Roost & Roast
Roast & Roast is a Thai-inspired chicken shop, serving southern Thai-style fried chicken alongside streetside favorites. We blend the rich flavors of Southeast Asia with our fresh, local California ingredients to serve a delightful Cali-Asian fusion cuisine.
We are a made-to-order takeaway kitchen with online order ahead and self-service ordering available. Delivery through third-party partners available.
855 El Camino Real #161
Location
Palo Alto CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm