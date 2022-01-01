Panna cotta in Palo Alto
Palo Alto restaurants that serve panna cotta
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
448 S California Ave, Palo Alto
|PANNA COTTA
|$10.00
Lemon vanilla custard, fresh berries
PIZZA • PASTA
Pizzeria Delfina
651 Emerson St, Palo Alto
|Delfina's Buttermilk Panna Cotta
|$11.00
strawberries, black pepper, seven year balsamico - Are you celebrating with us? Let us know in the special instruction box below! (Veg | GF)
Wildseed
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
|COCONUT PANNA COTTA
|$10.00
Vanilla-coconut panna cotta, blackberry jam, fresh strawberries, pistachio