Chicken curry in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Bombay Pizza House
PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS
Bombay Pizza House
4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont
|Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
More about Curry Pizza House
PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS
Curry Pizza House
39070 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
|Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|PARADISE CHICKEN CURRY
|$10.99
Hyderabadi Style Chicken curry in special Paradise spice mix
More about Test Lab
Test Lab
39813 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont
|Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro