99TeaHouse-ChaChaCha 3623 Thornton Ave
ChaChaCha Milk Tea
- Taro Milk (Boba)$5.79
Sweet and nutty flavor in house made creamy fresh milk. Decaffeine. Comes with boba.
- Thai Milk Tea (boba)$5.79
Flavorful Thai tea with house made creamy fresh milk. Come with Boba.
- Panda Toffee Caramel Milk Tea (Boba & Agar)$5.49
Refreshing and creamy taste with a hint of Caramel flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Black Pearl Boba and White Agar Boba which makes color combination of a Panda!
- Oreo Milk Tea (Boba)$5.79
Assam Black Milk Tea with boba and crumbled Oreo
- Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Pudding)$5.49
Creamy taste of organic with a hint of Caramel flavor in Assam Black Tea. Come with Egg Pudding to celebrate your day, Cheers!
- Nutella Milk Tea (boba)$5.99
The sweetest drink in our collection! Not just a cold CoCo. Comes with Boba to add chewy texture. This will calm your sweet craving.
- Matcha Strawberry$5.49
Refreshing and creamy Match Tea with house made real Strawberry purée. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Matcha Mango$5.49
Refreshing and creamy Match Tea with house made real Mango purée. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Matcha Milk Tea (Red Bean)$5.59
Refreshing and Creamy taste in a premium Match tea. Comes with Red Bean topping to fulfill your day!
- Rose Milk Tea (boba)$5.49
Refreshing and creamy with a hint of aromatic Rose flavor in organic Jasmine Green Tea. Come with Boba to fulfill your day!
- 3 Brother Hazelnut Milk Tea (Boba, GJ, Pud)$5.79
A smooth hazelnut taste in premium Assam Black Milk Tea. Harmoniously paired with Boba, Grass Jelly, and Egg Pudding.
- Hokkaido Caramel Milk Tea (Boba & Pudding)$5.49
Creamy taste with a hint of Caramel flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Black Pearl Boba and Egg Pudding to cheer your day!
- QQ Jelly Almond Milk Tea (Boba, LJ)$5.79
Refreshing and creamy taste with a hint of Almond flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Boba and Lychee Jelly which makes interesting texture in your mouth!
- French Pudding Milk Tea (Egg Pudding)$5.49
Creamy taste of organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Egg Pudding to celebrate your day, Santé!
Plain Milk Tea
- Assam Black Milk Tea$4.99
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.99
Creamy and Refreshing aromatic Jasmine Green tea. Recommend to have with Grass Jelly and beautiful scent to your day!
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$4.99
Creamy and Refreshing house brewed Roasted Oolong tea. This strong earth flavor tea can be best faired with Black Sticky Rice topping to fulfill your day!
Tiger
- Coco Tiger$5.99
Sweet brown sugar taste and silky texture. Decaffeine and curiously refreshing with chocolate flavor. Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Coffee Tiger$5.99
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba. It also comes with Dalgona Puff to boost your morale!
- Matcha Tiger$5.99
Sweet brown sugar taste with silky texture. boba. Grotesque looking but surprisingly flavorful with matcha tea. Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Tiger Black Milk Tea$5.79
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Tiger Oolong Milk Tea$5.79
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Tiger Fresh Milk$5.79
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba.
Fruit Tea
- Dragon Mango Tea w/ Lemon Juice$5.29
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roast Oolong with our fearless duo of Dragon and Mango flavor. Recommend to have with Boba topping and be fearless!
- Grapefruit Tea$5.29
Your choice of a fresh Tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong. Recommend to have with Boba topping to make your day great!
- Honey Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh Tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Honey. Recommend to have with Boba topping to sweeten your day!
- Honey Tea with Lemon Juice$4.99
Your choice of a fresh Tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Honey and Lemon! Recommend to have with Boba topping have a sour-sweet day!
- Kiwi Green tea$5.29
Our most creative fruit tea with Jasmine Green base. Surprisingly refreshing with gentle sweetness. Recommend to have with Aloe topping to make your day creative!
- Kumquat Lemon Green Tea (Aloe, BS)$5.29
Our most famous fruit tea. It balances perfectly between sour and sweet. Very refreshing. Basil seed will give a unique texture to your mouth.
- Lychee Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Lychee Flavor. Suggest to have with Lychee Jelly topping to refresh your day!
- Mango Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Mango. Suggest to have with Boba topping to sweeten your day!
- Mix (1) Fruit Green Tea$4.99
Jasmine Green tea with our favorite trio of Mango, Lychee, and Peach Flavor. Suggest to have with Lychee Jelly topping to refresh your day!
- Passionfruit Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with real Passionfruit Seed. Suggest to have with Boba to crunch your day!
- Peach Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Peaches, Peaches Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches... Suggest to have with Boba topping to 'Peach' your day!
- PeachMango Green Tea$5.29
Jasmine Green Tea with our dynamic duo flavor of Peach and Mango. Recommend to have with Boba topping to make your day dynamic!
- Rose Green Tea$4.99
Jasmine Green with aromatic Rose flavor. Recommend to have with Boba topping to make your day rosy!
