El Frijolito

Popular Items

Burrito Asada
Super Burrito Asada
Burrito Beans & Rice

Regular

Burrito Asada

$6.39

Burrito Pastor

$6.15

Burrito Pollo

$6.15

Burrito Carnitas

$6.15

Burrito Chile Verde

$6.15

Burrito Vegetarian

$5.95

Burrito Chile Relleno

$6.15

Burrito Beans & Rice

$3.00

Burrito Bean

$2.29

Burrito Rice

$2.29

Burrito Cam. Diabla

$8.99

Burrito Cam. Ajo

$8.99

Burrito Cam. Ranchero

$8.99

Burrito Pechuga

$6.39

Super

Super Burrito Asada

$8.19

Super Burrito Pastor

$7.95

Super Burrito Pollo

$7.95

Super Burrito Carnitas

$7.95

Super Burrito Chile Verde

$7.95

Super Burrito Chile Relleno

$7.95

Super Burrito Cam. Diabla

$9.99

Super Burrito Cam. Ajo

$9.99

Super Burrito Cam. Ranchero

$9.99

Super Burrito Pechuga

$8.19

Breakfast

Burrito Chorizo

$6.39

Burrito Machaca

$6.39

Burrito Nopales

$6.39

Burrito Jamon

$6.39

Super Burrito Chorizo

$8.19

Super Burrito Machaca

$8.19

Super Burrito Nopales

$8.19

Super Burrito Jamon

$8.19

Regular Taco

Taco Asada

$3.20

Taco Pastor

$3.00

Taco Pollo

$3.00

Taco Carnitas

$3.00

Taco Chile V

$3.00

Taco Vegetarian

$3.20

Hard Shell Taco

Hard Shell Taco Asada

$3.99

Hard Shell Taco Pastor

$3.99

Hard Shell Taco Pollo

$3.99

Hard Shell Taco Carnitas

$3.99

Hard Shell Taco Chile Verde

$3.99

Hard Shell Taco Ground Beef

$3.99

Hard Shell Taco Vegeterian

$3.99

Soda

Pepsi

$1.79

Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Squirt

$1.79

Bottle Coke

$2.39

Coke

$2.65+

Diet Coke

$2.65+

Sprite

$2.65+

Pibb

$2.65+

Fanta

$2.65+

Ice Tea

$2.65+

Jarritos

J. Mandarina

$2.39

J. TAmarindo

$2.39

J. Limon

$2.39

J. Guava

$2.39Out of stock

J. Fruit Punch

$2.39Out of stock

J. Pina

$2.39Out of stock

Sangria

$2.39

Sidral

$2.39

Energy

Rockstar

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Horchata

Horchata Regular

$2.65

Horchata Large

$2.79

Jamaica

Jamaica Regular

$2.65

Jamaica Large

$2.79

Other

Bottle Water

$1.79

Mineral Water

$1.79

#3 Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.99Out of stock

#4 Nachos

Nachos

$7.49

#5 Tortas

Torta

$7.59

#6 Quesadillas

Regular Quesadilla

$3.00

Super Quesadilla

$5.95

#7 Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$9.49

Chilaquiles A La Carte

$6.99

#8 Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros A La Carte

$6.99

#9 Nopales

Nopales

$9.49

Nopales a la carte

$7.49

#10 Chorizo

Chorizo

$9.99

Chorizo A La Carte

$7.99

#11 Machaca

Machaca

$9.99

Machaca A La Carte

$7.99

#12 Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.50

Carne Asada A La Carte

$11.25

#13 Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$14.50

Steak Ranchero A La Carte

$11.25

#14 Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

Enchilada Lunch

$6.99

Enchilada A La Carte (1 Piece)

$3.79

#15 Sopes

Sopes Dinner

$12.49

Sopes Lunch

$8.29

Sope A La Carte (1 Piece)

$4.89

#16 Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$12.49

Chile Verde A La Carte

$9.29

#17 Flautas

Flautas

$10.49

Flautas A La Carte (3 Pieces)

$7.49

#18 Carnitas

Carnitas

$12.49

Carnitas A La Carte

$9.29

#19 Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$11.49

Chile Relleno Lunch

$8.29

Chile Relleno A La Carte (1 Piece)

$4.89

#20 Camarones Rancheros

Camarones Rancheros

$13.99

Camarones A La Carte

$10.59

#21 Camarones Empanizados

Camarones Empanizados

$13.99Out of stock

Camarones Empanizados A La Carte

$10.59Out of stock

#22 Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Cam. A La Diabla A La Carte

$10.59

#23 Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Cam. Al Mojo De Ajo A La Carte

$10.59

#24 Filete

FIlete

$11.99

FIlete A La Carte (2 Peices)

$8.99

#26 Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camarón

$11.99

#27 Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$5.29Out of stock

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Small Rice (8 fl oz)

$2.09

Small Beans (8 fl oz)

$2.09

Large Rice (32 fl oz)

$6.50

Large Beans (32 fl oz)

$6.50

Small Salsa (16 fl oz)

$5.00

Large Salsa (32 fl oz)

$6.50

Corn Tortillas (4 pcs)

$1.00

Flour Tortillas (2 pcs)

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Avocado

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$0.75Out of stock

Dressing

$0.75

Salsa (2 fl oz)

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Frijolito Restaurant is a family owned restaurant serving the Watsonville community for over 37 years.

Location

11-B Alexander St., Watsonville, CA 95076

Directions

