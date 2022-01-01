Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Lasagna$16.99
This homemade baked lasagna is every pasta, cheese and meat lover’s personal slice of heaven. Italian sausage, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese combine beautifully to make an incredibly satisfying and delicious dish. It’s the ultimate comfort food.
Traditional Lasagna for 4-6 UNBAKED$25.99
Layers of tender pasta filled with Beef and Sausage, 3-Cheeses(Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella), Egg and our Marinara Sauce
OUR CLASSIC MEAT & CHEESE LASAGNA$15.99
This homemade baked lasagna is every pasta, cheese and meat lover’s personal slice of heaven. Italian sausage, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese combine beautifully to make an incredibly satisfying and delicious dish. It’s the ultimate comfort food.
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
Gino's Fine Italian Food image

 

Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna Pazzo$29.99
Crab Shrimp Lasagna$34.99
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food

