Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vina Enoteca

review star

No reviews yet

700 Welch Rd,Ste 110

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ANTIPASTI

Insalata Verde

$13.00

mixed baby lettuce/ shaved seasonal vegetables/ golden balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Cesare

$22.00

sweet gem lettuce/ parmigiano reggiano/ focaccia croutons/ anchovies dressing/ marinated anchovies

Insalata di Cicoria

$22.00

mix chicory salad/granny smith apple/fennel/radishes/pecorino/candied walnut/cider vinaigrette

Polipo alla Griglia

$28.00

grilled octopus/ salsa agrodolce/ arugula puree/ pancetta/ crispy fingerling potatoes

Manzo Tonnato

$26.00

beef carpaccio/tonnata sauce/capes/shallots/mustard greens/shaved parmigiano reggiano

Stracciatella e Prosciutto

$25.00

starcciatella cheese/prosciutto crudo di parma/asian pear/EVOO

Gnocco Fritto

$6.00

ANTIPASTI Special

PASTA

Mezze Maniche Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

homemade mezze maniche pasta, black peppercorn / pecorino romano

Bucatini All' Amatriciana

$24.00

homemade bucatini pasta, san marzano tomato/guanciale/pecorino/black pepper

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$26.00

homemade egg tagliatelle pasta / ragu Bolognese

Bottoni di Barbaietole

$25.00

roasted beets and ricotta stuffed pasta/hazelnut/brown butter/manodori balsamico/poppy seeds

Linguini all’ Aragosta

$42.00

egg linguini/ lobster/ cherry tomatoes/ lemon zest/ saffron

Rotolo di Verdure

$25.00

pasta stuffed rotolo/ricotta and spinach/nutmeg/tomato confit/tomato sauce/basil/parmiggiano reggiano

PASTA Special

Pasta per Bambini

$13.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$18.00

mozzarella / tomato sauce / basil / extra virgin olive oil

Emiliana

$24.00

bianca / prosciutto di parma / parmigiano reggiano / arugula

Salamino

$23.00

mozzarella / tomato sauce / salamino / mamma’s lil peppers

Salsiccia e Broccoli

$24.00

pork sausage / broccoli di ciccio / red onions / pecorino

Funghi

$25.00

bianca / spinach / shallots / garlic / cremini mchrooms / taleggio

Zucchini e Ricotta

$25.00

bianca / summer squash/ pecorino / ricotta/ pesto/lemon oil/ garlic

PIZZA Special

SECONDI

Vina’s Burger

$24.00

grass-fed beef/ taleggio cheese/ caramelized onions/tomatoes/lettuce/fries/ spicy calabrian aioli/ sesame brioche bun

Halibut

$37.00

halibut/ riso selvatico/ snowpeas/ artichokes/ salsa verde

Short Rib

$42.00

SECONDI Special

DOLCI

Panna Cotta

$13.00

yogurt panna cotta / balsamic strawberries/ mint/vanilla streusel

Tiramisu

$10.00

homemade pan di spagna, mascarpone, cocoa nibs, marsala gel

Cioccolato

$13.00

chocolate pate a choux/ chocolate mousee/ amarena fabbri/ salted caramel

Zeppole

$13.00

DOLCI Special

Cake Fee

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coca Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Panna Still Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino Soda

$5.00

San Pellegrino Water

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$4.00

Machiato

$4.50

Decaf Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Decaf Caffe Latte

$5.00

Caffe Americano

$4.50

Decaf Americano

$4.50

COFFEE & TEA

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Decaf Americano

$4.50

Capuccino

$5.00

Decaf Capuccino

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vina Enoteca is a full-service Italian restaurant and bar located at the Stanford Barn in Palo Alto. Vina Enoteca brings the rustic charm of Italy to the Silicon Valley with food that warms the soul in a setting unlike any other. Come gather with family and friends and sip fine wine, craft cocktails and savor modern Italian cuisine in a comfortable setting. Our fantastic team will guide you through an unforgettable dining experience.

Website

Location

700 Welch Rd,Ste 110, Palo Alto, CA 94304

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacific Catch - Palo Alto
orange star4.6 • 4,108
711 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star3.0 • 861
855 El Camino Real Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Roost and Roast
orange starNo Reviews
855 El Camino Real #161 Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto
orange star4.7 • 7,795
651 Emerson St Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Wildseed - Palo Alto
orange starNo Reviews
855 El Camino Real Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Sushi House
orange star3.9 • 490
855 El Camino Real Ste 158 Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palo Alto

Pizzeria Delfina - Palo Alto
orange star4.7 • 7,795
651 Emerson St Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto
orange star4.6 • 6,361
3163 Middlefield Rd Palo Alto, CA 94306
View restaurantnext
Bare Bowls
orange star4.7 • 5,365
530 Emerson St Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Palo Alto
orange star4.6 • 4,108
711 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
View restaurantnext
SliderBar
orange star4.1 • 3,676
324 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Palo Alto
orange star4.1 • 2,782
261 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palo Alto
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston