Oklava

205 University Avenue

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Oklava Menu

BAKLAVA

Double Pistachio

$3.00

Double Walnut

$2.50

Carrot Slice with Walnut

$8.00

Carrot Slice with Pistachio

$9.00

Square Slice with Walnut

$3.00

Square Slice with Pistacho

$4.00

Triangle with Walnut

$3.00

Triangle with Pistacho

$4.00

Chocolate with Pistachio

$4.00

Cold Milky with Pistacho

$4.00

Milky with Hazelnut

$3.00

Fig Shape with Walnut

$2.50

Homemade Style with Walnut

$3.00

Mussel Shape with Pistachio

$3.00

Roll with Pistachio

$3.00

Shobiyet with Pistachio

$4.00

Assorted Baklava

TURKISH DELIGHT

Sultan Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Coconut, Marshmallow Root Extract, Powdered Sugar, Pistachio.

Plain Coconut

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Coconut, Powdered Sugar

Double roasted Hazelnut

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Hazelnut, Powdered Sugar

Pomegranate

$32.00
Plain Gum

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Mastic (Chewing Gum Resin), Powdered Sugar

Mix Fruit

$15.00

$15.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Powdered Sugar, , Flavorings (Rose, Orange, Mint, Lemon, Pomegranate, Cinnamon, Strawberry), Food Colorings

Plain Classic

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch

Rose

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Rose, Powdered Sugar, Fruit Concentrates (Hibiscus Flower, Black Carrot).

Coated Hazelnut

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Hazelnut

Walnut Roll

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Walnut

Orange Hazelnut

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Hazelnut, Powdered Sugar, Orange Flavour, Food Coloring

D-17 Zereshk Grape pomegranate Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Barberry, Powdered Sugar, Pomegranate Flavor , Fruit Concentrates (Hibiscus Flower, Black Carrot).

D-30 Oreo Chocolate Cream Hazelnut

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Oreo, Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Hazelnut

D-14 Kiwi Flavored with Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Powdered Sugar, Natural Kiwi Flavor, Food Coloring

D-11 Coconut Pomegranate Pistachio Roll

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Coconut, Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Pomegranate flavour

D-16 Kataifi Coated Roll Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Shredded Phyllo Dough, Powdered Sugar

D-21 Pomegranate Pistachio

$32.00
Rose Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Rose Petal, Powdered Sugar, Pomegranate Flavor, Fruit Concentrates (Hibiscus Flower, Black Carrot)

D-15 Rolled Pistachio

$32.00
D-13 Sultan Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Powdered Sugar.

Coconut Raisins Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Marshmallow Root Extract, Coconut, Raisin

D-28 Pistachio Chocolate Cream

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Cacao.

D-18 Saffron Pomegranate Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Saffron, Powdered, Natural Pomegranate Flavor, Fruit Concentrates (Hibiscus Flower, Black Carrot)

D-10 Pistachio Pomegranate Cream

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pomegranate Flavour, Pistachio

D-27 Pistachio Coated Hazelnut Cream

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Hazelnut

D-08 Double Roasted Pomegranate Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Powdered Sugar, Pomegranate Flavoring, Food Coloring

D-26 Powdered Pistachio Roll

$32.00
D-07 Double Roasted Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Powdered Sugar

D-32 Dark Chocolate Double Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Dark Chocolate, Powdered Sugar, Pistachio, Water, Corn Starch, Powdered Sugar

Powdered Pistacho Grape

$32.00
D-20 Pistachio Coated Pomegranate Pistachio

$32.00

$32.00

Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Corn Starch, Pistachio, Pomegranate Flavoring, Food Coloring

KATAIFI

Diyarbakir Burma with Pistachio

$5.00

Diyarbakir Burma with Walnut

$5.00

Muska Shape with Pistachio

$5.00

Kataifi with Pistachio

$5.00

Kataifi with Walnut

$5.00

HalepBurma With Pistachio

$5.00

Royal with Pistachio

$5.00

SYRUPY

Kalburabasti

$2.00

Sekerpare Samolina

$2.00

Tulumba

$2.00

Tresleches

$8.00

Halka Tatlisi(Churros)

