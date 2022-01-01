Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bodeguita del Medio

1 Review

$$

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Order Again

Popular Items

Arroz con Pollo
Ropa Vieja
Pork Empanadas

Cocktails

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER

Mojito

$13.20

Hot mulled cider

$15.80Out of stock

Cafe Cubano Martini

$15.80

Cuba Libre

$13.20

Cuban Sidecar

$13.80

Dark' n Stormy

$13.80

El Presidente

$14.80

Havana Sunrise

$13.80

Hemingway

$14.20

J.S.P.M.

$15.20

Margarita

$14.20

Margarita: Cad

$14.80

Margarita: Top Shelf

$15.40

Mario

$14.40

Mezcalito

$15.80

Nacional #1

$15.20

Paloma

$14.60

Rum Rickey

$13.60

S.T. Old Fashioned

$15.40

Zacapa Manhattan

$15.40

Sangria: Blood Orange

$14.80Out of stock

Sangria: Cava

$15.40Out of stock

Sangria: White

$14.20Out of stock

Sangria: Red

$14.20Out of stock

Sangria: Rosé

$14.80

Sangria: Sandia

$14.80Out of stock

The Angelita

$16.40

Georgie's Zafra Sour

$16.80Out of stock

Rum Negroni

$14.20

Ti' Punch

$13.80

Apple Toddy

$15.80

Wines: BTG

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER

GL Aix Rose

$14.20

GL Alta Vista Malbec

$11.20

GL Altos Ibericos Tempranillo

$12.40

GL Bellenos 'Heritage'

$14.80

GL Celeste 'Crianza'

$15.20

GL Celeste 'Verdejo'

$15.20

GL Eric Kent 'Untethered'

$14.40

GL Imagery Chardonnay

$12.40

GL Imagery Pinot Noir

$12.80

GL Landmark Chardonnay

$16.80

GL Mercat Cava

$14.00

GL Turnbull Cabernet Sauv

$18.40

GL Compas Sauv Blanc

$12.20

Pazo de Bruxas Albariño

$11.40

Wines: Red

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER

Corkage 750ml

$25.00

Alta Vista Malbec

$45.00

Altos Ibericos Tempranillo

$44.00

Bellenos 'Heritage'

$60.00

Bodegas Alion Tinto Fino

$220.00

Branham Vineyard 'Hobo' Zinfandel

$62.00

Brown Estate 'Chaos Theory' Red

$72.00

Celeste 'Tinto Fino'

$61.00

Eric Kent 'Untethered'

$58.00

Hale Mary Pinot Noir

$68.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$48.00

Mindego Ridge Pinot Noir

$62.00

Muga 'Reserva' Tempranillo 375 ml

$39.00

Navarro Pinot Noir

$48.00

Numanthia Tinta de Toro

$98.00Out of stock

Pintia

$128.00

Ramey 'Claret' Cabernet Blend 375ml

$48.00

Ridge 'Pagani Ranch' Zinfandel

$74.00

Roda 'Reserva' Tempranillo Blend

$112.00Out of stock

Thackrey Pleiades XXV Blend

$50.00

Turnbull Cabernet Sauvignon

$74.00

Vega Sicilia 'Unico' Tinto Fino Blend

$464.00

Vega Sicilia 'Valbuena 5' Tinto Fino

$286.00

Wines: White

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER

Aix Rose

$48.00

Celeste 'Verdejo'

$61.00

Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noir 375ml

$34.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$50.00

Landmark Chardonnay

$66.00

Lavantureux 'Old Vines' Chablis

$68.00

Mercat Brut Cava

$56.00

Mindego Ridge Chardonnay

$68.00

Moët 'Dom Pérignon'

$368.00

Navarro Dry Gewürztraminer

$58.00

Piron 'Cremant de Bourgogne'

