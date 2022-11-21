Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masa Sushi Japan 650 Castro Street #180

review star

No reviews yet

650 Castro Street #180

Mountain View, CA 94041

Order Again

Popular Items

1. California Roll
72. Avocado Cucumber Roll
8. Tempura Roll

Regular Rolls

Regular Sushi Rolls

1. California Roll

$6.50

Imitation Crab, Avocado

2. Tuna Roll

$6.50

Tuna, Cucumber

3. Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna, Avocado

4. Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon, Cream Cheese

4* Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.50

Salmon, Avocado

4** Salmon Cucumber Roll

$6.50

5. Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon, Avocado

6. Unagi Roll

$7.50

BBQ Eel, Cucumber With Eel (Unagi) Sauce drizzled on top

7. Rock’n Roll

$7.50

BBQ Eel, Avocado With Eel (Unagi) Sauce drizzled on top

8. Tempura Roll

$6.50

Deep fried Shrimp, Avocado With Eel (Unagi) Sauce drizzled on top

9. Ebi Roll

$6.50

Shrimp, Cucumber

10. Spicy Ebi Roll

$6.50

Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

11. Hamachi Roll

$7.50

Yellow tail, Cucumber, Green Onion

12. Spicy Hamachi Roll

$7.50

Yellow tail, Avocado, Sriracha sauce

13. Teriyaki Chicken Roll

$6.50

Teriyaki Chicken With Eel (Unagi) and Spicy Mayo (drizzled on top)

Special Rolls

14. Spider Roll

14. Spider Roll

$11.95

In: Deep fried soft shell crab, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Fish egg

15. 49er Roll

15. 49er Roll

$14.95

In: Avocado, Cucumber, Fish eggs Out: 4 pc salmon slices, lemon (Yuzu), Tobiko

16. In & Out Tuna Roll

16. In & Out Tuna Roll

$11.95

In: Spicy tuna, Avocado Out: 2pc Tuna, Avocado, Fish eggs With House sauce drizzled on top

17. In & Out Salmon Roll

17. In & Out Salmon Roll

$11.95

In: Spicy salmon, Avocado Out: 2pc salmon, Avocado, Fish eggs With House sauce drizzled on top

18. In & Out Hamachi Roll

18. In & Out Hamachi Roll

$12.95

In: Spicy yellowtail, Avocado Out: 2pc yellowtail, Avocado, Fish eggs With House sauce drizzled on top

19. Caterpillar Roll

19. Caterpillar Roll

$11.95

In: BBQ Eel, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Fish eggs With Eel sauce (Unagi) sauce drizzled on top

20. Dragon Roll

20. Dragon Roll

$11.95

In: Deep fried shrimp, Avocado Out: 2 pc BBQ Eel, Avocado, Fish eggs With Eel sauce (Unagi) sauce drizzled on top

21. Galaxy Roll

21. Galaxy Roll

$11.95

In: Shiitake Mushroom, Avocado Out: Imitation crab, Fish eggs

22. In & Out Prawn Roll

22. In & Out Prawn Roll

$11.95

In: Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy mayonnaise Out: 3 pc Shrimp, Avocado, Fish eggs With House sauce drizzled on top

23. Hot Orange Roll

23. Hot Orange Roll

$11.95

In: Deep fried shrimp, Avocado Out: Spicy salmon, Fish eggs With House sauce drizzled on top

24. Hot Mama Roll

24. Hot Mama Roll

$11.95

In: Imitation crab, Avocado Out: Spicy tuna, Fish eggs With House sauce drizzled on top

25. Debbie Roll

25. Debbie Roll

$11.95

In: Deep fried shrimp, Avocado Out: 2 pc Salmon, Avocado, Fish eggs With Eel sauce (Unagi) sauce drizzled on top

26. Heriberto Roll

26. Heriberto Roll

$11.95

In: Deep fried shrimp, Avocado Out: Imitation crab, Fish eggs

27. Spicy Jack Roll

27. Spicy Jack Roll

$12.95

In: Deep fried shrimp, Spicy tuna Out: 2 pc BBQ Eel, Avocado, Fish eggs With House sauce drizzled on top

28. Rainbow Roll

28. Rainbow Roll

$15.50

In: Imitation crab, Avocado Out: Tuna Albacore, Salmon, Shrimp, Fish eggs With Eel sauce (Unagi) sauce drizzled on top

Vegetable Rolls

70. Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado

71. Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Cucumber

72. Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado, Cucumber

73. Avocado Shiitake Roll

$6.00

Avocado, Shiitake mushroom

74. Asparagus Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Asparagus, Pickled yellow radish

75. Veggie Galaxy Roll

75. Veggie Galaxy Roll

$11.00

In: Asparagus, Pickled yellow radish Out: Seaweed salad

76. Shiitake Mushroom Roll

76. Shiitake Mushroom Roll

$11.00

In: Avocado, Cucumber Out: Shiitake mushroom

77. Veggie Caterpillar Roll

77. Veggie Caterpillar Roll

$11.00

In: Cucumber, Shiitake mushroom Out: Avocado

Nigiri & Sashimi

50. Salmon

50. Salmon

$2.50
51. Maguro (Tuna)

51. Maguro (Tuna)

$2.50
52. Hamachi (Yellow Tail)

52. Hamachi (Yellow Tail)

$3.00
53. Ebi (Shrimp)

53. Ebi (Shrimp)

$2.00
54. Unagi (BBQ Eel)

54. Unagi (BBQ Eel)

$3.00
55. Masago (Fish eggs)

55. Masago (Fish eggs)

$2.50
56. Crab Salad (Imitation)

56. Crab Salad (Imitation)

$2.00
57. Spicy Tuna

57. Spicy Tuna

$2.00
58. Tamago (Egg Omlette)