$4.00

HOT DESSERT

Kunefe Classic

$9.00

Kunefe PISTACHIO

$12.00

Simit Katmer

$12.00

Classic Katmer

$9.00

Souffle/SUFLE

$9.00

BAKERY

Sesame

$4.00

Whole Wheat

$4.00

Sunflower seed

$4.00

Chia

$4.00

Potato

$4.00

White Cheese

$4.00

Olive

$4.00

Classic

$4.00

Mozarella Cheese

$4.00

Three Cheese

$9.00

Anatolian Cheese

$11.00

Pide White Cheese

$9.00

Pide Tomato Mozarella

$9.00

Pide Tricolor Pepper

$9.00

Turkish Breakfast - Single

$19.00

Turkish Breakfast - Double

$37.00

Platter Sesame

$7.50

Platter Sunflower Seed

$7.50

Platter Whole Wheat

$7.50

Platter Chia

$7.50

BEVERAGES

Fuji Water 1L

$5.00

Smart Water 500ml

$4.00

Bottle S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Can S. Pellegrino

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Coconut Water 500ml

$4.00

TRAYS

$55.00

$55.00

$50.00

$50.00

$60.00

$60.00

$70.00

$70.00

$65.00

$65.00

$95.00

$95.00

$90.00

$90.00

$75.00

$75.00

$110.00

$110.00

$100.00

$100.00

$55.00

$55.00

$45.00

$45.00

$50.00

$50.00

$70.00

$70.00

$55.00

$55.00

$50.00

$50.00

$45.00

$45.00

$70.00

$70.00

$65.00

$65.00

$75.00

$75.00

$70.00

$70.00

$80.00

$80.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$40.00

$80.00

$80.00

$50.00

$50.00

Kenz Coffee Bar

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$4.00

$4.00
Macchiato

$4.50

$4.50
Cortado

$5.00

$5.00
Cappuccino

$5.50

$5.50
Latte

$5.50

$5.50
Mocha

$6.50

$6.50
Americano

$5.00

$5.00
Drip

$4.50

$4.50
Cold Brew

$5.50

$5.50
Matcha Latte

$5.50

$5.50
Turkish Coffee

$6.00

$6.00
Hibiscus Rosemary Lemonade

$6.00

$6.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

12 oz. Guittard Semisweet Chocolate mixed with our specialty Vanilla Bean Syrup, combined with steamed milk of choice.

Single Origin Pour Over

V60 Preparation
Ethiopia Hambela Wamena (Natural)

$6.50

$6.50

Tasting Notes: Strawberry, Honey, Rose, Black Currant Jam Processing: Natural Varietal: Heirloom

Mexico Oaxaca Cesar Garcia Microlot (Washed)

$6.50

$6.50

Tasting Notes: Orange Juice, Honey, Baking Spices Processing: Washed Varietal: Typica, Caturra, Bourbon

Kenya Gatomboya AA Peaberry (Washed)

$6.50

$6.50

Tasting Notes: Blood Orange, Cola, Brown Sugar Processing: Semi-Washed Varietal: SL28, SL34

Colombia Paraiso 92 (Double Fermentation, Thermal Shock Orange Bourbon)

$7.50

$7.50

Tasting Notes: Pina Colada, Red Jolly Rancher, Sweet Nectarine Processing: Double Anaerobic Fermentation (100 hour) with Thermal Shock Varietal: Orange Bourbon

Coffee Bags

Ethiopia Hambela Wamena (Natural)

$25.00

$25.00

Tasting Notes: Strawberry, Honey, Rose, Black Currant Jam Processing: Natural Varietal: Heirloom

Mexico Oaxaca Cesar Garcia Microlot (Washed)

$25.00

$25.00

Tasting Notes: Orange Juice, Honey, Baking Spices Processing: Washed Varietal: Typica, Caturra, Bourbon

Kenya Gatomboya AA Peaberry (Washed)

$25.00

$25.00

Tasting Notes: Blood Orange, Cola, Brown Sugar Processing: Semi-Washed Varietal: SL28, SL34

Colombia Paraiso 92 (Double Fermentation, Thermal Shock Orange Bourbon)

$40.00

$40.00

Tasting Notes: Pina Colada, Red Jolly Rancher, Sweet Nectarine Processing: Double Anaerobic Fermentation (100 hour) with Thermal Shock Varietal: Orange Bourbon

Alta

$25.00

$25.00

Tasting Notes: Hazelnut, Cocoa, Sweet Processing: Natural Varietal: Bourbon, Catuai

Tea

Earl Grey - Organic Scented Black Tea (Rishi Tea & Botanicals)

$4.50

$4.50
Masala Chai - Organic Black Tea (Rishi Tea & Botanicals)

$4.50

$4.50
Turmeric Ginger - Organic Botanical Blend (Rishi Tea & Botanicals)

$4.50

$4.50
Jasmine - Organic Scented Green Tea (Rishi Tea & Botanicals)

$4.50

$4.50

Turkish Tea - Large Cup

$4.50

Turkish Tea - Traditional Cup

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Turkish flavors in every sip and bite: Turkish coffee, tea, baklavas, delights, breakfast and pastries

Location

205 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

