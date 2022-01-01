Restaurant info

Vina Enoteca is a full-service Italian restaurant and bar located at the Stanford Barn in Palo Alto. Vina Enoteca brings the rustic charm of Italy to the Silicon Valley with food that warms the soul in a setting unlike any other. Come gather with family and friends and sip fine wine, craft cocktails and savor modern Italian cuisine in a comfortable setting. Our fantastic team will guide you through an unforgettable dining experience.

Website