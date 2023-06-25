Oklava
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Turkish flavors in every sip and bite: Turkish coffee, tea, baklavas, delights, breakfast and pastries
Location
205 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Palo Alto
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
4.1 • 1,419
170 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
View restaurant