58. Tamago (Egg Omlette)

$2.00
59. Ikura (Salmon Roe)

59. Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$4.00
60. Inari (Fried Tofu)

60. Inari (Fried Tofu)

$1.50
61. Toro Salmon (Salmon Belly)

61. Toro Salmon (Salmon Belly)

$3.00
62. Toro Hamachi (Yellow Tail Belly)

62. Toro Hamachi (Yellow Tail Belly)

$3.50

Sushi Combos

29. California Roll & Nigiri

29. California Roll & Nigiri

$15.95

8 pc California Roll & 1 pc each of Salmon, Hamachi, Tuna, Shrimp

30. Debbie Roll & Nigiri

30. Debbie Roll & Nigiri

$19.95

8 pc Debbie Roll & 1 pc each of Salmon, Hamachi, Tuna, Shrimp

31. Tempura Roll & California Roll

31. Tempura Roll & California Roll

$13.00

8 pc Tempura Roll & 8 pc California Roll

32. Dragon Roll & California Roll

32. Dragon Roll & California Roll

$18.45

Dragon Roll & California Roll

33. 7 pieces Sashimi

33. 7 pieces Sashimi

$17.50

3 pc Salmon, 2 pc Tuna, 2 pc Yellow Tail

34. 7 pieces Nigiri

34. 7 pieces Nigiri

$17.25

1 pc each of Salmon, Tuna, Albacore, Yellow Tail, Shrimp, BBQ Eel, Crab Salad

35. Barkz Combo

35. Barkz Combo

$25.95

4 pc Spider Roll, 1 pc Spicy Tuna Hand Roll, 2 pc Salmon, 2 pc BBQ Eel

36. Hand & Sashimi Combo

36. Hand & Sashimi Combo

$16.25

1 pc Salmon Avocado Hand Roll, 5 pc Salmon Sashimi

Sides

90. Edamame

90. Edamame

$3.50

Steamy hot edamame topped with salt

91. Seaweed Salad

91. Seaweed Salad

$3.50

Crunchy and refreshing!

92. Fried Gyoza

92. Fried Gyoza

$4.00

8 pc of Fried Gyoza (Chicken) with Gyoza sauce *Temporary*

93. Green Salad

$3.50

Comes with Ranch Dressing

94. Miso Soup

94. Miso Soup

$2.25

Broth only. A popular, Japanese soup.

95. Tofu Miso Soup

95. Tofu Miso Soup

$3.95

Miso Soup with an assortment of tofu, wakame, and green onions garnished

Signature Bowls

Poke A

$16.95

Base: Brown Rice Protein: 2 Salmon 1 Tuna Mix-In: All Sauce: House Poki Topping: Everything except Ginger, Wasabi and Jalapeno Extra: Spicy Tuna

CA Bowl

CA Bowl

$13.50+

Base: Sushi White Rice, Brown Rice OR Spring Mix Topping: Avocado, 3 scoops of Crab Salad, Mini tomato, Corn

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.95+

Build Your Own Poke Bowl

1 Scoop

$12.95

Choice of 1 scoop of protein, mix-ins, sauces, and toppings over rice, veggies or noodles. Please indicate your 1 free extra topping in the comment section (^^♪

2 Scoops

$14.95

Choice of 2 scoops of protein, mix-ins, sauces, and toppings over rice, veggies or noodles. Please indicate your 1 free extra topping in the comment section (^^♪

3 Scoops

$16.95

Choice of 3 scoops of protein, mix-ins, sauces, and toppings over rice, veggies or noodles. Please indicate your 1 free extra topping in the comment section (^^♪

4 Scoops

$18.95

Choice of 4 scoops of protein, mix-ins, sauces, and toppings over rice, veggies or noodles. Please indicate your 1 free extra topping in the comment section (^^♪

Platters

Platter J

Platter J

$40.00

16 pc of California Roll 16 pc of Tempura Roll 16 pc of Spicy Tuna Roll

Platter K

Platter K

$53.00

16 pc of California Roll 16 of Tempura Roll 16 of Spicy Tuna Roll 16 pc of Salmon Avocado Roll

Platter L

Platter L

$70.00

16 pc of California Roll 16 of Tempura Roll 16 of Spicy Tuna Roll 2 pc Maguro, 2 pc Ebi, 2 pc Unagi, 2 pc Hamachi, 2 pc Salmon, 2 pc Crab Salad

Platter M

Platter M

$72.00

16 pc of Dragon Roll 16 pc of Hot Mama Roll 16 pc of In & Out Salmon Roll

Platter N

Platter N

$102.00

16 pc of Dragon Roll 16 pc of Hot Mama Roll 16 pc of In & Out Salmon Roll 2 pc Maguro, 2 pc Ebi, 2 pc Unagi, 2 pc Hamachi, 2 pc Salmon, 2 pc Crab Salad

Platter O

Platter O

$108.00

8 pc of Tuna, 8 pc of Salmon, 8 pc of Hamachi, 6 pc of Unagi, 6 pc of Ebi, 3 pc of Crab Salad, 3 pc of Spicy Tuna

Platter V

Platter V

$48.00

8 pc Veggie Caterpillar Roll 8 pc Veggie Galaxy Roll 8 pc Avocado Shiitake Roll 8 pc Avocado Cucumber Roll 8 pc Avocado Roll 5 pc Inari

Others

89. Chicken Futomaki

$17.95

Futomaki

$12.95

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$7.00

Su-Maki

$4.00

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$2.50

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Oi-Ocha

$3.00

Ito-en Unsweetened Green Tea

Ramune

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A casual to-go sushi shop beloved by locals for over 30 years!

650 Castro Street #180, Mountain View, CA 94041

