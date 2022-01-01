Burritos in Salinas

The Bagel Corner

818 park row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo. Filled with Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
More about The Bagel Corner
Cali Tip Burrito image

 

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

1 Harris Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Tip Burrito$11.49
Tortilla filled with Tri tip, eggs, potatoes, avocado, salsa verde and cheese.
Bacon Burrito$9.99
Meatlover's Burrito$11.49
Tri TIp, bacon, pork sausage, eggs, cheese and potatoes
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

