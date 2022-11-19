Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

3160 N. Shoreline Blvd

Mountain View, CA 94043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Kayak
Pedalboat
Double Kayak

Hourly Rentals

Pedalboat

Pedalboat

$30.00

Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).

Bicycle

Bicycle

$18.00

Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Rowboat

Rowboat

$28.00

Holds up to 3 people. Includes PFDs (required).

Tandem Bicycle

Tandem Bicycle

$26.00

Holds 2 people. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Canoe

Canoe

$30.00

Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).

Bicycle with Tug-a-bug

Bicycle with Tug-a-bug

$26.00Out of stock

Holds 1 adult and 1 child. Adult bicycle with "Tug-a-bug" tag-along bicycle attachment for child. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Single Kayak

Single Kayak

$26.00

Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).

Bicycle with Kids' Trailer

Bicycle with Kids' Trailer

$26.00

Holds 1 adult, 2 children. Adult bicycle with stroller-type attachment for kids. Trailer holds 1-2 kids, maximum combined weight of 90 lbs. Includes helmets (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Enclosed Kayak

Enclosed Kayak

$28.00

Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).

Standard Windsurfer (2 hours)

Standard Windsurfer (2 hours)

$50.00

2 hour rental. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron sail, 1.0 - 5.0 square meters) and board (Beach 225, Beach 160). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.

Double Kayak

Double Kayak

$32.00

Holds 2 people. Includes PFDs (required).

High Performance Windsurfer (2 hours)

High Performance Windsurfer (2 hours)

$60.00

2 hour rental. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron or monofilm sail, up to 7.8 square meters) and board (options may include Goya Volar 130, Volar 145, Bic Techno 148). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.

Sailboat (Capri)

Sailboat (Capri)

$50.00

Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).

Windsurfing Harness

Windsurfing Harness

$8.00

For use with High Performance Windsurfer. Size may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office.

Laser Sailboat

$50.00

Laser holds up to 2 people. Valid Laser Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).

Wetsuit

Wetsuit

$10.00
Bug Sailboat

Bug Sailboat

$50.00Out of stock

Bug holds up to 2 people. Valid Bug Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).

Stand Up Paddleboard

Stand Up Paddleboard

$30.00

Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).

Kid's Scooter

Kid's Scooter

$12.00

Holds 1 child (ages 2-5). Includes helmet (required).

Half Day Rentals

Pedalboat

Pedalboat

$60.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).

Bicycle

Bicycle

$35.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Rowboat

Rowboat

$55.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds up to 3 people. Includes PFDs (required).

Tandem Bicycle

Tandem Bicycle

$50.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 2 people. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Canoe

Canoe

$60.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds up to 4 people. Includes PFDs (required).

Bicycle with Tug-a-Bug

Bicycle with Tug-a-Bug

$50.00Out of stock

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 adult and 1 child. Adult bicycle with "Tug-a-bug" tag-along bicycle attachment for child. Helmets included (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Single Kayak

Single Kayak

$50.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).

Bicycle with Kids' Trailer

Bicycle with Kids' Trailer

$50.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 adult, 2 children. Adult bicycle with stroller-type attachment for kids. Trailer holds 1-2 kids, maximum combined weight of 90 lbs. Includes helmets (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).

Enclosed Kayak

Enclosed Kayak

$55.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).

Standard Windsurfer

Standard Windsurfer

$70.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron sail, 1.0 - 5.0 square meters) and board (Beach 225, Beach 160). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.

Double Kayak

Double Kayak

$62.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 2 people. Includes PFDs (required).

High Performance Windsurfer

High Performance Windsurfer

$80.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required). Valid windsurfing certification or proof of prior knowledge/qualification is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this equipment online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Choice of sail (dacron or monofilm sail, up to 7.8 square meters) and board (options may include Goya Volar 130, Volar 145, Bic Techno 148). Sail and board may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office. Subject to availability.

Sailboat (Capri)

Sailboat (Capri)

$98.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).

Windsurfing Harness

Windsurfing Harness

$8.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. For use with High Performance Windsurfer. Size may be specified when checking in at Boathouse office.

Laser Sailboat

$98.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Laser holds up to 2 people. Valid Laser Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).

Wetsuit

Wetsuit

$10.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours.

Bug Sailboat

Bug Sailboat

$98.00Out of stock

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Bug holds up to 2 people. Valid Bug Rental Card issued by Shoreline Lake is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).

Stand Up Paddleboard

Stand Up Paddleboard

$60.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 person. Includes PFD (required).

Kid's Scooter

Kid's Scooter

$22.00

Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours. Holds 1 child (ages 2-5). Includes helmet (required).

Camp Fees

Camp Shoreline Materials Fee (MV Rec)

$50.00

Materials fee for Camp Shoreline. Required for people who have registered through the City of Mountain View Recreation Department (registrants from other sources have already paid this fee). When purchasing, please use the same email address as you have on file with MV Recreation to facilitate matching your purchase with the correct registration.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

A true respite in Silicon Valley

Location

3160 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, CA 94043

Directions

Gallery
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro image
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro image
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro image

Map
