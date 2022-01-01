Garden salad in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve garden salad
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|Garden Salad
More about Salinas City BBQ
BBQ
Salinas City BBQ
700 W Market St, Salinas
|Garden Salad Half
|$6.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
|Garden Salad Full
|$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.