Palo Alto cafés you'll love

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|BYO Omelette
|$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
|Buttermilk Pancake (2)
|$8.50
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
|Hash Brown Skillet
|$15.50
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
La Baguette
170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Florentine
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.
|Baguette
|$5.75
Hand folded baguette dough, bake to crisp golden crust.
|Buche de Noel LG
|$75.00
Chocolate mousse & white chocolate mousse, chocolate chiffon cake rolled and covered with chocolate ganache. Decorated with candied mushrooms and chocolate flowers and holly leaves.
Killiney Kopitiam
552 Waverley St, Palo Alto
|Popular items
|Kaya Toast with Butter
|$4.00
Traditional homemade Kaya Jam with butter, served on toasted Pullman Bread
|Hainanese Chicken Rice Set
|$15.00
Poached free range chicken, served with rice, chicken broth, chili garam & soy sauce
|Chicken Satay (5pcs)
|$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken thigh meat skewers, served with a spicy peanut sauce