beef steak, with a side of French fries, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

PLATO DE MOLE DE POLLO $18.99

$18.99

Two pieces of juicy chicken thighs topped with our savory mole served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

PLATO DE CARNITAS $18.99

$18.99

Fresh pork carnitas served with rice, beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

PLATO DE BARBACOA $18.99

$18.99Out of stock

Birria meat served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas

PLATO DE FLAUTAS $15.99

$15.99

crispy chicken flautas topped with cheese, sour cream, and a side of guac.

ENCHILADAS MICHOACANAS $18

$18.00

Three enchiladas stuffed with cotija cheese & onions, topped off with fried chicken legs, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and avocado

ENCHILADAS ROJAS $18

$18.00

Two enchiladas topped off with a savory red salsa stuffed with your choice of chicken or cheese with a side of rice & beans.

ENCHILADAS VERDES $18

$18.00

Two enchiladas topped off with a savory green salsa stuffed with your choice of chicken or cheese with a side of rice & beans.

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE $18

$18.00

Two enchiladas stuffed with juicy chicken topped with our house mole salsa with a side of rice & refried beans.

PLATO DE QUESABIRRIAS $16

$16.00

Three tacos that have been dipped in broth, thrown on a grill to crisp and stuffed with melted cheese, birria meat, and topped with cilantro & onions with broth on the side for dipping

ENSALADA DE POLLLO $16.99

$16.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce served with tomatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced oranges, and avocado

MENUDO $19

$14.99

Beef tripe in a guajillo spiced broth served with onion, cilantro, onion, chile, and lime with your choice of either flour or corn tortillas

MENUDO CON GRANO $19

$15.99

BIRRIA DE RES

$14.99

Steam cooked beef in a semi savory broth served with onions, cilantro, lime and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

FAJITAS CAMARON

$23.00

FAJITAS MAR Y TIERRA

$23.00

NY STEAK AND SHRIMP

$20.00

Molcajetes

Molcajete Mar y Tierra

Molcajete Mar y Tierra

$39.99

Molcajete Ranchero

$34.99

Mariscos

Mojarra Preparada $25

$25.00

Fried tilapia fish with camarones a la diabla, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and oranges served with a side of mexican rice & beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Plato Mojarra Frita $19

$19.00

Fajitas De Camaron $23

$23.00

A crispy fried tilapia fish served with white steamed rice and veggies

Salmon Florentina $25

$25.00

Camarones a la Diabla $23

$23.00

Fresh shrimp covered in our spicy diabla sauce and served with mexican rice & beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

7 Mares

$25.00

Caldo de Camaron

$25.00

Camarones Empanizados

$22.00Out of stock

Camarones con Tocino

$23.00Out of stock

Postres

Churros $5

$5.00

Churro Ice cream

$9.99

NY Cheesecake

$4.99

A slice of creamy cheesecake

Molten Lava Cake

$7.99

Barra Fria

Coctel de Camaron 18.00

$18.00

Campechana 20.00

$20.00

Aguachile Plate 20.00

$20.00

Torre de Mariscos 25.00

$25.00

Tostada de Ceviche 9.00

$9.00

Tostada de Ceviche y Pulpo 9.00

$9.00

Sides

SM. ARROZ $3.99

$3.99

LG. ARROZ $7

$7.00

SM. FRIJOL $3.99

$3.99

LG FRIJOL $7

$7.00

SIDE GUAC $4.50

$4.50

1 LB GUAC $9

$8.99

SM. SALSA 0.99

$0.99

L. SALSA $3

$3.00

SM. SALSA ACIETE $3

$3.00

LG. SALSA ACEITE $5

$5.00

SM. SOUR CREAM $2

$2.00

LG. SOUR CREAM $3.99

$3.99

EXTRA TORTILLAS (3) $2

$2.00

CHIPS $4 only

$3.99

SALSA FOR CHIPS $3.99

$3.99

CHIPS & SALSA $4.50

$4.50

CARNITAS BY LB $9

$9.00

POLLO BY THE LB $10

$10.00

POLLO 1LB $10

$10.00

ASADA 1LB $10

$10.00

CARNITAS 1LB $10

$10.00

Dinners

Carnitas Package $59

Carnitas Package $59

$59.00

Serves Aprox 10 people. 5lbs of Carnitas, 32 Oz of rice, 32 Oz of refried beans, salsas, tortillas, onions and cilantro.

Barbacoa Package $69

Barbacoa Package $69

$69.00

Serves Aprox 10 people. 5lbs of Barbacoa, 32 Oz of rice, 32 Oz of refried beans, salsas, tortillas, onions and cilantro.

Desserts

Cinammon Rolls (6 pcs) $15

$15.00

Churros Bites & Chocolate Dip ( for 6) $15

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7950 ARROYO CIR, GILROY, CA 95020

Directions

