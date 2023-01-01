Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vada in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve vada

Item pic

 

Idly Express - Fremont

39144 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Masala Vada (6pcs)$7.95
Medhu Vada$10.00
Vada Pav$5.00
More about Idly Express - Fremont
Item pic

 

Chaat Bhavan Fremont - Chaat Bhavan Fremont

5355 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dahi Vada$7.99
Sabudana Vada$7.99
Sago seeds and potato patty served with chutneys
Bombay Vada Pav$4.99
Spiced potato patty sandwiched between two slices of pav served with chutneys
More about Chaat Bhavan Fremont - Chaat Bhavan Fremont

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Biryani

Tandoori Roti

Curry

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Naan

Mango Lassi

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (66 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (689 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston