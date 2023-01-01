Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve brulee

Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue

3909 Thornton Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee$5.00
More about Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue
Item pic

 

Rose Tea Lounge - FREMONT

46461 Mission Blvd,, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee Boba Latte$6.50
Organic milk, topped with caramelized black sugar boba and torched creme brûlée. Cannot adjust ice and cannot remove boba.
(16 oz size. If adding additional topping your drink will be upgraded to a large size)
More about Rose Tea Lounge - FREMONT

