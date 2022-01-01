Bowl of Heaven Fremont

Restaurant info

At Bowl of Heaven, we serve the healthiest açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices. The açaí berry (pronounced ah-sigh-ee) is grown in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. This antioxidant-rich superfruit is the base for all of our Bowls. We mix in fresh, frozen, and exotic super-fruits and after a quick turn of the blender–BAM!–you have heaven in a bowl. No Ice. No Dairy. No processed sugars. Just nature’s best fruit topped with granola, fresh fruit, and honey. Every spoonful of this smooth, thick, fruit concoction sends your taste buds to paradise. Who knew healthy could taste so good?