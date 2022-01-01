Mountain View breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Mountain View

Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro image

 

Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro

3160 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View

Popular items
Sailboat (Capri)$50.00
Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).
Bicycle$18.00
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
Bicycle$35.00
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
More about Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View image

 

Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View

2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

Popular items
Sausage & Eggs$13.00
Sausage, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
Bacon & Eggs$13.00
Bacon, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
French Toast with Strawberry's and Bananas$12.00
Served with Strawberries and fresh bananas on top!
More about Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View
Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz image

 

Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

135 Castro Street, Mountain view

Popular items
GYRO$13.95
GYRO PLATE (lamb & beef)$17.95
Pommes Frites (fries)$7.45
More about Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

