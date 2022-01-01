Palo Alto cafés you'll love

Go
Palo Alto restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Palo Alto

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (6361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
Buttermilk Pancake (2)$8.50
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Hash Brown Skillet$15.50
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
More about Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
La Baguette image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Florentine$12.00
Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.
Baguette$5.75
Hand folded baguette dough, bake to crisp golden crust.
Buche de Noel LG$75.00
Chocolate mousse & white chocolate mousse, chocolate chiffon cake rolled and covered with chocolate ganache. Decorated with candied mushrooms and chocolate flowers and holly leaves.
More about La Baguette
Killiney Kopitiam image

 

Killiney Kopitiam

552 Waverley St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kaya Toast with Butter$4.00
Traditional homemade Kaya Jam with butter, served on toasted Pullman Bread
Hainanese Chicken Rice Set$15.00
Poached free range chicken, served with rice, chicken broth, chili garam & soy sauce
Chicken Satay (5pcs)$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken thigh meat skewers, served with a spicy peanut sauce
More about Killiney Kopitiam
ZombieRunner Coffee image

 

ZombieRunner Coffee

344 California Ave, Palo Alto

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Zombies Never Sleep$6.75
12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, milk and espresso, served over ice.
Mocha$6.25
12 oz drink. Latte with dark chocolate.
Latte$5.50
12 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.
More about ZombieRunner Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palo Alto

Cake

Salmon

Curry

Roti

Sliders

Naan

Risotto

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Palo Alto to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston