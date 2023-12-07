Café Parisien Stanford Hospital
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 Pasteur Drive, Suite A, Palo Alto, CA 94304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
4.1 • 1,419
170 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
View restaurant
Hummus Mediterranean Kitchen - Stanford - 180 El Camino Real, Bldg. E, Space 715C
No Reviews
180 El Camino Real, Bldg. E, Space 715C Palo alto, CA 94304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palo Alto
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
4.1 • 1,419
170 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
View restaurant