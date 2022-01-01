La Bodeguita del Medio
463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Popular Items
Cocktails
Mojito
Hot mulled cider
Cafe Cubano Martini
Cuba Libre
Cuban Sidecar
Dark' n Stormy
El Presidente
Havana Sunrise
Hemingway
J.S.P.M.
Margarita
Margarita: Cad
Margarita: Top Shelf
Mario
Mezcalito
Nacional #1
Paloma
Rum Rickey
S.T. Old Fashioned
Zacapa Manhattan
Sangria: Blood Orange
Sangria: Cava
Sangria: White
Sangria: Red
Sangria: Rosé
Sangria: Sandia
The Angelita
Georgie's Zafra Sour
Rum Negroni
Ti' Punch
Apple Toddy
Wines: BTG
GL Aix Rose
GL Alta Vista Malbec
GL Altos Ibericos Tempranillo
GL Bellenos 'Heritage'
GL Celeste 'Crianza'
GL Celeste 'Verdejo'
GL Eric Kent 'Untethered'
GL Imagery Chardonnay
GL Imagery Pinot Noir
GL Landmark Chardonnay
GL Mercat Cava
GL Turnbull Cabernet Sauv
GL Compas Sauv Blanc
Pazo de Bruxas Albariño
Wines: Red
Corkage 750ml
Alta Vista Malbec
Altos Ibericos Tempranillo
Bellenos 'Heritage'
Bodegas Alion Tinto Fino
Branham Vineyard 'Hobo' Zinfandel
Brown Estate 'Chaos Theory' Red
Celeste 'Tinto Fino'
Eric Kent 'Untethered'
Hale Mary Pinot Noir
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon
Imagery Pinot Noir
Mindego Ridge Pinot Noir
Muga 'Reserva' Tempranillo 375 ml
Navarro Pinot Noir
Numanthia Tinta de Toro
Pintia
Ramey 'Claret' Cabernet Blend 375ml
Ridge 'Pagani Ranch' Zinfandel
Roda 'Reserva' Tempranillo Blend
Thackrey Pleiades XXV Blend
Turnbull Cabernet Sauvignon
Vega Sicilia 'Unico' Tinto Fino Blend
Vega Sicilia 'Valbuena 5' Tinto Fino
Wines: White
Aix Rose
Celeste 'Verdejo'
Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noir 375ml
Imagery Chardonnay
Landmark Chardonnay
Lavantureux 'Old Vines' Chablis
Mercat Brut Cava
Mindego Ridge Chardonnay
Moët 'Dom Pérignon'
Navarro Dry Gewürztraminer
Piron 'Cremant de Bourgogne'
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs
Stuhlmuller Chardonnay
Thirot-Fournier Savignon Blanc 375ml
Campus Sauvignon Blanc
Pazo das Bruxas Albariño
Liquor
Abuelo Centuria: Panama
Angostura 1824: Trinidad & Tobago
Aniversario Pampero: Venezuela
Appleton 12 yr: Jamaica
Appleton 21 yr: Jamaica
Atlántico: Dominican Republic
Bacardi 8: Bahamas
Bacardi Limon
Barbancourt 8 yr: Haiti
Barbancourt 15 yr: Haiti
Brugal 1888: Dominican Republic
Captain Morgan Private Rsv: Puerto Rico
Clement 'Premiere Canne': Martinique
Clement 6 yr: Martinique
Cruzan Single Barrel 12 yr: USVI
Damoiseau XO: Martinique
Diplomatico 'Reserva': Venezuela
Diplomatico 'Amabssador': Venezuela
Don Pancho 8 yr: Panama
Don Pancho 18 yr: Panama
Don Q ‘Gran Anejo’ 12 yr: Puerto Rico
El Dorado 12 yr: Guyana
El Dorado 21 yr: Guyana
Facundo 'Neo': Puerto Rico
Facundo 'Eximo': Puerto Rico
Facundo 'Exquisito': Puerto Rico
Facundo 'Paraiso': Puerto Rico
Flor de Caña 7 yr: Nicaragua
Flor de Caña 'Centenario' 18 yr: Nicaragua
Flor de Caña 'Single Estate' 25 yr: Nicaragua
Fundacion XX 20 yr: Costa Rica
Goslings 'Black Seal' 3 yr: Bermuda
Goslings 'Family Reserve Extra Old': Bermuda
Havana Club 'Clásico': Puerto Rico
Havana Club Blanco: Puerto Rico
Kraken: USVI
La Favorite Agricole 3 yr: Martinique
Matusalem 15 yr: Dominican Republic
Mount Gay Eclipse: Barbados
Mount Gay XO 'Extra Old' 10 yr: Barbados
Mount Gay 'Old Cask 1703': Barbados
Neisson 10 yr: Martinique
Plantation '3 Star': Barbados
Plantation 5 yr: Barbados
Plantation 'Pineapple': Barbados
Pyrat X.O. 15 yr: Anguilla
Rhum J.M. Blanc: Martinique
Rhum J.M. '2002' Vieux: Martinique
Sailor Jerry
Santa Teresa 1796: Venezuela
Smith & Cross 3 yr: Jamaica
Westerhall 3 yr: Grenada
Zacapa 23: Guatemala
Zacapa 'Negra': Guatemala
Zacapa 'XO': Guatemala
Zafra 21 yr: Panama
Zafra 30 yr: Panama
Zaya 16 yr: Trinidad
Baker’s
Basil Hayden’s
Blanton’s
Booker’s
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniel's
Knob Creek
Maker’s Mark
Noah’s Mill
Suntory: Hibiki
Suntory: Toki
Suntory: Yamazaki
Templeton Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Willett 'Pot Still Reserve'
Woodford Reserve
Bushmills
Jameson
El Charro (W): Silver
Espolon: Silver
Patron: Silver
Cazadores: Reposado
Clase Azul: Reposado
Corzo: Anejo
Fortaleza: Añejo
El Silencio: Mezcal
Corzo: Silver
Dewars
Chivas
Dalwhinnie 15 yr
Glenfarclas 21 yr
Glenfiddich 'Solera Reserve' 15 yr
Glenlivet 12 yr
Glenmorangie 18 yr
Glentrothes NV 'Select Reserve'
Johnnie Walker 'Black'
Johnnie Walker 'Blue'
Johnnie Walker 'Red'
Lagavulin 16 yr
Laphroaig 10 yr
Macallan 12 yr
Macallan 18 yr
Oban 14 yr
Talisker 10 yr
Sobieski (W)
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Ketel 1
R6 Vodka
Stoli
Suntory Haku Vodka
Beefeater
Bombay Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Adrien Camut Calvados: 6 yr
Camut 'Privilege' Calvados: 18 yr
Daron Calvados
Courvoisier 'VS' Cognac
Delamain 'Vesper' Cognac
Hennessey 'XO' Cognac
Martell 'Cordon Bleu' Cognac
Pierre Ferrand 'Cigare' Cognac
Remy Martin 'VSOP' Cognac
Lepanto Brandy: Pedro Ximénez
Cardenal Mendoza Brandy: Gran Reserva
Torres 10 'Yellow Label' Brandy
Graham's 'Six Grapes' Ruby Port
Taylor 10 yr Tawny Port
Taylor 30 yr Tawny Port
Dow's 1985 Vintage Port
Cossart Gordon 5 yr Madeira
Blandy's 10 yr Madeira
Amontillado 'Los Arcos' Sherry
Oloroso 'Don Nuño' Sherry
Moscatel 'Emilin' Sherry
Oremus Tokaji
Amaretto
Aperol
Apricot
Bailey's
Campari
Chambord Cassis
Cointreau
Cynar
Drambuie
Dry Curacao: PF
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lillet
Maraschino
Pama
Pernod
Sambuca
St. Germain
Tuaca
Vermouth: Dry
Vermouth: Sweet
Violette
Chartreuse: Green
Amaro Nonino
Luxardo Bianco
Magdala
Rum Tasting A: 'Facundo'
Rum Tasting B: 'Traditional'
Rum Tasting C: 'Los Tesoros'
Beer & Cider
Anderson Valley ‘Boont Amber Ale’
Benediktiner 'Hefeweizen'
Bitburger 'Drive' NA
Chimay Trappist 'Blue' 750ml
Chimay Trappist ‘White’
Hatuey ‘Original Cuban' Ale
Orval Trappist Pale Ale
Westmalle Trappist 'Dubbel'
Konig Pilsner
Absolution 405
Ottakaringer Lager
Galipette Organic Cider
Spencer Trappist
NA Beverages
Basil-Ginger Elixir
MWA
Spritzer - Cranberry
Spritzer - Grapefruit
Spritzer - Orange
Spritzer - Pineapple
San. Benedetto: Large
Evian
Goslings Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
Clandestinos
Appetizers
Camarones con Mojo
Crab Cakes
blue crab, jo#1 seasoning...classic 'terrapin' recipe, roasted corn salsa, avocado-cilantro pesto, sofrito sauce
Croquetas
crispy potato fritters with manchego cheese, carrot slaw, side of tamarind-smoked jalapeno BBQ sauce (super popular with kids)
Marinated Olives
3 types of olives (vary), orange zest, spices (vegan)
Mariquitas Chips
housemade plantain chips, lightly salted, black bean salsa (vegan)
Mussels
pan roasted PEI black mussels with sour orange, soy sauce, garlic and cuban table oil (CTO)
Pork Empanadas
three housemade pork picadillo turnovers, filled with chilis, cheese, with red cabbage slaw, black bean salsa & jalapeno-coconut sauce
Shrimp Ceviche
shrimp cured in key lime juice, black beans, habanero, red onion, coconut milk, cilantro
Calamari
crispy calamari with a fresh side of papaya tartar sauce
Shrimp Croquetas
Salads/Soups
Ensalada de Yesica
mixed greens, tossed with roasted shaved corn & pepper salsa, black beans, carrots, flambeau radish, citrus-cumin vinaigrette
