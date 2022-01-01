Mountain View American restaurants you'll love

Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro image

 

Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro

3160 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sailboat (Capri)$50.00
Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).
Bicycle$18.00
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
Bicycle$35.00
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
More about Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
Steins Beer Garden image

 

Steins Beer Garden

895 Villa Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Battered and breaded chicken thighs w/ french fries and oranges
Roasted Short Rib with Basil Mash$28.00
Braised short ribs, creamy mushroom marsala, basil mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables (d)
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Aged white cheddar, fontina, parmesan, topped with buttery bread crumbs. (v, wh, d)
More about Steins Beer Garden
Roger image

 

Roger

800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
hot n' crispy chicken$18.00
pickle, shrettuce, aleppo mayo, salt roasted fries
the "hangar" burger$19.00
ltop, "special" sauce, salt roasted fries
all-american scramble$10.00
scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, peppers + onions, crispy potatoes, simply dressed rocket + tomato salad
More about Roger

