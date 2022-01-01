Bisque in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve bisque
PIZZA
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|Bowl (Pint) of Artichoke Bisque
|$8.39
Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."
|1 Qt. Artichoke Bisque
|$14.69
Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."
|1 Qt Artichoke Bisque
|$12.99
Our house-made Famous Artichoke Bisque. "Artickoes and Tomatoes pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive.
PASTA • SALADS
Pastability's
11 W Acacia, Salinas
|Artichoke Bisque
|Artichoke Bisque