Appetizers

Potato and Peas Samosa

$5.99

Crispy patties stuffed with potatoes, peas, herbs, and spices

Asparagus Cheese Tikki

$7.99

Asparagus and cheese patties served with salad and chutneys

Palak Chaat

$11.99

Flash fried spinach, mint and tamarind chutneys, and yogurt

Dry Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Crispy cauliflower tossed with onion, bell pepper, green onion, and tangy tomato sauce

Dry Chili Chicken

$14.99

Spicy boneless chicken cubes tossed with green chili, bell peppers, onion, and red chili sauce

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$14.99

North Indian style fish fritters

Crispy Calamari

$13.99

Battered and fried crispy calamari

Nimbu Chicken

$17.99

Roasted chicken, ginger, spices, and fresh lemon juice

Trio Chicken

$19.99

Basil chicken, malai chicken, and Peshawari chicken trio

Tandoori Sampler

$19.99

Malai chicken, lasuni jhinga, and lamb seekh kebab

Soup and Salad

Tomato Coconut Rasam

$9.99

South Indian tomato coconut soup

Mulligatawany Soup

$9.99

Delicately spiced lentil soup

Mango Olive Salad

$7.99

Mango, cucumber, bell pepper, olives, and house dressing

Rice Biryani and Rice

Saffron Rice

$4.99

Aged basmati rice with saffron

Vegetable Pulao

$11.99

Rice with peas, onion, broccoli, carrots, and spices

Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani

$15.99

Aged basmati rice cooked dum style with vegetables and spices

Lucknowi Chicken Biryani

$18.99

Aged basmati rice, cooked dum style with chicken, spices, and saffron

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$19.99

Aromatic basmati rice slow cooked with goat meat and spices in traditional 'dum' style

From Clay Oven

Cajun Paneer Tikka

$17.99

Fresh cheese, marinated in yogurt, spices, fennel seeds and chilies; skewered and cooked in clay oven

Murg Tandoori

$24.99

The "King of kebab" and the best known Indian delicacy. Whole chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, turmeric, and red chilies

Long Lachi Ka Murgh Malai

$19.99

Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in mildy spices, cooked in clay oven

Basil Chicken

$18.99

Chicken marinated with basil in hung yogurt and spices

Peshawari Chicken

$19.99

Boneless thigh chicken marinated in ginger, garlic and freshly pounded spices,cooked in clay oven

Reshmi Seekh Kabab

$18.99

Minced chicken cooked with pounded spices with cashews, garnished with mint

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$19.99

Minced lamb with onion, garlic, ginger, spices, and herbs

Garlic Shrimp

$22.99

Shrimp marinated in freshly ground garlic and spices

Tandoori King Salmon

$27.99

Alaskan salmon, ginger, and homemade garam masala

Mantra Lamb Rack

$27.99

Rack of lamb marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and spices

Indian Street Food

Vada Pav

$5.99

Spiced potato patty fritters in soft pav bread layered with tamarind and cilantro chutneys

Avocado Jhalmuri

$9.99

Puffed rice and avocado with sprouts, onions, tomato, mint, and sweet sauce

Cocktail Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Smashed samosas with garbanzo beans and chutney

Dahi Bateta Sev Poori

$8.99

Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev

Pani Poori Shots

$9.99

Crispy puffed wafers, spiced mint water, sprouts, and potatoes

Chana Bhatura

$17.99

Garbanzo beans cooked in the traditional Punjabi street food style and served with puffed leavened bread

Amritsari Kulcha Chole

$17.99

Flaky traditional layered flat bread served with spiced chickpeas

Pav Bhaji

$14.99

A mélange of spiced mixed veggies served with pav bread

Vegetarian Entrée

Organic Yellow Dal Tadka

$17.99

North Indian style yellow lentils with herbs and spices

Dal Bukhara

$17.99

Slow-simmered black lentils in chef Sandeep's-style

Harvest Mixed Vegetables

$17.99

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked with our special spices

Peshawari Chana

$17.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Mantra Malai Paneer

$18.99

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with house special spices in a creamy sauce

Amritsari Saag Paneer

$18.99

Fresh spinach, homemade cheese cubes cooked with spices and herbs

Kadai Bhindi

$19.99

Fresh okra cooked with bell pepper and traditional kadai masala

Farmer Market Vegetable Korma

$18.99

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with fresh herbs

Baigan Bhartha

$18.99

Roasted eggplant cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, and spices

Mantra Malai Kofta

$18.99

Organic vegetable dumpling in rich creamy sauce

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

$18.99

Stuffed potatoes cooked in onion sauce with mustard seeds, garnished with shredded cheese

Adraki Gobhi

$18.99

Cauliflower cooked with potatoes and ginger in house spices

Breads

Plain Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread

Butter Naan

$4.99

Leavened bread with butter

Organic Tandoori Roti

$4.99

Organic whole wheat bread

Pesto Naan

$5.99

Leavened bread with basil pesto and Parmesan

Lacha Paratha

$5.99

Flaky and layered whole wheat bread

Garlic Naan

$5.99

Leavened bread with garlic

Keema Naan

$7.99

Leavened bread stuffed with lamb and spices

Chandni Chowk Kulcha

$7.99

Choice of potato onion or paneer onion

Bread Basket

$14.99

Potato kulcha, butter naan, and lacha paratha

Ajwain Paratha

$5.99

Non-Vegetarian Entrée

Chef Special Chicken Curry

$18.99

Traditional chicken curry cooked with Indian spices

Dhunkari Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.99

Chicken simmered in a rich tomato and fenugreek gravy

Traditional Butter Chicken

$19.99

Mantra's signature shredded tandoori chicken, tomato, and cream

Mantra Lamb Roganjosh

$19.99

Classic lamb curry cooked in chef's special spices and sauces

Lamb Saag

$19.99

Lamb and spinach with spices

Punjabi Goat Curry

$19.99

Slow cooked goat with ginger, garlic, onion, and spices

Jhinga Malai Curry

$19.99

Clay oven cooked shrimp with coconut, mustard, ginger, garlic, fresh turmeric and curry leaves

Hailbut Coconut

$24.99

Marinated Alaskan halibut with coconut, mustard, ginger, garlic, fresh turmeric and curry leaves

Chicken Chettinad

$19.99

Accompaniments

Masala Papad

$5.99

Assorted lentil wafers, avocado, and mango

Avocado Garlic Raita

$7.99

Yogurt, avocado, and spices

Spinach Raita

$8.99

Cooling yogurt condiment with fresh spinach and roasted cumin

Plain Yogurt

$4.99

Onion & Pickel

Green House Salad

$4.99

Roasted Papad

$4.99

Raita

$4.99

Chef's Special

Pesto Sea Bass

$27.99

Chilean sea bass marinated in hung yogurt, spice, and pesto sauce

Garden Noodles

$14.99

Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and sauces

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Fried thickened milk dumplings soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup

Lychee Panna Cotta

$8.99

Lychee-flavored light and silky-smooth cream custard

Mango Panna Cotta

$8.99

Mango-flavored light and silky-smooth cream custard

Ginger Creme Brulee

$7.99

Rich ginger-flavored custard base topped with a layer of caramelized sugar - an Asian twist on the traditional creme brulée

Rasmalai

$7.99

Soft cottage cheese discs in sweetened and thickened milk

Malai Kulfi

$7.99

Flavorful Indian ice cream

Gajar Ka Halwa

$7.99

Rich and delicious carrot pudding

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate and molten center served with vanilla ice cream

Moong Dal Halwa

$8.99

Yellow lentil pudding mixed with nuts and dry fruits

Catering

Lentil Trays

Vegetable Trays

$40.00

Chicken trays

$50.00

Goat Trays

$70.00

Gobi Trays

$40.00

Lamb Trays

$70.00

Kabab Trays

$50.00

Chicken Kabab Trays

$60.00

Lamb Kabab Trays

$70.00

Shrimp Kabab Tray

$50.00+

Rice Trays

$20.00

Biryani Trays

$40.00

Chaat Trays

$40.00

Pakora Trays

$50.00

10 Samosas

$14.99

10 Naan

$24.99

10 Stuffed Kulchas

$39.99

Monthly specials

Chandi Ki Kaliyaan

$22.99

A delicacy of cardamom- flavored lamb in a luxurious white sauce which 'glows' like Chandi or Silver.

Shrimp Ambotik

$14.99

Goan hot and sour prawn curry with coconut, chili and tamarind.

Tofu Ki Tikki

$12.99

Vegan and protein - packed potato & tofu pattice.

First Love

$12.99

Puffed rice, khoya toppings, saffron.

Juggad Cocktail

$15.00

Lychee Nautanki Mocktail

$10.00