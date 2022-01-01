Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Palo Alto

Palo Alto restaurants
Palo Alto restaurants that serve panna cotta

Item pic

 

Terun Pizza - Palo Alto

448 S California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PANNA COTTA$10.00
Lemon vanilla custard, fresh berries
More about Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Pizzeria Delfina

651 Emerson St, Palo Alto

Avg 4.7 (7795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Delfina's Buttermilk Panna Cotta$11.00
strawberries, black pepper, seven year balsamico - Are you celebrating with us? Let us know in the special instruction box below! (Veg | GF)
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

 

Wildseed

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COCONUT PANNA COTTA$10.00
Vanilla-coconut panna cotta, blackberry jam, fresh strawberries, pistachio
More about Wildseed
STRAWBERRY PANNA COTTA image

 

iTalico

341 California Ave, Palo Alto

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STRAWBERRY PANNA COTTA$10.00
Strawberry custard
More about iTalico

