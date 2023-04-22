Bundoo Khan - Fremont 43405 Christy St

Main picView gallery

Bundoo Khan - Fremont

43405 Christy Street

Fremont, CA 94538

Popular Items

Beef Bihari Boti
Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh
Chicken Malai Boti

Store Menu

BBQ

Beef Seekh Kabob 6PC

$8.00

Beef Seekh Kabob 12PC

$14.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob 6PC

$8.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob 12PC

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh

$7.00

Chicken Tikka Breast

$9.00

Bihari Chicken Tikka Breast

$9.00Out of stock

Bihari Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Fish

$12.00

Lamb Chops

$21.00

Beef Gola Kabob

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Gola Kabob

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ BOTI

Chicken Boti

$12.00

Chicken Malai Boti

$13.00

Beef Bihari Boti

$14.00

ROLLS

Chicken Tikka Roll

$13.00

Beef Seekh Kabob Roll

$12.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob Roll

$12.00

Chicken Boti Roll

$11.00

Chicken Malai Boti Roll

$13.00

Beef Bihari Roll

$14.00

EXTRAS

Naan

$2.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00Out of stock

Paratha (L)

$3.00

Signature Halwa

$5.00

Extra Raita

$0.50

White Basmati Rice

$2.00

Extra Chutney

$0.50

DRINKS

Water Bottle

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Barbican Malt

$4.00

Barbican Pineapple

$4.00

Barbican Strawberry

$4.00

Barbican Pomegranate

$4.00

Barbican Raspberry

$4.00

Pakola

$4.00Out of stock

Rooh Afza GO

$4.00

Apple Sidra

$2.00Out of stock

Desi Chai

$2.00

SCOOPS

Bun Beefy

$8.00Out of stock

Bun Kabob (Veg)

$7.00Out of stock

Masala Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Original Falooda

$7.00

Pista Falooda

$7.00Out of stock

Gola Ganda

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kulfi Pop

$5.00Out of stock

Lassi

$5.00

Desi Chai

$2.00

Limca

$4.00Out of stock

Milk Shake

$6.00

Pakola

$4.00

Rooh Afza Go

$4.00

Sugar Cane Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Breakfast Menu

BREAKFAST

Nashta

$13.00

A La Carte - ALOO

$5.00

A La Carte - CHANA

$5.00

A La Carte - PURI

$3.00

A La Carte - Naan

$2.00

A La Carte - Garlic Naan

$3.00

Signature Halwa

$5.00

Desi Chai

$2.00

Catering Menu

Trays

Beef Bihari Boti - Full Tray (appx 130 pc)

$240.00

Beef Bihari Boti - Half Tray (appx 65 pc)

$120.00

Beef Gola Kabob - Full Tray (appx 72 pc)

$180.00Out of stock

Beef Gola Kabob - Half Tray (appx 36 pc)

$90.00Out of stock

Beef Seekh Kabob - Full Tray (appx 210 pc)

$180.00

Beef Seekh Kabob - Half Tray (appx 105 pc)

$90.00

Chicken Boti - Full Tray (appx 130 pc)

$230.00

Chicken Boti - Half Tray (appx 65 pc)

$115.00

Chicken Gola Kabob - Full Tray (appx 72 pc)

$180.00Out of stock

Chicken Gola Kabob - Half Tray (appx 36 pc)

$90.00Out of stock

Chicken Malai Boti - Full Tray (appx 130 pc)

$240.00

Chicken Malai Boti - Half Tray (appx 65 pc)

$120.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob - Full Tray (appx 210 pc)

$180.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob - Half Tray (appx 105 pc)

$90.00

Chicken Tikka Breast - Full Tray (appx 20 pc)

$180.00

Chicken Tikka Breast - Half Tray (appx 10 pc)

$90.00

Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh - Full Tray (appx 23 pc)

$160.00

Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh - Half Tray (appx 12 pc)

$80.00

Halwa - Full Tray

$160.00

Halwa - Half Tray

$80.00

Paratha - Half Tray (15 pc)

$45.00

Paratha - Full Tray (30 pc)

$90.00

Naan - Half Tray (15 pc)

$30.00

Naan - Full Tray (30 pc)

$60.00

Garlic Naan - Half Tray (15 pc)

$45.00Out of stock

Garlic Naan - Full Tray (30 pc)

$90.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!

Location

43405 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538

Main pic

