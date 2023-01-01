Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gongura Mutton Biryani$13.99
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Chicken Fry Piece Biryani$11.99
Chicken Fry Piece Biryani is a popular South Asian rice dish that is made with aromatic spices, tender roasted chicken, and fragrant basmati rice.
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Banner pic

 

Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

288 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani$15.99
Aged basmati rice cooked dum style with vegetables and spices
More about Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

