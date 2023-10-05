Food Menu

From the Baker

Lahmacun

$20.50

Beef Soujuk Pide

$18.95

Kiymali Pide

$21.95

Mushroom Pide

$17.95

Veggie Mediterranean Pide

$16.95

Cheese Pide

$14.95

Wraps

Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Gyro Wrap

$15.95

Falafel Wrap

$15.95

Salmon Wrap

$16.95

Entrees

Lamb & Beef Gyro Plate

$19.95

Chicken Kebab Plate

$21.50

Falafel Plate

$19.50

Beef Shish Kebab Plate

$23.90

Lamb Shish Kebab Plate

$23.90

Moussaka Plate

$22.95

Levantine Spiced Half Chicken

$23.50

Alexander The Great

$25.95

Lamb & Beef Koftedes Plate

$22.50

Chicken Koftedes Plate

$22.50

Grilled Salmon Plate

$24.95

Grilled Prawn Plate

$24.95

House Combo Plate

$26.95

Manti Plate

$20.50

Sultan's Sofra

$109.00

Branzino

$34.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Zough

$2.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Deserts

Semolina Halvah

$12.00

Baklava

$10.00

Halvah Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Baked Rice Pudding

$10.00

Kids Meal

Kids Lamb & Beef Gyro with Rice

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders With Fries

$11.00

Apple Wraps

Apple Catering

$520.00

Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap (Apple)

$10.00

Falafel Wrap (Apple)

$10.00

Drinks

Signature Cocktails

Agua De Valencia

$13.00

St. Tropez

$14.00

Pomado Fizz

$15.00

Seftali Sangria

$14.00

Aegean Tonic

$13.00

Tahini Treat

$15.00

Mykonos Mule

$14.00

Mediterranean Margarita

$14.00

Sultans of Swing

$15.00

Eureka Lemon Drop

$14.00

Mezze Martini

$14.00

Bosphorus Boulevadier

$14.00

SazeRAKI

$14.00

Baklava Old Fashioned

$15.00

Turkish Delight

$15.00

Wines BTG

Codorniu Cava Brut

$12.00+

Chandon Brut

$15.00+

Mumm Brut Rose

$15.00+

Le Berne Rose

$13.00+

Ramon Bilbao Albarino

$13.00+

Wairau Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Folie a Deaux Chardonnay

$12.00+

Schug Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Ramon Cardova Rioja

$13.00+

Frescobaldi Chianti

$12.00+

Josh Cabernet Sauv

$12.00+

Medan Agan

$15.00+

Beer

Stella Draft

$8.00

21st Amendment Draft

$8.00

Bear Republic IPA Draft

$8.00

Drakes Pilsner Draft

$8.00

Fix Bottle

$8.00

Efes Bottle

$8.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

Refill

Homemade Lemonade

$5.00

Homemade Ayran

$5.00

Homemade Iced Tea

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Sprite

$4.50

Pot of Tea

$10.00

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Perrier

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Glass of Tea

$3.00

Wine BTB

Ayala Champagne

$85.00

Schug Chardonnay

$38.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Assyrtiko Kaldera Greece

$57.00

Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

Bravium Chardonnay

$50.00

Mathieu Paquet Macon Village

$50.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$84.00

Classic Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$13.00

Gin Martini

$13.00

Lemon drop

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fasioned

$13.00

Vodka & Soda

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Tequila & Soda

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Aloo

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Gruven

$8.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Titos

$14.00

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$14.00

Grace Gin

$13.00

Gin Mare

$13.00

Four Pillars Olive Leaf

$13.00

Citadelle

$12.00

Citadelle J'ardin

$13.00

Agave

Tequila Destilador

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Campo Azul Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Rayu Mezcal

$12.00

Yuu Baal Tepaztate

$18.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Pinhook

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Barrell Seagrass

$22.00

Kentucky Vintage

$13.00

Willett Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam Rye

$11.00

Willett Rye

$15.00

Bank Note Blended Scotch

$10.00

Noah's Mill Bourbon

$13.00

Hibiki

$30.00

Oban 14 YR

$32.00

Lagavulin 16 YR

$37.00

Hakushu 12 YR

$71.00

Yamazaki 12 YR

$71.00

Rum

Plantation OFTD

$15.00

Rhum JM Agricole

$13.00

Royal Standard

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum

$12.00

Liqueurs

Yeni Raki

$12.00

Efe Gold Raki

$12.00

Absinthe

$12.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Cardamaro

$13.00

Kretaraki Honey

$12.00

Appetizers

Hummus

Classic Hummus

$10.95

Roasted Beet

$11.95

Dried Olive and Feta Crumble

$11.95

Spicy Harissa

$11.95

Hummus Flight

$16.95

Mezze

Balloon Bread

$9.95

Appetizer Sampler Plate

$21.95

Lamb & Beef Gyro Tacos

$14.95

Crispy Manti

$11.95

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Lentil Soup

$9.00

Feta & Olives Appetizer

$9.00

Golden Cauliflower

$13.95

Hamsi

$18.50

Fried Zuchini (Mucver)

$13.95

Kalamar

$14.95

Spanakopita

$9.95

Falafel Appetizer

$11.95

Dolmades

$10.95

Tzatziki

$10.95

Whipped Feta

$11.95

Mediterranean Salsa

$11.95

Not-So-Traditional Baba Ganoush

$15.50

Beef Soujuk & Prawn Skewer

$15.95

Cheese Plate

$21.95

Salads & Bowls

Greek Salad

$14.95

Fattoush Salad

$14.95

Tabbouleh

$15.50

Peachy Kale Salad

$15.50

Hummus Bowl

$18.95

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.50