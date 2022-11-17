Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Italico Ristorante, Pizzeria & wine bar

No reviews yet

341 California Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Popular Items

RAVIOLI
PACCHERI
MARGHERITA

Small Plates

AFFETTATI

AFFETTATI

$24.00

Prosciutto, mortadella, salame piccante, Grana Padano, olives and pan focaccia

BRESAOLA

BRESAOLA

$20.00

thinly air dried beef, Grana Padano cheese, micro arugula, lemon dressing

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$20.00

Lightly fried Watsonville Brussels sprouts, grana padano

FAGIOLI E BIETOLA

FAGIOLI E BIETOLA

$19.00

Swiss chard, cannellini beans, garlic, peperoncino calabrese, Grana Padano

FOCACCIA

FOCACCIA

$12.00
FORMAGGI

FORMAGGI

$18.00

gorgonzola, taleggio, truffle pecorino, grana padano, chestnut honey

FRITTELLE

FRITTELLE

$19.00

Fried pizza dough, stracciatella di burrata, prosciutto di Parma Rovagnati 24months

FRITTURA MISTA

FRITTURA MISTA

$22.00

Calamari, shrimp, sardines, lemon

POLPETTE

POLPETTE

$19.00

Pork, beef, veal meat balls, Grana Padano, eggs, bread, tomato sauce

SOUP OF THE DAY

$16.00

CAPONATA SICILIANA

$25.00

Salad

MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, olives, carrots, celery, lemon dressing

ROASTED BEETS

ROASTED BEETS

$18.00

Red beets, butter lettuce, roasted hazelnut, crumbled goat cheese, croutons, lemon dressing

ROMAINE

ROMAINE

$17.00

Corn, shaved Grana Padano, carrots, borlotti beans, avocado, black olives, lemon dressing

WARM SPINACH

WARM SPINACH

$18.00

baked potatoes, crispy pancetta, drunken goat cheese, cabernet vinaigrette dressing

Pasta

CONCHIGLIONI

CONCHIGLIONI

$25.00

Oven Baked felicetti conchiglioni, pork, beef, veal, Grana Padano, provolone, tomato

GNOCCHI

GNOCCHI

$25.00

Homemade potato spinach gnocchi, butter, Italian pancetta, truffle cream sauce, Grana Padano

KIDS PASTA BUTTER & CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS PASTA TOMATO SAUCE

$12.00
PACCHERI

PACCHERI

$26.00

Rustichella pasta, braised rib eye, carrots, celery, onion, tomato

DEL CONSOLE PACCHERI

DEL CONSOLE PACCHERI

$25.00

Rustichella Pasta, spicy Nduja Calabrese, onion, cherry tomato, bread crumbs, Grana Padano

RAVIOLI

RAVIOLI

$25.00

Homemade stuffed pasta, spinach, ricotta, tomato

TROFIE AL PESTO VEGETARIANO

$24.00

Rustichella pasta, homemade fresh pesto, potato, Grana Padano

RISOTTO OF THE DAY

RISOTTO OF THE DAY

$38.00

Arborio rice, salmon, green peas, dill Grana Padano

SPAGHETTI DI MARE

SPAGHETTI DI MARE

$28.00

Felicetti spaghetti, manila clams, mussels, cherry tomatoes, garlic, peperoncino, white wine

KIDS PASTA PESTO

$14.00

TROFIE E POLPO

$25.00

Rustichella pasta, octopus, homemade fresh pesto, potato, Grana Padano

PLANT-BASED ORECCHIETTE

$29.00

VEGAN

Pizza

CAPRICCIOSA

CAPRICCIOSA

$24.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, cremini mushrooms, olives, artichokes

DIAVOLA

DIAVOLA

$23.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, spicy sopressata calabrese

KIDS PIZZA

KIDS PIZZA

$14.00

Mickey mouse shaped pizza, tomato, mozzarella cheese

KIDS PIZZA PLAIN

$12.00
MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil

MORTADELLA

MORTADELLA

$24.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, Rovagnati mortadella, pistacchio cream

NDUJA

NDUJA

$24.00

Spicy spreadable calabrese salami, mozzarella, zucchini

SAN DANIELE

SAN DANIELE

$25.00

Prosciutto San Daniele 24 mo, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, arugula, shaved grana padano, truffle oil

TONNO E CIPOLLA

TONNO E CIPOLLA

$23.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, Callipo tuna, red onion

TRICOLORE

TRICOLORE

$25.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, burrata mozzarella, cherry tomato, arugula

VEGETARIANA

VEGETARIANA

$22.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, roasted red pepper, grilled eggplant, zucchini

PIZZA SPECIAL

$25.00

Entrée

BISTECCA

BISTECCA

$54.00

20 oz Certified Angus Beef® prime rib eye, baby potato, brussels sprouts, chimichurri

POLLO MILANESE

POLLO MILANESE

$28.00

Mary’s free rage chicken breaded and fried, french fries, arugula salad, lemon

OSSOBUCO

OSSOBUCO

$39.00

Veal ossobuco, carrots, celery, red wine reduction, homemade polenta

PARMIGIANA DI ZUCCHINE

PARMIGIANA DI ZUCCHINE

$26.00

Zucchine, Grana Padano, tomato

FISH OF THE DAY

FISH OF THE DAY

$35.00

Salmon, seasonal vegetables, lemon

Sides

SEASONAL VEGETABLES SIDE

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$8.00

CHICKEN GRILLED SIDE

$8.00

AVOCADO SIDE

$8.00

BABY GREEN BEANS

$8.00

BURRATA SIDE

$12.00

EXTRA MEATBALL

$4.00

PROSCIUTTO CRUDO SIDE

$9.00

SWISS CHARD SIDE

$8.00

BEETS SIDE

$8.00

CAKE FEE

$5.00

SHRIMP SIDE

$10.00

SHAVED BLACK TRUFFLE

$15.00

WHITE TRUFFLE

$45.00

Desserts

AFFOGATO AL CAFFÉ

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, espresso shot

BIRTHDAY GELATO

BOMBOLONI

BOMBOLONI

$12.00

Homemade italian doughnuts, sugar, lemon cream custard, chocolate-hazelnut cream custard

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$12.00

Sicilian cannoli, imported sheep ricotta, pistacchio

CARAMEL SEA SALT

CARAMEL SEA SALT

$9.00

Caramel gelato, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$8.00
LIMONCELLO FLUTE

LIMONCELLO FLUTE

$10.00

Lemon gelato

SEMIFREDDO AL TARTUFO

SEMIFREDDO AL TARTUFO

$10.00

Truffle chocolate, hazelnut, zabaione

STRAWBERRY PANNA COTTA

STRAWBERRY PANNA COTTA

$10.00

Strawberry custard

TIRAMISU'

TIRAMISU'

$10.00

Mascarpone, espresso, lady finger

VANILLA GELATO

$8.00

GELATO MIX

$8.00

BABA'

$15.00Out of stock

CAKE FEE

$5.00

Small Plates Family Style

Fam Style BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$55.00

Lightly fried Watsonville Brussels sprouts, Grana Padano

Fam Style FAGIOLI E BIETOLE

$55.00

Swiss chard, cannellini beans, garlic, peperoncino calabrese, Grana Padano

Fam Style FRITTURA MISTA

$55.00

Calamari, shrimp, white sardines, lemon

Fam Style POLPETTE

$55.00

Pork, beef, veal meat balls, Grana Padano, eggs, bread, tomato sauce

Fam Style SOUP OF THE DAY

$35.00

Fam Style BRESAOLA

$55.00

thinly air dried beef, Grana Padano cheese, micro arugula, lemon dressing

Fam Style FRITTELLE

$50.00

Fried pizza dough, stracciatella di burrata, prosciutto di Parma Rovagnati 24months

Fam Style AFFETTATI

$60.00

Prosciutto, mortadella, salame piccante, Grana Padano, olives and pan focaccia

Fam Style FORMAGGI

$50.00

gorgonzola, taleggio, truffle pecorino, grana padano, chestnut honey

Salad Family Style

Fam Style MIXED GREENS

$35.00

Cherry tomatoes, olives, carrots, celery, lemon dressing.

Fam Style ROASTED BEETS

$45.00

Red beets, butter lettuce, roasted hazelnut, crumbled goat cheese, croutons, lemon dressing

Fam Style ROMAINE

$45.00

Corn, shaved Grana Padano, carrots, borlotti beans, avocado, black olives, lemon dressing.

Fam Style WARM SPINACH

$50.00

baked potatoes, crispy pancetta, drunken goat cheese, cabernet vinaigrette dressing

Pasta Family Style

Fam Style CONCHIGLIONI

$70.00

Oven Baked felicetti conchiglioni, pork, beef, veal, Grana Padano, provolone, tomato

Fam Style GNOCCHI

$65.00

Homemade spinach gnocchi, butter, italian pancetta, porcini truffle cream sauce, Grana Padano

Fam Style PACCHERI

$70.00

Rustichella pasta, braised rib eye, carrots, celery, onions, tomato

Fam Style PACCHERI DEL CONSOLE

$70.00

Rustichella pasta, spicy Nduja Calabrese, onion, cherry tomato, bread crumbs, Grana Padano

Fam Style RAVIOLI

$70.00

Homemade stuffed pasta, spinach, ricotta, tomato.

Fam Style RIGATONI AL PESTO

$65.00

Rustichella pasta, homemade fresh pesto, Grana Padano

Fam Style RISOTTO PORCINI

$75.00

Italian Arborio rice, Porcini mushrooms, Grana Padano

Fam Style SPAGHETTI DI MARE

$75.00

Felicetti spaghetti, manila clams, mussels, cherry tomatoes, garlic, peperoncino, white wine

Entree Family Style

Fam Style PARMIGIANA DI ZUCCHINE

$70.00

Zucchine, Grana Padano, Tomato

Fam Style POLLO MILANESE

$75.00

Mary`s free range chicken breaded and fried

Fam Style FISH OF THE DAY

$90.00

Contact us for info

Fam Style BISTECCA

$150.00

Certified Angus beef prime rib eye, seasonal vegetables

Fam Style OSSOBUCO

$90.00

Braised veal shank, carrots, celery, onion, polenta, Grana Padano

Sides Family Style

Fam Style SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$35.00

Fam Style FRENCH FRIES

$35.00

Fam Style GRILLED CHICKEN

$35.00

Fam Style SHIRMP

$40.00

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Tejava Iced Tea

$4.00

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade & Tea (Arnold Palmer)

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00

Coffe

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Red Wine

AGLIANICO CAUDIUM BENEVENTANO IGP, Masseria Frattasi BTL

$42.00

Aglianico 100% Vintage 2019

AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA DOCG, Viviani BTL

$85.00

Corvina Veronese 75%, Rondinella 25% Vintage 2016

BARBARESCO DOCG, Produttori del Barbaresco BTL

$79.00

Nebbiolo 100% Vintage 2017

BAROLO DOCG, Giribaldi BTL

$59.00

Nebbiolo 100% Vintage 2014

BAROLO RAVERA DOCG, Elvio Cogno BTL

$140.00

Nebbiolo 100% Vintage 2015

BROWN LABEL TOSCANA IGT, Muralia BTL

$59.00

Syrah 50%, Cabernet Sauvignon 30%, Sangiovese 20% Vintage 2017

BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO DOCG, Podere La Vigna BTL

$69.00

Sangiovese 100% Vintage 2016

CABERNET SAUVIGNON KYLYX BENEVENTANO IGP, Masseria Frattasi BTL

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 100% Vintage 2017

ETNA ROSSO TENUTA FESSINA DOC, BTL

$67.00

Nerello Mascalese 90%, Nerello Capuccio 10% Vintage 2012

IL BACIALÉ MONFERRATO ROSSO DOC, Braida BTL

$45.00

Barbera, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir Vintage 2017

MOMPISSANO ROERO RISERVA DOCG, Ca'Rossa BTL

$60.00

Nebbiolo 100% Vintage 2017

MONTEBRUNA BARBERA D'ASTI DOCG, Braida BTL

$50.00

Barbera d’Alba 100% Vintage 2018

MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO DOC, Passomadama BTL

$40.00

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 100% Vintage 2019

NEBBIOLO "PERBACCO" LANGHE DOC, Vietti BTL

$49.00

Nebbiolo 100% Vintage 2018

NERO D'AVOLA KINISIA DOC, BTL

$45.00

Nero d’Avola 100% Vintage 2017

PINOT NOIR, Castelfeder BTL

$60.00

Pinot Nero 100% Vintage 2018

PINOT NOIR S. VALENTIN RISERVA DOC, St. Michael-Eppan BTL

$79.00

Pinot Nero 100% Vintage 2017

ROSSO DI MONTALCINO DOC, Podere La Vigna BTL

$45.00

Sangiovese 100% Vintage 2018

TRASOR 750, Rosset Terroir BTL

$45.00

Petit Rouge, Syrah, Cornalin No Vintage

VALPOLICELLA RIPASSO, Bertani BTL

$45.00

Corvina Veronese 85% , Merlot 10% , Rondinella 5% Vintage 2017

White Wine

CHARDONNAY , MASSERIA FRATTASI BTL

$44.00

Chardonnay 100% Vintage 2021

PETIT ARVINE DOP, Rosset Terroir BTL

$45.00

Petite Arvine 100% Vintage 2019

PINOT GRIGIO COLLIO DOP, Buzzinelli BTL

$40.00

Pinot Grigio 100% Vintage 2020

SAUVIGNON COLLIO DOC, Specogna BTL

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc 100% Vintage 2019

LUGANA FELUGAN, L'Arco BTL

$39.00

Turbina 100% Vintage 2020

GRECHETTO IGT, Tenuta di Salviano BTL

$45.00

Grechetto 100% Vintage 2019

FALANGHINA SANNIO DOP, Fattoria La Rivolta BTL

$39.00

Falanghina 100% Vintage 2018

ETNA BIANCO DOC, Alta Mora BTL

$45.00

Carricante 100% Vintage 2018

Sparkling Wine

FRANCIACORTA EXTRA BRUT ROSÉ, Camossi BTL

$65.00

Pinot Noir 100% No Vintage

FRANCIACORTA EXTRA BRUT, Camossi BTL

$65.00

Chardonnay 70%, Pinot Noir 30% No Vintage

LAMBRUSCO TORCULARIA IGP, Carra di Casatico BTL

$39.00

Lambrusco 100% No Vintage

PROSECCO VALDOBBIADENE DOCG, Riva del Frati BTL

$39.00

Glera 100% No Vintage

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Restuarant, Pizzeria, wine bar

Location

341 California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Directions

