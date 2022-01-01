Burritos in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve burritos
The Bagel Corner
818 park row, Salinas
|Meat Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo. Filled with Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|Cali Tip Burrito
|$11.49
Tortilla filled with Tri tip, eggs, potatoes, avocado, salsa verde and cheese.
|Bacon Burrito
|$9.99
|Meatlover's Burrito
|$11.49
Tri TIp, bacon, pork sausage, eggs, cheese and potatoes