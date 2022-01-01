Palo Alto restaurants you'll love

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Palo Alto

Palo Alto's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Indian
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Palo Alto restaurants

ROOH image

 

ROOH

473 University Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Chaat$16.00
KALE TEMPURA, TAMARIND CHUTNEY, CUMIN YOGHURT, MINT
Chicken Malai Tikka$18.00
Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Pistachio Dukkah
Avocado Bhel$16.00
Green Chickpea, Puffed Black Rice, Togarashi, Radish (vg)
More about ROOH
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

440 Portage Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
More about Earthbar
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 3 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Citrus & Avocado Chop Salad$12.99
Romaine & red leaf lettuce tossed with Asado spice-rubbed chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed dressing, oranges, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onions & quinoa, topped with avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds & Cotija cheese.
More about Gott's Roadside
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto image

 

Terun Pizza - Palo Alto

448 S California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
RIGATONI$22.00
Rustichella pasta, grana padano, beef-pork ragu
MARGHERITA$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, olive oil
PORCINI$21.00
Porcini mushrooms, gorgonzola, fior di latte mozzarella, truffle oil
More about Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Roost & Roast image

 

Roost & Roast

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roti And Curry (3)$8.00
Fresh pan-fried roti (3) served with Thai curry.
Mixed combo 8/6$28.00
Chicken a la carte 8 piece drum/thigh and 6 wings
Popcorn Chicken$8.00
Crispy Popcorn Chicken
More about Roost & Roast
Pizzeria Delfina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Pizzeria Delfina

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Formaggi$16.50
tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino
Kid's Pasta$7.00
Penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
Insalata Tricolore$13.00
arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto image

 

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hash Brown Skillet$15.50
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
California Omelette$15.50
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
Mini California$11.50
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
Kirk's SteakBurgers image

 

Kirk's SteakBurgers

75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokehouse$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
SteakBurger (1/3#)$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.99
garlic-parmesan sauce, grated parmesan cheese, green onion
More about Kirk's SteakBurgers
La Baguette image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buche de Noel SM$65.00
Chocolate mousse & white chocolate mousse, chocolate chiffon cake rolled and covered with chocolate ganache. Decorated with candied mushrooms and chocolate flowers and holly leaves.
Epis$5.75
Hand folded baguette dough, bake to crisp golden crust. Cut to resemble the grains of a wheat stalk.
9-Grain Loaf$7.50
Flour - Poolish - 9Grain - Salt - Yeast - Malt
More about La Baguette
The Old Pro image

 

The Old Pro

541 Ramona st, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Old Pro Wings 2lbs$19.95
Old Pro's famous crispy wings served with crudité & blue cheese dip
Choose 1-2 your style:
- Plain, - Garlic & Parmesan, - BBQ, - Honey BBQ, - Traditional Buffalo, - Honey Buffalo, Thai Chili, - Korean BBQ, - Mango & Habanero
Crispy Calamari & Prawns$14.95
crispy, cherry peppers, side garlic & caper aioli
Super Nachos Platter$12.95
corn tortillas, pinto beans, house queso , pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
More about The Old Pro
iTalico image

 

iTalico

341 California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BOMBOLONI$12.00
Homemade italian doughnuts, sugar, lemon
cream custard, chocolate-hazelnut cream custard
TIRAMISU'$10.00
Mascarpone, espresso, lady finger
FRITTELLE$16.00
Fried pizza dough, stracciatella di burrata,
prosciutto di Parma Rovagnati 24months
More about iTalico
Local Union 271 image

SMOKED SALMON

Local Union 271

271 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 3.6 (1821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CUP Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup$7.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian
CUP Half Moon Bay Butternut Squash Soup$7.00
topped with crème fraiche & pepitas
Coke Farms Kale & Little Gems Caesar$14.95
anchovy base | Egg free | Kelly Rustic croutons | shaved parmesan
More about Local Union 271
Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Sushi House

855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto

Avg 3.9 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#7 Salmon Teriyaki$18.00
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
Spicy Crunchy Roll*$10.00
Tuna, Avocado with Spicy Mayo topped with Tempura Flakes and Chili Sauce
(8 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
Hamachi*$5.50
Yellowtail (2 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
More about Sushi House
State of Mind Slice House image

PIZZA

State of Mind Slice House

3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$26.00
organic sauce, fresh mozz, evoo, basil
Shrooms Slice$4.75
mozz, organic sauce, crimini mushroom
Pepperoni$27.00
mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni
More about State of Mind Slice House
Oren's Hummus image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Oren's Hummus

261 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$15.97
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
Chicken Skewer$19.95
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Green Herb Falafel$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Protégé image

 

Protégé

250 South California Avenue, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
February 24th-27th Meal Kit (Serves 1)$60.00
This week’s 3-COURSE TO GO KIT features a baby beet and candied kumquat salad tossed with toasted hazelnuts, thinly shaved fennel, red endive, watercress and a tangy verjus vinaigrette. For the entrée we’ve rolled 7-cheese tortellini (ricotta, parmesan, gruyère, mozzarella, fresh goat cheese, mascarpone and pecorino) to accompany a slow-braised Berkshire pork and San Marzano tomato ragu-with just enough green olive to lighten things up. No need to lick the bowl-we’ve got bread for that! Daily baked focaccia with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chili oil, fennel pollen and lemon thyme. For dessert enjoy a blood orange-curd tart baked in an olive oil shortcrust with Sicilian pistachio and mandarins. Bring Protégé home with you this week…just boil some water and we’ll cover the rest! Detailed instructions for a perfect meal included.
Spanish Octopus (GF)$26.00
Artichoke | Panisse | Romesco | Olive Tapenade
Charred Caulini Salad (GF)$19.00
Pine Nuts | Pepperoncini | Coppa | Chèvre
More about Protégé
Killiney Kopitiam image

 

Killiney Kopitiam

552 Waverley St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hainanese Chicken Rice Set$15.00
Poached free range chicken, served with rice, chicken broth, chili garam & soy sauce
Char Kway Teow$15.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with shrimp, fish cake, Chinese sausage, onions, bean sprouts & eggs, served with sambal chili on the side
Chicken Satay (5pcs)$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken thigh meat skewers, served with a spicy peanut sauce
More about Killiney Kopitiam
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

 

Nola Restaurant and Bar

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Warm Beignets$8.95
rustic donuts, smothered in powdered sugar and served with warm caramel and chocolate sauces
Chicken Andouille Gumbo- Bowl$9.95
Roasted chicken & andouille sausage gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice
Fried Chicken & Waffles$21.95
crispy southern style pitman farm chicken, belgian waffle, vermont maple syrup, whipped honey butter, chicken-thyme gravy
More about Nola Restaurant and Bar
La Bodeguita del Medio image

SANDWICHES

La Bodeguita del Medio

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$25.20
braised/shredded skirt steak stewed with peppers, tomatoes and chilis, spiced yellow rice, sofrito sauce, platanos maduros
Pork Masitas$24.60
slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace
Arroz con Pollo$23.60
tender slow roasted 'cuban style' chicken, spiced yellow rice, pollo braising sauce, sweet platanos maduros, roasted red pepper sofrito sauce
More about La Bodeguita del Medio
Vino Locale image

TAPAS

Vino Locale

431 Kipling St., Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Sour Cherry Brie$16.00
Baked triple cream brie over slices of fresh strawberries, walnuts and sour cherry molasses topped with Persian Sour Cherries. Served with French baguette!
Roasted Salmon Entree$32.00
Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce
Meatless Meatballs$15.00
Vegan Meatballs with marinara sauce and vegan cheese... served with baguette
More about Vino Locale
ZombieRunner Coffee image

 

ZombieRunner Coffee

344 California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Americano$4.00
8 oz drink. Espresso and water.
Turkish Cappuccino$5.25
8 oz drink. Oat milk chai combined with concentrated coffee.
Green Tea Latte$6.00
12 oz drink. Matcha and oat milk, lightly sweetened.
More about ZombieRunner Coffee
Ettan image

 

Ettan

518 Bryant St., Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maa Ki Dal$24.00
Black lentils slow cooked with house made butter served with naan. Vegetarian.
Jack Vada Pav (2 pc)$14.00
Jackfruit Slider, Chutney powder, Ghee and mint relish. Vegetarian
Butter Chicken$27.00
Chicken thighs served with smoked Makhani sauce, served with buttered naan. Contains Nuts
More about Ettan
SliderBar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SliderBar

324 University Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries$14.99
2 Regular Sliders + Chips
Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)$6.99
All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.
Super Crispy Fries$4.99
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!
More about SliderBar
Calave image

SMOKED SALMON

Calave

299 S California Ave #115, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Opening Statement$14.00
Fords Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Kina L'Aero d'Or Liqueur, Lemon Juice
ARTICHOKE DIP$15.00
Marinated artichoke hears, fresh spinach, creme fraiche and mediterranean hers served with sliced french bread
More about Calave
Tacolicious image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Tacolicious

632 Emerson St., Palo Alto

Avg 3.5 (926 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tacolicious
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

711 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (4108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch
Restaurant banner

 

BarZola

565 Bryant Street, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BarZola
Consumer pic

 

Wildseed...

855 EL CAMINO REAL, PALO ALTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wildseed...
Sweet Maple image

 

Sweet Maple

150 University Ave., Palo Alto

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sweet Maple
Restaurant banner

 

Joya Restaurant & Lounge

339 University Avenue, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Joya Restaurant & Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Salmon

Cake

Curry

Roti

Naan

Risotto

Crab Cakes

Sliders

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston