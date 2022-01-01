Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Little Madfish Fremont

review star

No reviews yet

43337 Christy St.

Fremont, CA 94538

Daily Food Specials

Super Rainbow

$14.95

Kara-age Octopus

$7.50

Sashimi Salad

$14.95

Spicy Calamari Entree

$13.00

Spicy Edamame

$5.00

Seared Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Seared Salmon Sashimi 4pc

$9.95

Blackened Salmon Bento Box

$18.95

Toro sashimi 4pc

$12.95

Toro Sashimi 10pc

$22.95

Combination Toro Special

$27.95

Spicy Seafood Yaki Udon

$14.65

Little Mad Lobster

$14.95

Mad Salmon Roll

$14.95

New Century

$12.00

Daily Drink Specials

Haku Hot Sake Small

$5.00

Haku Hot Sake Lrg

$8.00

Asahi

$7.00

Beverages

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sobe Vitamin Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Original Ramune

$3.50

Strawberry Ramune

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Orange Crush

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.75

Kids Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Raspberry Ice Tea

$1.50

Kids Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kids Sobe Water

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$0.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mist Can

$2.00

Organic Tea

$3.50

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Ramune Original

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Ramune Strawberry

$3.50

Alcoholic Beverages

805

$6.00

Asahi Pint

$7.95

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Hefeweizen

$6.00

KawaBa Hef

$6.00

KawaBa Rice

$6.00

Kawaba Ale

$6.00

Sapporo Pint

$6.00

Sapporo 33oz

$10.00

Sapporo Pitcher

$19.50

Sapporo Pitcher & Sweet Fries

$19.50

Sapporo Black

$7.95

Shock Top

$6.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Mimosa

$2.50

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Plum

$7.00

Sangria

$7.00

Lg Hot Ozeki

$3.50

Sm Hot Ozeki

$2.00

Housemade Mango

$9.50

Housemade Strawberry

$9.50

Mad Mule

$9.50

Nakano

$10.95

Sayuri Nigori

$10.95

Sparkling Peach Jelly

$5.50

Lg Haku Hot Sake

$5.50

Sm Hot Haku Sake

$3.00

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$7.85

Assorted Sashimi Aptzr

$16.50

Baked Mussels

$9.95

Combination Tempura

$9.65

Crispy Calamari

$9.65

Edamame

$3.50

Freaky Fin

$10.75

Fried Oysters

$8.60

Gyoza

$6.75

Hamachi Kama

$12.95

Hanabi

$9.95

Heart Attack

$8.10

Melting Albacore

$10.25

Miso Soup

$1.95

Potato Croquette

$5.95

Rice

$1.60

Salmon Kama

$11.95

Shrimp Shumai

$6.45

Shrimp Tempura

$8.60

Sushi Rice

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Tako Yaki

$8.60

Tofu

$2.00

Tuna Tataki

$10.95

Vegetable Tempura

$8.10

Salads

Madfish House Salad

$15.15

Honey Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Chicken Katsu Salad

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Tuna Poke Salad

$12.40

Wakame Salad

$6.75

Green Salad

$5.40

Sashimi

4 pc Sake Sashimi

$9.95

10 pc Sake Sashimi

$19.30

4 pc Maguro Sashimi

$10.95

10 pc Maguro Sashimi

$21.50

4 pc Hamachi Sashimi

$10.95

10 pc Hamachi Sashimi

$21.50

4 pc Shiromaguro Sashimi

$9.95

10 pc Shiromaguro Sashimi

$19.30

Seared Sesame Salmon Sashimi

$9.95

4 pc Toro Sashimi

$12.95

10 pc Toro Sashimi

$22.95

Nigiri

Nigiri - 2 Pieces in a Serving

Shiromaguro Nigiri

$5.65

Maguro Nigiri

$6.20

Saba Nigiri

$5.40

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.20

Sake Nigiri

$5.65

Hotate Nigiri

$6.20

Ebi Nigiri

$5.65

Spicy Hotate Nigiri

$6.60

Tako Nigiri

$6.20

Octopus Gunkan (RAW)