Palmitos Salad
hearts of palm, tossed with frisee, radicchio, supremed ruby red grapefruit, sugar cane walnuts, avocado, lime vinaigrette (vegan)
Plantain Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
baby spinach, arugula, toasted pepitas, aged sherry vinaigrette, finished with 2 rounds of crispy plantain crusted, warm goat cheese
Raw Slaw
shaved green cabbage, carrots, cilantro, jalapeno, smoked paprika vinaigrette (vegan)
Black Bean Soup: Bowl
black bean soup, spanish onion, parsley. same delicious recipe from when we opened in 1997! (vegan)
Black Bean Soup: Cup
black bean soup, spanish onion, parsley (vegan - same delicious recipe from when we opened in 1997!)
Entrées
Arroz con Pollo
tender slow roasted 'cuban style' chicken, spiced yellow rice, pollo braising sauce, sweet platanos maduros, roasted red pepper sofrito sauce
Caribbean Curry
mild turmeric based curry, spinach, yuca, sweet red peppers, coconut milk, chili peppers, veggies... optional shrimp or chicken add-on
'Impossible' Savory Hash
simmered with roasted tomatoes, chilis, sultanas, capers, and olives, served with black beans, laurel-scented rice, and braised purple cabbage ('plant based')
Pasta Verde
pasta, spinach, squash, petit pois, asparagus, aged manchego cheese, avocado-cilantro butter sauce, pimenton dela vera oil, avocado (vegan upon special request)
Pork Masitas
slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace
#1 Bindle of BBQ Ribs
new in 2020... served smothered in guava BBQ sauce, with fried yuca on the side with spicy ketchup and a side of raw slaw with 'MHS' aioli
Ropa Vieja
braised/shredded skirt steak stewed with peppers, tomatoes and chilis, spiced yellow rice, sofrito sauce, platanos maduros
Tierra y Mar
marinated skirt steak, coconut crusted shrimp, sofrito mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, avocado-cilantro pesto (no nuts)
Chicharrones de Pollo Sandwich
crispy fried chicken sandwich, spicy "MHS" aioli, cabbage slaw, brioche bun, side salad MHS= medium hot sauce...housemade. try a bottle!
Cubano Sandwich
house roasted pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, dill pickle... on butter grilled acme sweet baguette
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Paella
our cuban-inspired preparation includes shrimp, mussels, chicken, and chorizo, cooked fresh to order 'en cazuela' with piquillo peppers and spiced yellow rice
Seafood 'Ajiaco'
lobster tails, black mussels, shrimp, yuca, plantains, spicy tomato cream stock, side of laurel rice
Short Person Pasta
plain side of pasta, plain cheese, butter (no green garnish, no veggies, shape of pasta varies)
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi
Sides
Desserts
Cuban Flan
traditional, housemade
Mr. Johnson's Chocolate Cake
rich, dark callebaut chocolate, dark rum-chocolate sauce
Key Lime Tart
made with fresh citrus, in small batches, graham cracker crust, guava-berry coulis
Havana Bananas
Scoop: Ice Cream
Sorbet: Pineapple
Sorbet: Blood Orange
Sorbet: Coconut
Dessert Fee
LaBoToGo: Foods
CTO Bottle
Remember our orange Cuban Table Oil? Buy a bottle for home, so many uses, just ask...
MHS Bottle
Our medium hot sauce! You may not agree on the name but everyone agrees it is delicious... On roast chicken, chiliquilles, mixed with yogurt for dipping, avocado toast, etc...
LaBoToGo: Gear
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Since 1997, La Bodeguita continues to bring delicious food, cocktails and our Cuban flair to California Avenue. We continue to be here for our neighbors & regulars...