$58.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

$88.00

Stuhlmuller Chardonnay

$68.00

Thirot-Fournier Savignon Blanc 375ml

$36.00

Campus Sauvignon Blanc

$49.00Out of stock

Pazo das Bruxas Albariño

$46.00

Liquor

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER

Abuelo Centuria: Panama

$28.00

Angostura 1824: Trinidad & Tobago

$21.00

Aniversario Pampero: Venezuela

$12.80

Appleton 12 yr: Jamaica

$11.20

Appleton 21 yr: Jamaica

$21.00

Atlántico: Dominican Republic

$10.80Out of stock

Bacardi 8: Bahamas

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Barbancourt 8 yr: Haiti

$12.40

Barbancourt 15 yr: Haiti

$13.20

Brugal 1888: Dominican Republic

$15.20

Captain Morgan Private Rsv: Puerto Rico

$11.00

Clement 'Premiere Canne': Martinique

$10.00Out of stock

Clement 6 yr: Martinique

$12.20

Cruzan Single Barrel 12 yr: USVI

$10.80

Damoiseau XO: Martinique

$18.00

Diplomatico 'Reserva': Venezuela

$12.00

Diplomatico 'Amabssador': Venezuela

$36.00

Don Pancho 8 yr: Panama

$12.00

Don Pancho 18 yr: Panama

$19.20

Don Q ‘Gran Anejo’ 12 yr: Puerto Rico

$14.00

El Dorado 12 yr: Guyana

$12.00

El Dorado 21 yr: Guyana

$19.00

Facundo 'Neo': Puerto Rico

$12.00

Facundo 'Eximo': Puerto Rico

$15.20

Facundo 'Exquisito': Puerto Rico

$19.00

Facundo 'Paraiso': Puerto Rico

$36.00

Flor de Caña 7 yr: Nicaragua

$11.00Out of stock

Flor de Caña 'Centenario' 18 yr: Nicaragua

$18.00

Flor de Caña 'Single Estate' 25 yr: Nicaragua

$32.00

Fundacion XX 20 yr: Costa Rica

$12.20

Goslings 'Black Seal' 3 yr: Bermuda

$11.00

Goslings 'Family Reserve Extra Old': Bermuda

$18.60

Havana Club 'Clásico': Puerto Rico

$11.20

Havana Club Blanco: Puerto Rico

$11.20

Kraken: USVI

$9.80

La Favorite Agricole 3 yr: Martinique

$10.00

Matusalem 15 yr: Dominican Republic

$9.80

Mount Gay Eclipse: Barbados

$11.00

Mount Gay XO 'Extra Old' 10 yr: Barbados

$14.00

Mount Gay 'Old Cask 1703': Barbados

$24.00

Neisson 10 yr: Martinique

$12.40

Plantation '3 Star': Barbados

$10.40

Plantation 5 yr: Barbados

$12.20

Plantation 'Pineapple': Barbados

$10.00

Pyrat X.O. 15 yr: Anguilla

$12.60

Rhum J.M. Blanc: Martinique

$10.00

Rhum J.M. '2002' Vieux: Martinique

$32.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Santa Teresa 1796: Venezuela

$12.00

Smith & Cross 3 yr: Jamaica

$12.00

Westerhall 3 yr: Grenada

$11.00

Zacapa 23: Guatemala

$12.20

Zacapa 'Negra': Guatemala

$18.20

Zacapa 'XO': Guatemala

$26.20

Zafra 21 yr: Panama

$15.20

Zafra 30 yr: Panama

$28.00

Zaya 16 yr: Trinidad

$11.40

Baker’s

$12.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden’s

$13.00

Blanton’s

$13.00

Booker’s

$14.60Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$10.80

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker’s Mark

$8.00

Noah’s Mill

$14.00

Suntory: Hibiki

$19.00Out of stock

Suntory: Toki

$12.40

Suntory: Yamazaki

$28.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$11.20

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Willett 'Pot Still Reserve'

$15.80

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

El Charro (W): Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Espolon: Silver

$11.60

Patron: Silver

$13.20

Cazadores: Reposado

$11.80

Clase Azul: Reposado

$18.00

Corzo: Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza: Añejo

$16.40

El Silencio: Mezcal

$10.00

Corzo: Silver

$18.00

Dewars

$10.00

Chivas

$10.80

Dalwhinnie 15 yr

$16.20

Glenfarclas 21 yr

$23.00

Glenfiddich 'Solera Reserve' 15 yr

$14.40

Glenlivet 12 yr

$11.00

Glenmorangie 18 yr

$22.20

Glentrothes NV 'Select Reserve'

$11.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker 'Black'

$11.00

Johnnie Walker 'Blue'

$36.20

Johnnie Walker 'Red'

$10.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$15.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$12.80

Macallan 12 yr

$14.00

Macallan 18 yr

$32.00

Oban 14 yr

$16.00

Talisker 10 yr

$13.00

Sobieski (W)

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.40

Chopin

$11.40

Grey Goose

$12.20

Ketel 1

$11.40

R6 Vodka

$11.80

Stoli

$11.00Out of stock

Suntory Haku Vodka

$12.60

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Gin

$10.80

Bombay Sapphire

$11.60

Hendrick's

$11.60

Tanqueray

$10.40

Adrien Camut Calvados: 6 yr

$15.40

Camut 'Privilege' Calvados: 18 yr

$21.00

Daron Calvados

$10.80

Courvoisier 'VS' Cognac

$10.80

Delamain 'Vesper' Cognac

$30.00

Hennessey 'XO' Cognac

$35.00

Martell 'Cordon Bleu' Cognac

$28.80

Pierre Ferrand 'Cigare' Cognac

$15.00

Remy Martin 'VSOP' Cognac

$14.40

Lepanto Brandy: Pedro Ximénez

$14.20Out of stock

Cardenal Mendoza Brandy: Gran Reserva

$12.40

Torres 10 'Yellow Label' Brandy

$11.00

Graham's 'Six Grapes' Ruby Port

$12.20

Taylor 10 yr Tawny Port

$12.60

Taylor 30 yr Tawny Port

$27.00

Dow's 1985 Vintage Port

$26.00Out of stock

Cossart Gordon 5 yr Madeira

$11.00

Blandy's 10 yr Madeira

$14.00

Amontillado 'Los Arcos' Sherry

$9.80

Oloroso 'Don Nuño' Sherry

$9.80

Moscatel 'Emilin' Sherry

$9.80

Oremus Tokaji

$11.80

Amaretto

$9.80

Aperol

$10.00

Apricot

$9.00

Bailey's

$10.80

Campari

$10.80

Chambord Cassis

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Dry Curacao: PF

$9.00

Fernet

$10.80

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.20

Kahlua

$9.00

Lillet

$9.00

Maraschino

$9.00

Pama

$9.00

Pernod

$9.00

Sambuca

$10.80

St. Germain

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Vermouth: Dry

$9.00

Vermouth: Sweet

$9.00

Violette

$9.80

Chartreuse: Green

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

Luxardo Bianco

Magdala

Rum Tasting A: 'Facundo'

$24.00

Rum Tasting B: 'Traditional'

$14.00

Rum Tasting C: 'Los Tesoros'

$32.00

Beer & Cider

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER

Anderson Valley ‘Boont Amber Ale’

$7.40

Benediktiner 'Hefeweizen'

$9.20

Bitburger 'Drive' NA

$4.60

Chimay Trappist 'Blue' 750ml

$32.00

Chimay Trappist ‘White’

$11.80

Hatuey ‘Original Cuban' Ale

$5.60

Orval Trappist Pale Ale

$12.40

Westmalle Trappist 'Dubbel'

$12.40

Konig Pilsner

$7.40

Absolution 405

$9.20

Ottakaringer Lager

$7.40

Galipette Organic Cider

$7.40

Spencer Trappist

$8.20

NA Beverages

Basil-Ginger Elixir

$8.20

MWA

$6.00

Spritzer - Cranberry

$5.00

Spritzer - Grapefruit

$5.00

Spritzer - Orange

$5.00

Spritzer - Pineapple

$5.00

San. Benedetto: Large

$8.00

Evian

$8.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.60

Tonic

$2.60

Club Soda

$1.40

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Clandestinos

MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER

Black Tot ‘Last Consignment’

$80.00Out of stock

'Rhum St. James’

$160.00

Cadenhead’s ‘Cask Strength’

$56.00

‘Fine Old Jamaican 1945’

$195.00

Reserva de la Serrallés

$155.00

Appetizers

Camarones con Mojo

$16.40
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.80

blue crab, jo#1 seasoning...classic 'terrapin' recipe, roasted corn salsa, avocado-cilantro pesto, sofrito sauce

Croquetas

Croquetas

$13.80

crispy potato fritters with manchego cheese, carrot slaw, side of tamarind-smoked jalapeno BBQ sauce (super popular with kids)

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$6.80

3 types of olives (vary), orange zest, spices (vegan)

Mariquitas Chips

Mariquitas Chips

$8.40

housemade plantain chips, lightly salted, black bean salsa (vegan)

Mussels

$16.40

pan roasted PEI black mussels with sour orange, soy sauce, garlic and cuban table oil (CTO)

Pork Empanadas

Pork Empanadas

$15.80

three housemade pork picadillo turnovers, filled with chilis, cheese, with red cabbage slaw, black bean salsa & jalapeno-coconut sauce

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.40

shrimp cured in key lime juice, black beans, habanero, red onion, coconut milk, cilantro

Calamari

$16.80Out of stock

crispy calamari with a fresh side of papaya tartar sauce

Shrimp Croquetas

$16.80

Salads/Soups

Ensalada de Yesica

Ensalada de Yesica

$10.60

mixed greens, tossed with roasted shaved corn & pepper salsa, black beans, carrots, flambeau radish, citrus-cumin vinaigrette

Palmitos Salad

Palmitos Salad

$13.40

hearts of palm, tossed with frisee, radicchio, supremed ruby red grapefruit, sugar cane walnuts, avocado, lime vinaigrette (vegan)

Plantain Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Plantain Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$15.80

baby spinach, arugula, toasted pepitas, aged sherry vinaigrette, finished with 2 rounds of crispy plantain crusted, warm goat cheese

Raw Slaw

$8.00

shaved green cabbage, carrots, cilantro, jalapeno, smoked paprika vinaigrette (vegan)

Black Bean Soup: Bowl

Black Bean Soup: Bowl

$8.20

black bean soup, spanish onion, parsley. same delicious recipe from when we opened in 1997! (vegan)

Black Bean Soup: Cup

$5.80

black bean soup, spanish onion, parsley (vegan - same delicious recipe from when we opened in 1997!)

Entrées

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$24.20

tender slow roasted 'cuban style' chicken, spiced yellow rice, pollo braising sauce, sweet platanos maduros, roasted red pepper sofrito sauce

Caribbean Curry

Caribbean Curry

$24.80

mild turmeric based curry, spinach, yuca, sweet red peppers, coconut milk, chili peppers, veggies... optional shrimp or chicken add-on

'Impossible' Savory Hash

$25.20

simmered with roasted tomatoes, chilis, sultanas, capers, and olives, served with black beans, laurel-scented rice, and braised purple cabbage ('plant based')

Pasta Verde

$24.80

pasta, spinach, squash, petit pois, asparagus, aged manchego cheese, avocado-cilantro butter sauce, pimenton dela vera oil, avocado (vegan upon special request)

Pork Masitas

Pork Masitas

$24.80

slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace

#1 Bindle of BBQ Ribs

$24.80

new in 2020... served smothered in guava BBQ sauce, with fried yuca on the side with spicy ketchup and a side of raw slaw with 'MHS' aioli

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$26.40

braised/shredded skirt steak stewed with peppers, tomatoes and chilis, spiced yellow rice, sofrito sauce, platanos maduros

Tierra y Mar

Tierra y Mar

$29.40

marinated skirt steak, coconut crusted shrimp, sofrito mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, avocado-cilantro pesto (no nuts)

Chicharrones de Pollo Sandwich

Chicharrones de Pollo Sandwich

$16.80

crispy fried chicken sandwich, spicy "MHS" aioli, cabbage slaw, brioche bun, side salad MHS= medium hot sauce...housemade. try a bottle!

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$16.80

house roasted pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, dill pickle... on butter grilled acme sweet baguette

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.80
Paella

Paella

$58.40

our cuban-inspired preparation includes shrimp, mussels, chicken, and chorizo, cooked fresh to order 'en cazuela' with piquillo peppers and spiced yellow rice

Seafood 'Ajiaco'

Seafood 'Ajiaco'

$69.20

lobster tails, black mussels, shrimp, yuca, plantains, spicy tomato cream stock, side of laurel rice

Short Person Pasta

$8.00

plain side of pasta, plain cheese, butter (no green garnish, no veggies, shape of pasta varies)

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi

$28.40Out of stock

Sides

Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$8.00

crispy yuca root, served with our delicious homemade ketchup

Maduros

Maduros

$8.00

sauteed ripe, sweet, plantains

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Laurel Rice

$8.00

Yellow Rice

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Red Cabbage Slaw

$6.40

Sautéed Zucchini

$8.00

Coco Shrimp (1)

$5.00

S/ Avocado

$3.00

Extra Garnish Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Cuban Flan

$9.20

traditional, housemade

Mr. Johnson's Chocolate Cake

$10.80

rich, dark callebaut chocolate, dark rum-chocolate sauce

Key Lime Tart

$9.40

made with fresh citrus, in small batches, graham cracker crust, guava-berry coulis

Havana Bananas

$13.40

Scoop: Ice Cream

$5.80

Sorbet: Pineapple

$8.20

Sorbet: Blood Orange

$8.20Out of stock

Sorbet: Coconut

$8.20Out of stock

Dessert Fee

$2.50

LaBoToGo: Foods

CTO Bottle

$13.80

Remember our orange Cuban Table Oil? Buy a bottle for home, so many uses, just ask...

MHS Bottle

$12.40Out of stock

Our medium hot sauce! You may not agree on the name but everyone agrees it is delicious... On roast chicken, chiliquilles, mixed with yogurt for dipping, avocado toast, etc...

LaBoToGo: Gear

La Bo Beanie

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1997, La Bodeguita continues to bring delicious food, cocktails and our Cuban flair to California Avenue. We continue to be here for our neighbors & regulars...

Location

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Directions

Gallery
La Bodeguita del Medio image
La Bodeguita del Medio image
La Bodeguita del Medio image

