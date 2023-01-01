Biryani in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Gongura Mutton Biryani
|$13.99
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
|$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Chicken Fry Piece Biryani
|$11.99
Chicken Fry Piece Biryani is a popular South Asian rice dish that is made with aromatic spices, tender roasted chicken, and fragrant basmati rice.
Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.
288 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani
|$15.99
Aged basmati rice cooked dum style with vegetables and spices