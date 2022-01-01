Go
Toast

SliderBar

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

324 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (3676 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Crispy Fries$4.99
Gluten-free, vegetarian. Our Famous Belgian Style Fries / Chips. Thicker cut, crispier and very fluffy!
2 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries$14.99
2 Regular Sliders + Chips
3 Sliders + HouseMade Chips or Regular Fries$19.99
3 Regular Sliders + Chips
Cal-Mex Slider(Fried Chicken)$6.99
Crispy fried chicken patty with guacamole spread, pico de gallo and serrano chili mayo
Hot Chick Slider(Chicken)$6.99
Fresh all natural chicken spiked with serrano chili, lime and green tomatillo, serrano chili mayo, lettuce, tortilla chips, cilantro and tomato on an artisan white bun.
Old School with Cheese Slider(Beef)$6.99
All natural grass-fed beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade pickles,mayo and cheese on an artisan white bun.
American Pride Slider(Beef+Bacon)$7.99
All natural grass-fed beef, honey smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo on an artisan white bun.
Old School Slider(Beef)$6.99
All natural grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, house-made pickles and mayo on an artisan white bun.
Heart Throb Slider(Vegetarian)$6.99
Housemade Vegetarian patty made of beans, potatoes, quinoa served with arugula, sprouts, tortilla chips, red onions, tomatoes and serano chili mayo on a multi-grain bun.
Carolina Babe Slider(Pork)$6.99
Pulled pork, housemade BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp cole slaw on an artisan white bun
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

324 University Ave

Palo Alto CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
