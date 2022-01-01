Palo Alto restaurants you'll love

This week’s 3-COURSE TO GO KIT features a baby beet and candied kumquat salad tossed with toasted hazelnuts, thinly shaved fennel, red endive, watercress and a tangy verjus vinaigrette. For the entrée we’ve rolled 7-cheese tortellini (ricotta, parmesan, gruyère, mozzarella, fresh goat cheese, mascarpone and pecorino) to accompany a slow-braised Berkshire pork and San Marzano tomato ragu-with just enough green olive to lighten things up. No need to lick the bowl-we’ve got bread for that! Daily baked focaccia with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chili oil, fennel pollen and lemon thyme. For dessert enjoy a blood orange-curd tart baked in an olive oil shortcrust with Sicilian pistachio and mandarins. Bring Protégé home with you this week…just boil some water and we’ll cover the rest! Detailed instructions for a perfect meal included.

