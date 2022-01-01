Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alvarado on Main

301 Main St.

Salinas, CA 93901

Shared Plates

Cripsy Cauliflower

$15.00

charred broccoli, Thai chiles, puffed rice, jim jaew sauce

Calamari & Shishitos

$18.00

Calamari & shishito peppers, rice flour, sour ale battered, Thai basil and cilantro, lemon, chili garlic aioli

301 Wings

$16.00

Salt and pepper wings, green beans, bell peppers, chiles, nam chim sauce

Butternut Squash Tacos

$9.00

Roasted cremini mushrooms, roasted shishito, pepita-chile brittle. Tacos served with charred limes, salsa roja, salsa verde, and salsa fuego.

Pastor Tacos

$12.00

Beer and citrus pork, roasted pineapple and coriander aji sauce. Tacos served with charred limes, salsa roja, salsa verde, and salsa fuego.

Rockfish Tacos

$12.00

Flash fried rock fish, cilantro and cabbage slaw, lime crema. Tacos served with charred limes, salsa roja, salsa verde, and salsa fuego.

Greens

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Parmesan and garlic crostini, anchovies, lemon-garlic dressing

Street Corn Salad

$18.00

Little gems, roasted white corn, shishito peppers, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, charred onions, cumin-smoked paprika dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Pickled onions, radish, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, breadcrumbs, green goddess dressing

Full House Salad

$12.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

Field Pizza

$18.00

Laura Chenel goat cheese, arugula, pumpkin seeds, house pesto

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, roasted garlic oil, pecorino romano, fire roasted tomato sauce

Old Town Pizza

$20.00

Cupping pepperoni, pecorino romano, ricotta, fresh basil, hot honey

Plain Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pepporoni Pizza

Speck Pizza

$22.00

La Quercia Farms speck, roasted peppers, castelvetrano olives, charred onions, sherry gastrique, manchego cheese

Valley Pizza

$20.00

Roasted kale, seasonal mushrooms, Marin County brie, roasted garlic, chili flakes, white sauce

Burgers and Sandwiches

Alvarado Burger

$18.00

Harris Ranch beef, iceberg lettuce, Swank Farm tomatoes, house made pickle and onion relish, aged cheddar, fancy sauce, brioche bun

Field & Roast Burger

$16.00

Charred onion, beefsteak tomato, romaine, grain mustard and sriracha aioli, Udi’s gluten free bun (vegan)

Smash Burger

$18.00

Double smash patties, butter braised onions, buffalo cheddar, aged sharp white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy fried chicken, honey-tabasco sauce, jalapeño apple slaw, dill pickle aioli, brioche bun

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Butter poached lobster and shrimp, celery, lemon aioli, New England butter roll

Entrees

Grilled Half Chicken

$28.00

roasted carrots, yams, chimichurri sauce (gluten free)

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Bigoli pasta, spanish smoked sausage, shrimp, spinach, peppers, saffron broth, romesco sauce.

Steak Frites

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled top sirloin, hand cut fries, Worcestershire and Parmesan butter

Dessert

Sweet Polenta Tart

$10.00

phyllo flakes, blood orange, pistachio, mint, powdered sugar

Chocolate Pot de Crème

$10.00

coffee milk stout chocolate pot de creme, coffee-chocolate glaze, cinnamon shortbread

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

chocolate chunks, toasted almonds, vanilla ice cream, caramel

Sides

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

Side House Salad

$10.00

House Salad

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Avocado

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Basket Fries

Side of Garlic Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries basket

Side Tortilla Chips

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids burger

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

Kids Chocolate pudding

$8.00

Kids Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Clothing/Hats

Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Accessories

Bottle Opener

$15.00

Koozie

$3.00

Socks

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An art deco styled restaurant will revitalize the elegant feel of the 1930s in the center of beautiful Oldtown Salinas. Within its walls, a modern sense of craft beer will be combined with a concentration on fresh and local cuisine that speaks to the Salinas Valley.

Website

Location

301 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901

Directions

