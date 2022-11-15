Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Frijolito
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
El Frijolito Restaurant is a family owned restaurant serving the Watsonville community for over 37 years.
11-B Alexander St., Watsonville, CA 95076
