Bundoo Khan - Fremont 43405 Christy St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!
Location
43405 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rangoli Flavors of India - 43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard
No Reviews
43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurant