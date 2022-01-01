Mountain View American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mountain View
More about Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
3160 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Sailboat (Capri)
|$50.00
Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).
|Bicycle
|$18.00
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
|Bicycle
|$35.00
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
More about Steins Beer Garden
Steins Beer Garden
895 Villa Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Battered and breaded chicken thighs w/ french fries and oranges
|Roasted Short Rib with Basil Mash
|$28.00
Braised short ribs, creamy mushroom marsala, basil mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables (d)
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Aged white cheddar, fontina, parmesan, topped with buttery bread crumbs. (v, wh, d)
More about Roger
Roger
800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View
|Popular items
|hot n' crispy chicken
|$18.00
pickle, shrettuce, aleppo mayo, salt roasted fries
|the "hangar" burger
|$19.00
ltop, "special" sauce, salt roasted fries
|all-american scramble
|$10.00
scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, peppers + onions, crispy potatoes, simply dressed rocket + tomato salad