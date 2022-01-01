Mountain View breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mountain View
More about Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
3160 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Sailboat (Capri)
|$50.00
Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).
|Bicycle
|$18.00
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
|Bicycle
|$35.00
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
More about Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View
Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View
2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Sausage & Eggs
|$13.00
Sausage, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
|Bacon & Eggs
|$13.00
Bacon, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
|French Toast with Strawberry's and Bananas
|$12.00
Served with Strawberries and fresh bananas on top!