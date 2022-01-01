Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Terun Pizza - Palo Alto

448 S California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TIRAMISU$10.00
Mascarpone cheese, lady finger cookies, espresso, cacao
More about Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Pizzeria Delfina

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$12.00
in the old style - Are you celebrating with us? Let us know in the special instruction box below! (Veg)
Tiramisu$12.00
in the old style
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

La Baguette

170 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu
One layer of Italian espresso & Myers rum infused lady fingers, one layer of chocolate chiffon cake, two layers of blended Mascarpone, cream, sugar and Myers rum, decorated with cocoa powder and chocolate.
Tiramisu$8.75
One layer of Italian espresso & Myers rum infused lady fingers, one layer of chocolate chiffon cake, two layers of blended Mascarpone, cream, sugar and Myers rum, decorated with cocoa powder and chocolate.
More about La Baguette
Item pic

 

iTalico

341 California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TIRAMISU'$10.00
Mascarpone, espresso, lady finger
More about iTalico