Ika Nigiri

$5.00

Tamago Nigiri

$4.50

Masago Nigiri

$5.90

Unagi Nigiri

$7.25

Inari Nigiri

$4.25

Seared Sesame Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Toro Nigiri

$6.95

Negi Toro With Masago Gunkan

$6.50

Classic

California Roll

$6.40

Chicken Chew Chew Roll

$8.40

Philadelphia Roll

$9.10

Rock N Roll

$9.60

Sake Maki

$5.90

Spicy Garlic Albacore Roll

$9.10

Spicy Garlic Salmon Roll

$8.90

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.55

Spider Roll

$11.80

Tekka Maki Roll

$7.00

Tempura Roll

$7.50

Toro Maki

$6.50

Baked/Flaming

Blazing Lion King

$11.95

Baked Crab Roll

$10.70

King of Lion King

$15.20

Lion King

$11.75

Lion King Jr Roll

$13.20

Mango Lobster Roll

$15.95

Baked Scallop Roll

$13.90

Shrimp Lion King

$14.25

Baked Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.80

White Lion King

$13.45

Flaming Dragon

$13.95

Flaming Lion King

$12.95

Flaming Panda`

$15.75

Simba

$6.45

Vegetarian

Asparagus Roll

$5.10

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.90

Avocado Roll

$5.65

Futo Maki

$8.55

Kappa Maki

$4.85

Veggie Lover Roll

$9.60

Veggie Spring Roll

$6.40

Veggie Tempura Roll

$9.10

Deep Fried

Crunch California Roll

$10.70

Crunch Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

Crunch Spicy California Roll

$11.30

Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll

$9.60

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$9.70

Special

49'ers Roll

$12.90

880 Roll

$14.95

911 Roll

$14.55

Alcatraz Roll

$16.10

Auto Mall Roll

$12.95

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Cherry Blossom 2 Roll

$16.10

Cherry Blossom Roll

$13.90

Christy Roll

$16.10

Crazy Horse Roll

$13.90

Creamy Macadamia 2 Roll

$13.95

Creamy Macadamia Roll

$11.80

Crunchy Asparagus Roll

$11.80

Crunchy Broccoli Roll

$11.80

Crunchy Sweet Potato Roll

$11.80

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Fire Dragon Roll

$15.00

Fireworks

$15.00

Fremont Roll

$11.95

Godzilla Roll

$12.10

GoGo Roll

$10.70

Golden Gate Roll

$15.00

Green Dragon Roll

$13.95

Half & Half Roll

$15.60

Hamachi Lover Roll

$17.00

Hamachi Village Rolls

$23.95

Hiroshima Roll

$16.70

Lion Head Roll

$13.25

Little Mad Roll

$15.00

Mad Fish Special

$16.40

Mad Fish Special 2 Roll

$15.60

Maui Roll (special)

$12.95

Monster Beef Roll

$17.80

Monster Ruby Roll

$18.30

OMG 2

$16.10

OMG Roll

$15.00

Orange Blossom 2 Roll

$16.10

Orange Blossom Roll

$13.90

Popcorn Scallop Roll

$13.90

Raiders Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Red Dragon Roll

$12.95

Rich & Famous 2 Roll

$18.30

Rich & Famous 3 Roll

$17.00

Rich & Famous Roll

$16.95

Road House Roll

$14.64

Salmon Lover Roll

$16.10

Salmon Village Rolls

$22.95

Sexy Beef Roll

$16.70

Shrimp Inside-Out Roll

$13.50

Smoky Roll

$13.90

SOS Roll

$14.00

Spicy Country Roll

$10.25

Sunshine Alaska

$12.95

Super Alaska Roll

$12.95

Super California Roll

$11.80

Super Dragon Roll

$16.70

Super Spider Roll

$16.20

Sweety Sweet Roll

$16.45

Terius Roll

$16.70

Titanic Roll

$15.35

Unagi Lover Roll

$18.30

Union Square Roll

$14.55

Warriors Roll

$16.20

Yammy Yammy Roll

$11.80

Hand

California Hand Roll

$6.00

Hamachi Hand Roll

$6.95

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.25

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.40

Scallop Hand Roll

$6.95

Shrimp Hand Roll

$6.95

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.85

Unagi Hand Roll

$7.80

Party Platter

Bomb Platter

$85.95

Lovers Platter

$64.75

Bento Box

Special Bento

$23.25

Sushi & Sashimi Bento

$20.45

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$18.65

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$19.35

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$18.65

Ton Katsu Bento

$18.30

Chicken Katsu Bento

$18.65

Kalbi Bento

$22.00

Tempura Bento

$17.80

Add Curry

$3.95

UDON

Tempura Udon

$13.25

Chicken Udon

$13.25

Beef Udon

$13.85

Seafood Udon

$15.65

Spicy Seafood Yaki Udon

$14.65

RAMEN

Pork Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

Grilled Beef Shoyu Ramen

$13.95

Gyoza Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Seafood Shoyu Ramen

$15.55

Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Veggie Shoyu

$12.25

DONBURI

Chicken Katsu Don

$12.90

Beef Katsu Don

$13.95

Beef Don

$13.50

Oyako Don

$12.45

Unagi Don

$16.15

Tempura Don

$13.25

Veggie Don

$12.45

CURRY

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Beef Curry

$16.15

Beef Katsu Curry

$16.45

Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.35

Vegetable Curry

$14.00

Charbroiled

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$14.60

Beef Teriyaki Entree

$15.65

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$17.25

Kalbi Entree

$18.30

Side Of Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Side Of Salmon Teriyaki

$10.00

Side Of Beef Teriyaki

$8.00

Side Of Chicken Katsu (Sauce On Side)

$10.00

Spicy

Spicy Chicken Entree

$12.75

Spicy Beef Entree

$13.75

Spicy Seafood Yaki Udon Entree

$12.25

Sushi Bar

Chirashi SB Entree

$23.95

Sashimi Don SB Entree

$21.95

Nigiri and California SB Entree

$19.50

Combo Sashimi SB Entree

$28.95

Combo Sashimi & Nigiri SB Entree

$24.00

Combination Toro

$27.95

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Teriyaki & Tempora

$12.25

Kids Chicken Teriyaki & Tempora

$12.00

Kids Cucumber & Tempora

$11.50

Kids Gyoza & Tempora

$12.00

Kids Salmon Teriyaki & Tempora

$13.25

Desserts

B-Day Tempura Ice Cream Green Tea (free)

B-Day Tempura Ice Cream Vanilla (free)

Deep Fried Bananas

$8.50

Deep Fried Oreos

$8.95

Deep Fried Twinkies

$8.95

Ice Cream Chocolate

$4.15

Ice Cream Green Tea

$4.15

Ice Cream Vanilla

$4.15

Ice Cream Strawberry

$4.15

Tempura Ice Cream Green Tea

$9.25

Tempura Ice Cream Vanilla

$9.25

New Concept

Albacore NC

$4.25

Salmon NC

$4.25

Spicy Tuna NC

$4.25

Yellowtail NC

$4.25

Employee Meals

Avocado Roll

California Roll

Chicken Curry

Chicken Entree

Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Shoyu Ramen

Chicken Udon

Lion King

Spicy Tuna Roll

Tempura Roll

Rice

Bags

Sm

$0.10

Med

$0.10

Lrg

$0.10

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43337 Christy St., Fremont, CA 94538

Directions