- Strawberry Mango Green Tea$5.29
Jasmine Green tea with our perfect pair of Strawberry and Mango flavor. Recommend to have with Boba and make your day perfect!
- Strawberry Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Strawberry Flavor. Suggest to have with Boba topping to refresh your day!
- Yakult Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh Tea in unique refreshing citrus flavor, Yakult! Recommend having it with Lychee Jelly
Milky
- Almond Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Almond flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Brown Sugar Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with light Brown Sugar flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Caramel Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Caramel flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Coconut Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Coconut flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Hazelnut Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Hazelnut flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Mango Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Mango flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Original Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Pumpkin Spice Milky$5.49
Seasonal Drink. House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Pumpkin Spice. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Strawberry Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Strawberry flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Tiger Milky$5.79
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Heavy Brown Sugar flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Vanilla Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Vanilla flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Winter Melon Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with nutty Winter Melon flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
Puff Cream
- Dalgona coffee$5.29
House fresh milk with a velvety smooth and sweet coffee foam (Dalgona) on top. Recommend to have with Oreo crumbs and boost your morale today!
- Matcha Oreo Puff$5.79
House made rich matcha cream with a crumbled Oreos in a sweet and silky fresh milk drink.
- Puff Cream Milk Tea (Boba)$5.79
House made custard cream is harmoniously adjoins organic Assam Black Milk Tea. Comes with Boba adding chewy texture.
- Pumpkin Spice Dalgona$5.79
House fresh milk with a velvety smooth and sweet coffee foam (Dalgona) on top. Only a seasonal drink to soothe your mood in Autumn.
- SeSame Puff$5.79
House made Sesame puff cream harmoniously adjoins signature Milky. This caffeine free drink lends a toasty and nutty aroma. Recommend to have with Black Sticky Rice to fulfill your day!
- Taro Puff$5.79
House made Taro puff cream harmoniously adjoins our signature Milky. This caffeine free drink lends a sweet and nutty flavor. Recommend to have with Boba to cheer your day!
Decaf & Mango
- Fresh Watermelon Juice$5.99Out of stock
Made with fresh watermelon seasonal
- Mango Sago (Large)$6.49
House made Mango juice with small unsweetened tapioca pearl. It is the favorite drink from Mango cravers. This creamy and refreshing drink will turn your day around!
- Mango Sago (Small)$4.29
House made Mango juice with small unsweetened tapioca pearl. It is the favorite drink from Mango cravers. This creamy and refreshing drink will turn your day around! It comes in a half size cup.
- Mango Jelly$6.49
House made Mango juice with Lychee Jelly. It is the favorite drink from Mango cravers. This creamy and refreshing drink will turn your day around!
- Pineapple Mango Lemonade (LJ)$5.29
Quench your thirst with refreshing Pineapple and Mango. Comes with Lychee Jelly.
- Strawberry Punch$5.79
A refreshing beverage featuring a delightful blend of strawberries with lemonade. Customize with your preferred ice and sweetness levels.
- Taro Strawberry$5.79
Refreshing and creamy Taro Milk drink with house made real Strawberry purée. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Winter Melon with Lemon Juice$4.99
This caffeine free drink gives a nutty and refreshing tastes. Recommend to have with Boba to cheer up your day!
Smoothie
- Mango Smoothie$5.59
A delightful blend of Mango flavor, perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to cool down your day!
- Mashed Taro Smoothie$6.29
A delightful blend of real Taro , perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to soothe your day!
- Matcha & Avacado Smoothie$5.99
A delightful blend of Matcha tea and a whole Avocado, perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to fulfill your day!
- Matcha Puff Smoothie$5.95
A delightful blend of Match Tea with Custard Cream Puff, perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to cool down your day!
- Passionfruit Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of passionfruit, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Peach Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of peach flavor, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Pineapple Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of pineapple flavor, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Red Bean Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of real sweet Red Bean, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.59
A smooth blend of strawberry flavor, perfect for a refreshing drink. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Taro Smoothie$5.59
This smoothie features the distinct, creamy taste of taro. Recommend to have with Boba to cool down your day!
- Thai Smoothie$5.59
This Thai smoothie offers a refreshing blend of exotic Thai flavors. Adjust sweetness to your preference.
Sea Salt Creama
Latte
- Hojicha Latte$4.99
A delightful blend of organic Hojicha tea and creamy milk, with customizable sweetness levels.
- Matcha Latte$4.99
A delightful blend of Matcha tea and creamy milk, with customizable sweetness levels.
- Taro Latte$4.99
- Thai Latte$4.99
A delightful blend of exotic Thai tea and creamy milk, with customizable sweetness levels.
- Vanila CoCo Latte$5.19
A delightful blend of mild vanilla and rich coconut flavor in a smooth latte.
Dessert
- Croffle with Ice Cream$5.19
- Lotus Caramel Croffle$4.99
This dessert features a delightful combination of lotus and caramel atop a crispy croffle.
- Oreo Sesame Croffle$4.99
A delightful combination of Oreo and Sesame puff cream incorporated into a croffle.
- Taro Ball Dessert$6.29
For our topping lovers! Choice of your three toppings with our signature Milly and chewy sweet potato balls!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
My favorite tea
