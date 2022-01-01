Palo Alto restaurants you'll love
ROOH
473 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Chaat
|$16.00
KALE TEMPURA, TAMARIND CHUTNEY, CUMIN YOGHURT, MINT
|Chicken Malai Tikka
|$18.00
Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Pistachio Dukkah
|Avocado Bhel
|$16.00
Green Chickpea, Puffed Black Rice, Togarashi, Radish (vg)
Earthbar
440 Portage Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Muscle Up
|$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Chocolate Supreme
|$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets
|$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
|Citrus & Avocado Chop Salad
|$12.99
Romaine & red leaf lettuce tossed with Asado spice-rubbed chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed dressing, oranges, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onions & quinoa, topped with avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds & Cotija cheese.
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
448 S California Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|RIGATONI
|$22.00
Rustichella pasta, grana padano, beef-pork ragu
|MARGHERITA
|$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, olive oil
|PORCINI
|$21.00
Porcini mushrooms, gorgonzola, fior di latte mozzarella, truffle oil
Roost & Roast
855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Roti And Curry (3)
|$8.00
Fresh pan-fried roti (3) served with Thai curry.
|Mixed combo 8/6
|$28.00
Chicken a la carte 8 piece drum/thigh and 6 wings
|Popcorn Chicken
|$8.00
Crispy Popcorn Chicken
PIZZA • PASTA
Pizzeria Delfina
651 Emerson St, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|4 Formaggi
|$16.50
tomato, mozzarella, fontal, provolone, pecorino
|Kid's Pasta
|$7.00
Penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
|Insalata Tricolore
|$13.00
arugula, raddicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Hash Brown Skillet
|$15.50
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
|California Omelette
|$15.50
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
|Mini California
|$11.50
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
Kirk's SteakBurgers
75 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$11.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
|SteakBurger (1/3#)
|$8.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$4.99
garlic-parmesan sauce, grated parmesan cheese, green onion
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Buche de Noel SM
|$65.00
Chocolate mousse & white chocolate mousse, chocolate chiffon cake rolled and covered with chocolate ganache. Decorated with candied mushrooms and chocolate flowers and holly leaves.
|Epis
|$5.75
Hand folded baguette dough, bake to crisp golden crust. Cut to resemble the grains of a wheat stalk.
|9-Grain Loaf
|$7.50
Flour - Poolish - 9Grain - Salt - Yeast - Malt
The Old Pro
541 Ramona st, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Old Pro Wings 2lbs
|$19.95
Old Pro's famous crispy wings served with crudité & blue cheese dip
Choose 1-2 your style:
- Plain, - Garlic & Parmesan, - BBQ, - Honey BBQ, - Traditional Buffalo, - Honey Buffalo, Thai Chili, - Korean BBQ, - Mango & Habanero
|Crispy Calamari & Prawns
|$14.95
crispy, cherry peppers, side garlic & caper aioli
|Super Nachos Platter
|$12.95
corn tortillas, pinto beans, house queso , pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
iTalico
341 California Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|BOMBOLONI
|$12.00
Homemade italian doughnuts, sugar, lemon
cream custard, chocolate-hazelnut cream custard
|TIRAMISU'
|$10.00
Mascarpone, espresso, lady finger
|FRITTELLE
|$16.00
Fried pizza dough, stracciatella di burrata,
prosciutto di Parma Rovagnati 24months
SMOKED SALMON
Local Union 271
271 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|CUP Housemade Bianco di Napoli Tomato Soup
|$7.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & chives *Vegetarian
|CUP Half Moon Bay Butternut Squash Soup
|$7.00
topped with crème fraiche & pepitas
|Coke Farms Kale & Little Gems Caesar
|$14.95
anchovy base | Egg free | Kelly Rustic croutons | shaved parmesan
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Sushi House
855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|#7 Salmon Teriyaki
|$18.00
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
|Spicy Crunchy Roll*
|$10.00
Tuna, Avocado with Spicy Mayo topped with Tempura Flakes and Chili Sauce
(8 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
|Hamachi*
|$5.50
Yellowtail (2 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
PIZZA
State of Mind Slice House
3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$26.00
organic sauce, fresh mozz, evoo, basil
|Shrooms Slice
|$4.75
mozz, organic sauce, crimini mushroom
|Pepperoni
|$27.00
mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni
SALADS • CHICKEN
Oren's Hummus
261 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer
|$15.97
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
|Chicken Skewer
|$19.95
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
|Green Herb Falafel
|$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Protégé
250 South California Avenue, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|February 24th-27th Meal Kit (Serves 1)
|$60.00
This week’s 3-COURSE TO GO KIT features a baby beet and candied kumquat salad tossed with toasted hazelnuts, thinly shaved fennel, red endive, watercress and a tangy verjus vinaigrette. For the entrée we’ve rolled 7-cheese tortellini (ricotta, parmesan, gruyère, mozzarella, fresh goat cheese, mascarpone and pecorino) to accompany a slow-braised Berkshire pork and San Marzano tomato ragu-with just enough green olive to lighten things up. No need to lick the bowl-we’ve got bread for that! Daily baked focaccia with sun-dried tomato, Calabrian chili oil, fennel pollen and lemon thyme. For dessert enjoy a blood orange-curd tart baked in an olive oil shortcrust with Sicilian pistachio and mandarins. Bring Protégé home with you this week…just boil some water and we’ll cover the rest! Detailed instructions for a perfect meal included.
|Spanish Octopus (GF)
|$26.00
Artichoke | Panisse | Romesco | Olive Tapenade
|Charred Caulini Salad (GF)
|$19.00
Pine Nuts | Pepperoncini | Coppa | Chèvre
Killiney Kopitiam
552 Waverley St, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Hainanese Chicken Rice Set
|$15.00
Poached free range chicken, served with rice, chicken broth, chili garam & soy sauce
|Char Kway Teow
|$15.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with shrimp, fish cake, Chinese sausage, onions, bean sprouts & eggs, served with sambal chili on the side
|Chicken Satay (5pcs)
|$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken thigh meat skewers, served with a spicy peanut sauce
Nola Restaurant and Bar
535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Warm Beignets
|$8.95
rustic donuts, smothered in powdered sugar and served with warm caramel and chocolate sauces
|Chicken Andouille Gumbo- Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted chicken & andouille sausage gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$21.95
crispy southern style pitman farm chicken, belgian waffle, vermont maple syrup, whipped honey butter, chicken-thyme gravy
SANDWICHES
La Bodeguita del Medio
463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Ropa Vieja
|$25.20
braised/shredded skirt steak stewed with peppers, tomatoes and chilis, spiced yellow rice, sofrito sauce, platanos maduros
|Pork Masitas
|$24.60
slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace
|Arroz con Pollo
|$23.60
tender slow roasted 'cuban style' chicken, spiced yellow rice, pollo braising sauce, sweet platanos maduros, roasted red pepper sofrito sauce
TAPAS
Vino Locale
431 Kipling St., Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Baked Sour Cherry Brie
|$16.00
Baked triple cream brie over slices of fresh strawberries, walnuts and sour cherry molasses topped with Persian Sour Cherries. Served with French baguette!
|Roasted Salmon Entree
|$32.00
Roasted Salmon, served on a bed of Italian Farro and Black Rice.. with our pomegranate/fig sauce
|Meatless Meatballs
|$15.00
Vegan Meatballs with marinara sauce and vegan cheese... served with baguette
ZombieRunner Coffee
344 California Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Americano
|$4.00
8 oz drink. Espresso and water.
|Turkish Cappuccino
|$5.25
8 oz drink. Oat milk chai combined with concentrated coffee.
|Green Tea Latte
|$6.00
12 oz drink. Matcha and oat milk, lightly sweetened.
Ettan
518 Bryant St., Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Maa Ki Dal
|$24.00
Black lentils slow cooked with house made butter served with naan. Vegetarian.
|Jack Vada Pav (2 pc)
|$14.00
Jackfruit Slider, Chutney powder, Ghee and mint relish. Vegetarian
|Butter Chicken
|$27.00
Chicken thighs served with smoked Makhani sauce, served with buttered naan. Contains Nuts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SliderBar
324 University Ave, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries
|$14.99
2 Regular Sliders + Chips
|Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)
|$6.99
All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.
|Super Crispy Fries
|$4.99
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!
SMOKED SALMON
Calave
299 S California Ave #115, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Opening Statement
|$14.00
Fords Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Kina L'Aero d'Or Liqueur, Lemon Juice
|ARTICHOKE DIP
|$15.00
Marinated artichoke hears, fresh spinach, creme fraiche and mediterranean hers served with sliced french bread
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
711 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
Sweet Maple
150 University Ave., Palo Alto
Joya Restaurant & Lounge
339 University Avenue, Palo Alto
