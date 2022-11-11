- Home
Blue Line Pizza
6,978 Reviews
$$
146 Castro St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Spicy Chicken Wings
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
Roasted Peppers
Oven roasted Shishito peppers served with a side of chevre dip
Spicy Meatballs
House made beef meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & shaved parmesan * Contains wheat/gluten
Classic Sliders
Three ground beef sliders with melted cheddar and bacon aioli on Hawaiian rolls and served with all natural kettle chips
Pulled Pork Sliders
House marinated pulled pork, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on King's Hawaiian rolls. Served with chipotle slaw & all natural Kettle chips
Salads
Organic Mixed Salad (Half Size)
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red bells, gorgonzola cheese & chopped walnuts, tossed with a house made vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad (Half Size)
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Bacon and Blue Salad (Half Size)
Romaine topped with bacon, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, caramelized red onion & house made blue cheese dressing
Organic Mixed Salad (Entreé Size)
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red bells, gorgonzola cheese & chopped walnuts, tossed with a house made vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Bacon and Blue Salad (Entreé Size)
Romaine topped with bacon, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, caramelized red onion & house made blue cheese dressing
Citrus Super Slaw Salad
A blend of sliced kale, brussel sprouts, broccoli hearts, red cabbage and carrots tossed with walnuts, goat cheese, cranberries and housemade citrus agave vinaigrette
Zoodle Salad
Seasoned ribbons of zucchini tossed with fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, topped with feta
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella served with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Small Pizzas (Serves 1-2)
Small Blue Line
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Small Chicago Chop
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Small Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil
Wild seasonal mushrooms sautéed in garlic and white truffle oil with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Free Bird
Roasted chicken, bacon & spinach with Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, marinara sauce
Small White Pie
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Tipsy Pig
Marinated pork, tequila lime crema, red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & mozzarella
Small Meatball
Spicy house made meatballs, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Small Aphrodite
Marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, basil, feta, mozzarella ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, & mozzarella. Marinara sauce on Deep Dish only.
Small Italian Combo
Salami, pepperoni, onions, green bells, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Small Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh Basil, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce. Allergies? Please refer to Allergy section below
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ infused pizza sauce, bacon, roasted chicken, pineapple, red onion, cilantro & mozzarella
Small Classic
Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bells, mozzarella & marinara sauce ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions, Kalamata olives, garlic, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Mediterranean Chicken
Roasted chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Small Brass Monkey
Our Blue Line Pizza (Spinach blended with ricotta and feta, mushrooms, onions & garlic) with Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara
Small Greek
Spinach, sundried tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, shredded mozzarella and marinara
Small Cheese
Create your own & add your favorite toppings ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Build Your Own
Create your own & add your favorite toppings ** Allergies or special dietary needs? Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Large Pizzas (Serves 4-5)
Large Blue Line
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Chicago Chop
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Large Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil
Wild seasonal mushrooms sautéed in garlic and white truffle oil with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Free Bird
Roasted chicken, bacon & spinach with Gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onions, marinara sauce
Large White Pie
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Tipsy Pig
Marinated pork, tequila lime crema, red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & mozzarella
Large Meatball
Spicy house made meatballs, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Aphrodite
Marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, basil, feta, mozzarella ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, & mozzarella. Marinara sauce on Deep Dish only.
Large Italian Combo
Salami, pepperoni, onions, green bells, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh Basil, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ infused pizza sauce, bacon, roasted chicken, pineapple, red onion, cilantro & mozzarella ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Classic
Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bells, mozzarella & marinara sauce ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions, Kalamata olives, garlic, red bell peppers, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Mediterranean Chicken
Roasted chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta, mozzarella & marinara sauce ** Make this Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Brass Monkey
Our Blue Line Pizza (Spinach blended with ricotta and feta, mushrooms, onions & garlic) with Italian sausage, mozzarella & marinara
Large Greek
Spinach, sundried tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic, mozzarella & marinara ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, shredded mozzarella and marinara
Large Cheese
Create your own & add your favorite toppings ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Build Your Own
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Mug Root Beer
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Hank's Vanilla Crème Soda
Bottle
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Bottle
Cane Sugar Coca Cola
Bottle
Perrier
Bottle
San Pellegrino Limonata
Can
San Pellegrino Aranciata
Can
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Bottled Water
Bottle
Kid's Drink
Grapefruit Juice
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Bottles/Cans Beer
Sculpin IPA
American Style IPA. Bottle
Allagash White
Witbier. Bottle
Guinness
Irish Stout. Bottle
Omission Lager
Gluten removed lager. Can
Miller High Life
American Style Lager. Bottle
PBR
American Style Pale Lager. Bottle
Anchor Steam
California Common. Bottle
Stella Artois
Euro Pale Lager. Bottle
Blue Moon
Witbier. Bottle
Coors Light
Light Lager. Bottle
Pacifico
Mexican Lager. Bottle
Clausthaler N/A
Non Alcoholic Euro Style Lager
16 oz Craft Can
32 oz Craft Crowler
Cutwater Mule
Cutwater Margarita
Cutwater Vodka Soda
Modelo Especial
Wine Bottle
BTL Cabernet
Mi Terruno, Argentina. Bottle
BTL Pinot Noir
Elizabeth Rose, Napa Valley. Bottle
BTL Malbec
Montevia, Mendoza. Bottle
BTL Zinfandel
Sean Minor, Napa. Bottle
BTL Red Blend
Son of a Son, Paso Robles. Bottle
BTL Pinot Gris
Van Duzer, Oregon. Bottle
BTL Chardonnay
San Maurice, Monterey. Bottle
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
Bishop’s Peak, Edna Valley. Bottle
Btl Rose
BTL Prosecco
Tiamo, Veneto. Bottle
Corkage
Desserts
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
House baked bread, spiced apples & warmed Ghiradelli caramel sauce served with vanilla bean gelato
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dessert
Delicious chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla bean gelato & Ghiradelli chocolate sauce drizzled on top
Individual Chocolate Chip Cookie
House baked, fresh daily individual milk chocolate chip cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Half Doz)
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. Half a dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Dozen)
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. A dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies
Scoop of Gelato
Appetizer Platters
Roasted Pepper Platter
Oven roasted Shishito peppers served with a creamy chevre dip on the side (serves 24-30 people) ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Chevre Dip
Chicken Wing Platter
Seasoned dry rub wings served with a creamy blue cheese dressing on the side (serves 12-15 people) ** Make it Dairy Free and Egg Free with No Dressing
Meatball Platter
House-made beef meatballs, marinara, topped with melted mozzarella & shaved Parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil (serves 12-15 people) ** Contains gluten and soy
Salad Platters
Organic Mixed Salad Platter
Organic greens, cherry tomatoes, red bells, Gorgonzola, chopped walnuts with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people) ** Make this Nut Free with No Nuts or Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese
Caesar Salad Platter
Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons and Caesar dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people) ** Make this Gluten Free with No Croutons
Bacon and Blue Salad Platter
Romaine topped with bacon, Gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, caramelized red onions and house-made blue cheese dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people) ** Make this Vegetarian with No Bacon
Caprese Platter
Fresh mozzarella served with sliced tomatoes, basil & extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar & toasted crostini on the side (serves 12-15 people) ** Make this Gluten Free with No Crostini
Citrus Super Slaw Salad Platter
A blend of sliced kale, Brussel sprouts, broccoli hearts, red cabbage and carrots tossed with walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries and a house-made citrus agave vinaigrette (serves 12-15 people) ** Make this Nut Free with No Nuts or Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese
Zoodle Salad Platter
Seasoned ribbons of zucchini tossed with fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese (serves 12-15 people) ** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese
Side Salad
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.
146 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041