Roost & Roast

Roast & Roast is a Thai-inspired chicken shop, serving southern Thai-style fried chicken alongside streetside favorites. We blend the rich flavors of Southeast Asia with our fresh, local California ingredients to serve a delightful Cali-Asian fusion cuisine.
We are a made-to-order takeaway kitchen with online order ahead and self-service ordering available. Delivery through third-party partners available.

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
Crispy veggie spring rolls, carrots, cabbage, green bean, vermicelli noodles.
Thai Pop$13.00
Popcorn chicken tossed with fried Thai Basil. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Pad Thai$14.00
Classic Thai favorite, stir-fry dish made with rice noodles, chicken and tofu, peanuts, a scrambled egg, Thai chilies, and bean sprouts. Add shrimp for an additional charge.
Mixed combo 8/6$28.00
Chicken a la carte 8 piece drum/thigh and 6 wings
Roti And Curry (3)$8.00
Fresh pan-fried roti (3) served with Thai curry.
BBQ Chicken$14.00
Thai-style marinated BBQ boneless chicken. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Hat Yai Fried$14.00
Southern Thai fried chicken, 3 pieces. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Popcorn Chicken$8.00
Crispy Popcorn Chicken
Pad Kra Pow Chicken$13.00
Chicken stir-fry with Thai basil served over rice, topped with a fried egg and served alongside fresh cucumber,
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Wok-tossed fried rice with pineapple, chicken, egg, scallions and onions.
Location

855 El Camino Real #161

Palo Alto CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
