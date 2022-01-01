Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve bisque

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl (Pint) of Artichoke Bisque$8.39
Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."
1 Qt. Artichoke Bisque$14.69
Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."
1 Qt Artichoke Bisque$12.99
Our house-made Famous Artichoke Bisque. "Artickoes and Tomatoes pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive.
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
The Bagel Corner

818 park row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Artichoke Bisque
More about The Bagel Corner
PASTA • SALADS

Pastability's

11 W Acacia, Salinas

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Artichoke Bisque
Artichoke Bisque
More about Pastability's
Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quart Artichoke Bisque$12.99
Cup Artichoke Bisque$4.00
Pint Artichoke Bisque$6.95
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food

