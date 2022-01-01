Lasagna in Salinas
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|Traditional Lasagna
|$16.99
This homemade baked lasagna is every pasta, cheese and meat lover’s personal slice of heaven. Italian sausage, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese combine beautifully to make an incredibly satisfying and delicious dish. It’s the ultimate comfort food.
|Traditional Lasagna for 4-6 UNBAKED
|$25.99
Layers of tender pasta filled with Beef and Sausage, 3-Cheeses(Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella), Egg and our Marinara Sauce
|OUR CLASSIC MEAT & CHEESE LASAGNA
|$15.99
