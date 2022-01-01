Samosa in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve samosa
More about Idly Express - Fremont
Idly Express - Fremont
39144 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont
|Samosa - 3 pcs
|$4.99
More about Sala Thai - 3241 Walnut ave
Sala Thai - 3241 Walnut ave
3241 Walnut ave, Fremont
|VEGGIE PUFF (THAI SAMOSA)
|$8.95
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro
|Samosas (2pcs)
|$5.99
Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables
|Cocktail Samosa (6pcs)
|$7.19