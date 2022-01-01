Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve samosa

Idly Express - Fremont

39144 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Samosa - 3 pcs$4.99
More about Idly Express - Fremont
Sala Thai - 3241 Walnut ave

3241 Walnut ave, Fremont

VEGGIE PUFF (THAI SAMOSA)$8.95
More about Sala Thai - 3241 Walnut ave
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

Samosa Chaat$8.99
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro
Samosas (2pcs)$5.99
Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables
Cocktail Samosa (6pcs)$7.19
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

