Alvarado on Main
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
An art deco styled restaurant will revitalize the elegant feel of the 1930s in the center of beautiful Oldtown Salinas. Within its walls, a modern sense of craft beer will be combined with a concentration on fresh and local cuisine that speaks to the Salinas Valley.
Location
301 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901
Gallery
